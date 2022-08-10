Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerAdrian, MI
Related
On3 ranked the best O-lines in the country. Where does Michigan football rank?
This time last year, Michigan football had a lot of questions across the board. But one of the big questions was the offensive line. A year later, the Wolverines have the reigning Joe Moore Award-winning unit, meaning that the maize and blue had the best offensive line in the country. But, we’re set to embark upon a new year, and Michigan did lose center Andrew Vastardis and right tackle Andrew Stueber. At right tackle, the fall camp battle is between Trente Jones and Karsen Barnhart. Jones appears to be ahead, but Barnhart has previous starting experience. At center, the Wolverines brought in 2021 Rimington Trophy finalist Olusegun Oluwatimi, a grad transfer from Virginia. As good as Vastardis was last year, Oluwatimi has a strong possibility of being an upgrade. Additionally, Ryan Hayes, Trevor Keegan, and Zak Zinter return.
Recruit list for Ohio State - Notre Dame game continues to grow nicely
The Ohio State - Notre Dame game will be a huge recruiting game for the Buckeyes and the list is continuing to grow nicely.
Michigan football defense propelled by 'obnoxious communication'
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — On the ‘In the Trenches’ podcast earlier this week, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh said that he feels the defense is further along than last season’s ballyhooed group at this time last year. It’s a notion that co-defensive coordinator/defensive pass game...
thecomeback.com
Browns could add former Super Bowl quarterback after Deshaun Watson ruling
The Cleveland Browns are still in a bit of limbo as they await a final decision regarding Deshaun Watson‘s suspension. But if the Browns’ starter’s suspension is increased after the league’s appeal, Cleveland appears to have a contingency plan: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. According...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This ESPN analyst doesn't think Clemson is a contender anymore
On ESPN’s weekday morning show, Keyshawn, JWill & Max with Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman, the KJM crew discussed whether Clemson football is getting ready for a (...)
Yardbarker
John Calipari responds to Mark Stoops comments
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari has responded to a new wave of criticism from football coach Mark Stoops. On Saturday, Stoops doubled down on criticism he gave after Calipari’s comments about the football program. Calipari had been publicly lobbying for a new practice facility for the basketball team, but compared the football team unfavorably to the basketball program in doing so.
LSU football gets a new member of Brian Kelly’s family, flips 4-star QB from Big Ten school
Brian Kelly gets former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to flip to his LSU football family. Look at Brian Kelly playing Spoilermaker, as the new LSU football coach was able to convince former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to join his family. Collins had been committed to Purdue since early October of...
saturdaytradition.com
College football bowl projections: CBS Sports projects 10 B1G teams go bowling in 2022
College football bowl projections were released by CBS Sports on Thursday. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports released his picks for who will be going bowling. Palm believes that 10 of 14 teams from the B1G will end up going to a bowl game in 2022. He even has 1 team from the B1G returning to the CFB Playoff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5-star edge rusher Qua Russaw names top schools
The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for five-star edge rusher Qua Russaw. Russaw is a member of the class of 2023. He plays high school football for Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama. Russaw is high school teammates with another five-star recruit in James Smith, who has an identical top six to Russaw. The duo is expected to play together in college.
NFL・
The Bryce Young Alabama football protector that Nick Saban is raving about
Nick Saban’s Alabama football squad is loaded on offense, with 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, rising star running back Jahmyr Gibbs and strong wide receivers, such as Ja’Corey Brooks. On the defensive side of the ball, the Crimson Tide figure to have one of the best units, led by their strong linebackers and elite […] The post The Bryce Young Alabama football protector that Nick Saban is raving about appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
Carolina Panthers star breaks up raucous crowd fight
The NFL is back which means so are raucous crowd fights, just not on the watch of Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore. Thursday evening, the Panthers held their Fan Fest celebration, an annual tradition of welcoming fans into their home Bank of America Stadium to watch team practice, fireworks and other performances. And during the fans first opportunity to enter Charlotte’s NFL stadium to cheer on their hometown Panthers this season, it didn’t take long for two people in the stands to put up their fists.
Big Ten decommitment reports Clemson offer
A defensive line prospect, fresh off a decommitment from a Big Ten School, reported an offer from Clemson via social media Thursday. Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star Tomarrion Parker announced the (...)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
247Sports
‘This is the guy’: Juwan Howard explains how Michigan landed Youssef Khayat
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Juwan Howard doesn’t like to be left scrambling, so when Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan entered the NBA Draft process, the Michigan men’s basketball coach started exploring his options. When both freshmen opted to keep their names in the Draft, that search went...
saturdaytradition.com
Bronny James reportedly pursued by multiple B1G programs if he goes college route
Bronny James – the son of Lebron James and a 4-star hoops prospect in the class of 2023 – is reportedly being pursued by some B1G programs. A 6-foot-3 guard for Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, James will likely have his choice between the college route and the G League Ignite. According to ESPN’s Paul Biancardi, the sense surrounding James is that he will select heading to college basketball, though it is still early in his recruiting process.
Georgia football: Dell McGee explains how Bulldogs landed RB Andrew Paul
Back in February, Georgia added a promising running back prospect late in the going when three-star Andrew Paul committed to the Bulldogs on National Signing Day. Six months later, Georgia run-game coordinator Dell McGee explained why Paul picked the red and black — and what he can provide the team going forward.
Michigan football opponent preview, final score prediction: Maryland
Previewing Maryland and picking a final score for Michigan Wolverines football's fourth game of the season against the Terrapins (Sept. 24 at The Big House).
Colts Release Former Second-Round Pick
There's been a lot of roster turnover at key positions for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Their latest move comes at the expense of a former second-round draft pick. On Friday, the Colts announced the release of offensive tackle Jason Spriggs. The move comes two months to the day after signing Spriggs to a one-year deal.
Billy Napier’s “Least Stressful Job” Comments are a Double-Edged Sword for Gator Fans
Billy Napier is nothing but confident heading into his first season as the head coach of the Florida Gators. He told ESPN this week, “Coming here is the least stressful job I’ve had,” which might be great to hear if you are a Florida fan, but if you’re a fan of any of Florida’s many SEC rivals, you’ll probably be rooting extra hard this season for the Gators to fall flat so Coach Napier can eat those words.
Alabama Lands Massive Prospect out of California
The Crimson Tide continued to add to its already huge offensive line with another commitment for the recruiting Class of 2023.
The Buckeyes are the hottest ticket in college football
With a No. 2 preseason ranking and Heisman favorite C.J. Stroud under center, interest in Ohio State football is through the roof ahead of the season, which begins in just two weeks. State of play: For the first time ever, the Buckeyes are the most in-demand team in college football...
Comments / 0