Read full article on original website
Related
Dog dies in residential fire, 200K in damages
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A residential structure fire in Santa Rosa resulted in the death of one dog early Friday morning, according to Santa Rosa Fire Department. A small, unconscious dog was found after firefighters were able to enter the home. The dog was taken outside and pronounced dead at the scene. KRON On […]
kymkemp.com
Willits Woman Dies in Crash
On August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:20 AM, Cherie Peck was driving a silver Chevrolet Silverado and traveling south on Sherwood Road, south of Lupine Way. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet crossed over the double yellow lines into the northbound lanes, and then left the roadway while becoming airborne. The Chevrolet turned in a clockwise direction while turning to its right and collided with a tree. Sherwood Road was closed in both directions for just under two hours for the scene investigation and vehicle recovery. It remains under investigation whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.
mendofever.com
66-Year-Old Willits Woman Dies in Car Accident Along Sherwood Road
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol, Garberville Office:. On August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:20 AM, Cherie Peck was driving a silver Chevrolet Silverado and traveling south on Sherwood Road, south of Lupine Way. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet crossed over the double yellow lines into the northbound lanes, and then left the roadway while becoming airborne. The Chevrolet turned in a clockwise direction while turning to its right and collided with a tree. Sherwood Road was closed in both directions for just under two hours for the scene investigation and vehicle recovery. It remains under investigation whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.
L.A. Weekly
Man and Woman Injured in Head-On Crash on Lakeville Highway [Petaluma, CA]
PETALUMA, CA (August 12, 2022) – Early Monday morning, a man and a woman were hospitalized following a head-on crash on Lakeville Highway. The collision occurred just before 6:00 a.m., near Pine View Way. According to reports, the male driver of an eastbound white Chevrolet Spark attempted to pass...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Woman Identified as Fatality in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 12
The woman who died in the six vehicle crash on Highway 12 Wednesday morning is being identified as 24-year-old Alani Aguilar. The Santa Rosa woman as driving eastbound on Highway 12 near Dutton Avenue and was the last one in a line of backed up vehicles. Aguilar’s Nissan Versa was then hit from behind by a Safeway delivery box truck going about 50 to 55 mph that failed to notice the slower traffic ahead. The truck then crashed into four other vehicles before overturning. Aguilar’s Nissan also overturned and landed on a guardrail. She was pulled out of the vehicle and pronounced dead at the hospital.
kymkemp.com
Driver Booked for DUI After Smashing Through the Front of an Empty Laytonville Building
A driver has been arrested for driving under the influence this morning after missing a turn which resulted in a collision with an empty storefront. A resident on scene told us it was foggy this morning and after missing the turn the driver seemed to jump a curb sending the vehicle through the parking lot outside the Foster’s Ranch Market’s parking lot when they smashed into a vacant building attached to the Game Portal.
ksro.com
One Woman Dead in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 12
One person is dead following a six-vehicle crash on State Highway 12 in Santa Rosa. The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened on eastbound Highway 12 near Dutton Avenue around 8 o’clock yesterday morning when a delivery truck failed to notice traffic was backed up, and crashed into the back of a Nissan Versa, causing it to overturn onto a guardrail. The truck then crashed into four other vehicles before flipping onto its side. The woman driving the Nissan was rushed to a hospital, where she died. The truck driver was also hospitalized for minor injuries.
mendofever.com
MCSO: Found with Drugs, Glass Pipe, and Handgun, Willits Man Proceeds to Bring Drugs Into County Jail
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-10-22 at about 8:25 PM, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Mendocino Voice
New life for the Hopland Cemetery
The following is a letter to the editor, published here as opinion. The opinions expressed in this letter are those of the writer. If you would like to submit a letter to the editor feel free to write to [email protected]. HOPLAND, CA 8/12/22 — The little town everyone drives...
Suspect armed with 2 folding knives arrested in fatal Santa Rosa stabbing
(KRON) — The suspect in a fatal stabbing in Santa Rosa on Thursday was taken into custody while holding a folding knife in each hand, according to a social media post from the Santa Rosa Police Department. On Thursday, Aug. 11, just before 10:30 p.m., the SRPD Communication Center received numerous calls regarding a stabbing […]
mendofever.com
Ukiah Mother Hit by Vehicle Outside County Fair Remains in Critical Conditions
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 7, 2022 at approximately 11:19 PM, UPD Officers and Ukiah Valley Fire units were...
Delivery truck plows into multiple vehicles on Highway 12 in Santa Rosa; 1 dead
SANTA ROSA -- One person died after a delivery truck crashed into the back of a vehicle and then struck four other vehicles on state Highway 12 in Santa Rosa on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 8 a.m. on eastbound Highway 12 near Dutton Avenue and left the female driver of a Nissan Versa dead after she succumbed to her injuries at Santa Rosa Memoriual Hospital, CHP officials said. Investigators determined the delivery truck driver failed to notice traffic slowing ahead and tried to swerve to avoid the Nissan but hit the left rear of it, causing the Nissan to overturn onto a guardrail. The truck then continued and hit four more vehicles before overturning on its side, according to the CHP.The name of the Nissan driver who died was not immediately available. The truck driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while the other drivers involved reported minor or no injuries and were not taken to the hospital, CHP officials said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kymkemp.com
CDFW and MCSO Serves Search Warrant in Bell Springs Area, Eradicate 1,423 Marijuana Plants
Press release from California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW):. On Aug. 9, 2022, officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant in the area of Bell Springs Road in Laytonville. Support was provided by CDFW environmental scientists.
Fatal Highway 20 collision blocks westbound lane
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans District 3 reported on Friday that a major crash is blocking the westbound lane of Highway 20 around Leesville Road in Colusa County. According to CHP, the cause of the blockage is due to a fatal head-on collision between a Semi-truck and a sedan. This is a developing story.
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in Multi-Vehicle Accident on State Route 12 [Sonoma County, CA]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA (August 12, 2022) – Wednesday morning, one woman was pronounced dead after a multi-vehicle accident on State Route 12. Officers received reports around 8:00 a.m., on the eastbound lanes of SR-12 near the Dutton Avenue off-ramp. According to reports, an eastbound box-truck struck the left rear...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 1:33 p.m.: Confirmed Fatal Crash] Serious Traffic Collision on Sherwood Road North of Willits
A vehicle went off the road in the 25,700 block of Sherwood Road north of Willits in the Brooktrails area this morning about 10:22 a.m. According to emergency personnel on scene speaking over the scanner, one person may be deceased and he reported that it will take extended time to extract them. In addition, they aren’t sure yet if there may be more individuals in the vehicle.
mendofever.com
Quad Accident in Brooktrails This Evening Results in Major Injury
The details are vague at this point, but the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page confirms that a traffic accident involving a quad on Brooktrails’ Primrose Drive resulted in hospitalization and major injury. The accident reportedly occurred around 5:08 p.m. The patient was transported to Howard Memorial Hospital...
mendofever.com
Small Vegetation Fire Flares Up Near Ukiah’s Water Treatment Plant
Scanner traffic around 10:52 a.m. indicates that vegetation is burning in the area of Ukiah’s 300 Plant Road towards the south end of town near the water treatment plant. The Incident Commander reported that the fire is a “small spot” 50’x50′ in size burning at a slow rate of spread in grass.
kymkemp.com
Detectives Investigating This Morning’s Fatal Shooting Near Fort Bragg
A shooting near Fort Bragg this morning has resulted in a fatality, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Van Patten confirmed this morning. Captain Van Patten told us the shooting reportedly occurred around 6:05 a.m. on Highway 20 near Fort Bragg. The shooting victim was “self-transported” to a nearby hospital and was “pronounced dead thereafter.”
mendofever.com
Subject Left Taking Napkins From Location, Vandalism In Area For Last Two Weeks – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.10.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Comments / 0