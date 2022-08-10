Read full article on original website
click orlando
1 dead, 2 kids among 5 hospitalized after crash in Osceola County, troopers say
A 45-year-old woman was killed and five others injured in an Osceola County crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2022 Toyota Camry was driving westbound on State Road 60 west of Mae Bass Road when it drifted into the eastbound lane and into the path of a 2017 Dodge Caravan.
WESH
Belleview man hit and killed crossing the road overnight
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was crossing Orange Blossom Trail just north of Holden Avenue when he was struck and killed by an SUV, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 3:19 a.m. Saturday morning as the 62-year-old Belleview man was walking east across the northbound lanes of OBT when he was struck by the front of an SUV. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to FHP.
fox35orlando.com
62-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in Orange County crash, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 62-year-old man was killed early Saturday after being struck by a car while crossing the road in Orange County, Florida Highway Patrol says. The man, from Belleview, was reportedly trying to cross the street at Orange Blossom Trail near Holden Avenue around 3 a.m. when he walked into the path of a 29-year-old woman driving an Audi. FHP says the man was not in the crosswalk when he was struck.
Pedestrian hit and killed crossing busy Orange County road
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly overnight crash involving a pedestrian in Orange County. The crash happened around 3:19 a.m. on Orange Blossom Trail north of Holden Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said an Audi Q5 was traveling...
click orlando
Child ejected in crash as Florida man fled traffic stop at 100 mph, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Multiple people, including a child, were injured late last month when a Florida man fleeing from a traffic stop in Melbourne crashed into at least five vehicles, officials said. After two Melbourne police officers were dispatched July 25 at 5:41 p.m. regarding a possible aggravated battery...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Fire Rescue Special Operations Team Responds to Overturned 1,200-Gallon Fuel Tanker
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Fire Rescue Special Operations Team and Engine 44 responded to a call for a 1,200-gallon fuel tanker that had rolled over at around 11:25 a.m. on Thursday. The accident happened on southbound I-95 at mile marker 200. In order to remove the...
Driver fatally hit by SUV while checking truck near Bartow
A truck driver was killed Friday morning after being hit by car on US-17 near Bartow, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
fox35orlando.com
8 people hurt after SUV hits deer crossing road in Seminole County, officials say
GENEVA, Fla. - Eight people were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after the SUV they were traveling in crashed when a deer crossed the road, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. on State Road 46 and...
fox35orlando.com
2 dogs rescued after fire breaks out at home in Sanford
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Two dogs are safe after being rescued from a house fire in Sanford that broke out overnight. This happened early Friday morning at a home on Southwest Road. Seminole County Fire Rescue and Sanford firefighters responded to the scene. The fire reportedly started in the attic.
FHP: Drunken, unlicensed driver crashes into patrol car on SR-408, injuring trooper
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was injured after a drunk driver crashed into his cruiser Thursday. Troopers said the crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. on westbound State Road 408 near State Road 417. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Rodrigo Robles-Perez, 24, was...
fox35orlando.com
Fire breaks out at home in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A house in Sanford on Roosevelt Avenue went up in flames overnight. Seminole County Fire Rescue and Sanford firefighters responded to the fire early Friday morning. Video from the scene shows a small green house with fire and smoke damage. No other details have been released....
Deputies respond to multiple crashes just south of Bartow; 1 dead
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a pair of crashes that occurred just south of Bartow Friday morning.
WESH
Sanford police: Man shot, injured during dispute
SANFORD, Fla. — According to the Sanford Police Department, they responded to the scene of a shooting on Saturday. The shooting appears to be domestic, police say. A man was shot twice at a residence on the 200 block of Carina Circle. He sufferred non-life-threatening injuries and was transported...
fox35orlando.com
School bus with 40 kids on it rear-ended in Lake County; no serious injuries reported
A school bus with more than two dozen kids on board was involved in a minor crash on Wednesday afternoon in Lake County, which was also the first day of school for several districts. Florida Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 2:10 p.m. near County Road 44 and...
AOL Corp
Search for missing Florida doctor after his boat is found
Rescue workers are looking for a Florida doctor whose 33-foot boat was found near the Sanibel Islands, which sit 30 miles off the coast of Fort Meyers. Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen Wednesday morning, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office reports. That’s when his boat Vitamin Sea was said to pull away from Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 a.m. The Coast Guard tweeted Thursday the vessel had been located, but the oncologist had not.
850wftl.com
Accident in Vero Beach leaves a motorcyclist dead
(INDIAN RIVER, Florida)– An accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV has left one man dead over the weekend, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The collision happened on Saturday, around 9:15 p.m. by the 6100 block of State Road 60, west of the Indian River Commons shopping area entrance.
WATCH: Mama bear and cubs break into back porch of Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando home needs a big repair job on its back porch after being visited by a mama bear and her two cubs. Ray Shelly shared video with Channel 9 showing the bear family walking around at a home on Castelle Drive in Orlando, not far from Maitland Boulevard.
WESH
Clermont police release body cam footage after officers shoot elderly man accused of firing at medics
CLERMONT, Fla. — Clermont police have released the body-worn camera footage that led up to officers shooting an elderly man who they said fired a gun at first responders. The man was identified as Wallace Wainwright, 81, of Clermont. Clermont police chief Charles Broadway said in an update Friday...
fox35orlando.com
Coast Guard veteran rescues Lakeland woman from sinking car after it crashed into country club swimming pool
LAKELAND, Fla. - Decades after leaving the Coast Guard, a Lakeland man used his life-saving skills to safely pull a woman from a sinking car after police say she mistook the gas pedal for the brake and drove her car into a swimming pool Wednesday morning. Investigators said the SUV...
fox35orlando.com
Florida boy, 6, dead after being beaten by parents for drinking from toilet: sheriff
Florida boy dead after being beaten by parents for drinking from toilet, says sheriff. A 6-year-old boy who was on life support after being beaten by his parents for reportedly drinking water from a toilet bowl at a Kissimmee motel in July has died, and his parents are now facing murder and several other charges, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
