Ann Arbor, MI

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

On3 ranked the best O-lines in the country. Where does Michigan football rank?

This time last year, Michigan football had a lot of questions across the board. But one of the big questions was the offensive line. A year later, the Wolverines have the reigning Joe Moore Award-winning unit, meaning that the maize and blue had the best offensive line in the country. But, we’re set to embark upon a new year, and Michigan did lose center Andrew Vastardis and right tackle Andrew Stueber. At right tackle, the fall camp battle is between Trente Jones and Karsen Barnhart. Jones appears to be ahead, but Barnhart has previous starting experience. At center, the Wolverines brought in 2021 Rimington Trophy finalist Olusegun Oluwatimi, a grad transfer from Virginia. As good as Vastardis was last year, Oluwatimi has a strong possibility of being an upgrade. Additionally, Ryan Hayes, Trevor Keegan, and Zak Zinter return.
thecomeback.com

Browns could add former Super Bowl quarterback after Deshaun Watson ruling

The Cleveland Browns are still in a bit of limbo as they await a final decision regarding Deshaun Watson‘s suspension. But if the Browns’ starter’s suspension is increased after the league’s appeal, Cleveland appears to have a contingency plan: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. According...
Yardbarker

John Calipari responds to Mark Stoops comments

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari has responded to a new wave of criticism from football coach Mark Stoops. On Saturday, Stoops doubled down on criticism he gave after Calipari’s comments about the football program. Calipari had been publicly lobbying for a new practice facility for the basketball team, but compared the football team unfavorably to the basketball program in doing so.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star edge rusher Qua Russaw names top schools

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for five-star edge rusher Qua Russaw. Russaw is a member of the class of 2023. He plays high school football for Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama. Russaw is high school teammates with another five-star recruit in James Smith, who has an identical top six to Russaw. The duo is expected to play together in college.
ClutchPoints

The Bryce Young Alabama football protector that Nick Saban is raving about

Nick Saban’s Alabama football squad is loaded on offense, with 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, rising star running back Jahmyr Gibbs and strong wide receivers, such as Ja’Corey Brooks. On the defensive side of the ball, the Crimson Tide figure to have one of the best units, led by their strong linebackers and elite […] The post The Bryce Young Alabama football protector that Nick Saban is raving about appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com

Carolina Panthers star breaks up raucous crowd fight

The NFL is back which means so are raucous crowd fights, just not on the watch of Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore. Thursday evening, the Panthers held their Fan Fest celebration, an annual tradition of welcoming fans into their home Bank of America Stadium to watch team practice, fireworks and other performances. And during the fans first opportunity to enter Charlotte’s NFL stadium to cheer on their hometown Panthers this season, it didn’t take long for two people in the stands to put up their fists.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
saturdaytradition.com

Bronny James reportedly pursued by multiple B1G programs if he goes college route

Bronny James – the son of Lebron James and a 4-star hoops prospect in the class of 2023 – is reportedly being pursued by some B1G programs. A 6-foot-3 guard for Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, James will likely have his choice between the college route and the G League Ignite. According to ESPN’s Paul Biancardi, the sense surrounding James is that he will select heading to college basketball, though it is still early in his recruiting process.
The Spun

Colts Release Former Second-Round Pick

There's been a lot of roster turnover at key positions for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Their latest move comes at the expense of a former second-round draft pick. On Friday, the Colts announced the release of offensive tackle Jason Spriggs. The move comes two months to the day after signing Spriggs to a one-year deal.
FanBuzz

Billy Napier’s “Least Stressful Job” Comments are a Double-Edged Sword for Gator Fans

Billy Napier is nothing but confident heading into his first season as the head coach of the Florida Gators. He told ESPN this week, “Coming here is the least stressful job I’ve had,” which might be great to hear if you are a Florida fan, but if you’re a fan of any of Florida’s many SEC rivals, you’ll probably be rooting extra hard this season for the Gators to fall flat so Coach Napier can eat those words.
Axios

The Buckeyes are the hottest ticket in college football

With a No. 2 preseason ranking and Heisman favorite C.J. Stroud under center, interest in Ohio State football is through the roof ahead of the season, which begins in just two weeks. State of play: For the first time ever, the Buckeyes are the most in-demand team in college football...
