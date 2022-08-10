ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

WESH

Belleview man hit and killed crossing the road overnight

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was crossing Orange Blossom Trail just north of Holden Avenue when he was struck and killed by an SUV, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 3:19 a.m. Saturday morning as the 62-year-old Belleview man was walking east across the northbound lanes of OBT when he was struck by the front of an SUV. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to FHP.
BELLEVIEW, FL
fox35orlando.com

62-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in Orange County crash, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 62-year-old man was killed early Saturday after being struck by a car while crossing the road in Orange County, Florida Highway Patrol says. The man, from Belleview, was reportedly trying to cross the street at Orange Blossom Trail near Holden Avenue around 3 a.m. when he walked into the path of a 29-year-old woman driving an Audi. FHP says the man was not in the crosswalk when he was struck.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 dogs rescued after fire breaks out at home in Sanford

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Two dogs are safe after being rescued from a house fire in Sanford that broke out overnight. This happened early Friday morning at a home on Southwest Road. Seminole County Fire Rescue and Sanford firefighters responded to the scene. The fire reportedly started in the attic.
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Fire breaks out at home in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A house in Sanford on Roosevelt Avenue went up in flames overnight. Seminole County Fire Rescue and Sanford firefighters responded to the fire early Friday morning. Video from the scene shows a small green house with fire and smoke damage. No other details have been released....
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Sanford police: Man shot, injured during dispute

SANFORD, Fla. — According to the Sanford Police Department, they responded to the scene of a shooting on Saturday. The shooting appears to be domestic, police say. A man was shot twice at a residence on the 200 block of Carina Circle. He sufferred non-life-threatening injuries and was transported...
SANFORD, FL
AOL Corp

Search for missing Florida doctor after his boat is found

Rescue workers are looking for a Florida doctor whose 33-foot boat was found near the Sanibel Islands, which sit 30 miles off the coast of Fort Meyers. Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen Wednesday morning, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office reports. That’s when his boat Vitamin Sea was said to pull away from Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 a.m. The Coast Guard tweeted Thursday the vessel had been located, but the oncologist had not.
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

Accident in Vero Beach leaves a motorcyclist dead

(INDIAN RIVER, Florida)– An accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV has left one man dead over the weekend, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The collision happened on Saturday, around 9:15 p.m. by the 6100 block of State Road 60, west of the Indian River Commons shopping area entrance.
VERO BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida boy, 6, dead after being beaten by parents for drinking from toilet: sheriff

Florida boy dead after being beaten by parents for drinking from toilet, says sheriff. A 6-year-old boy who was on life support after being beaten by his parents for reportedly drinking water from a toilet bowl at a Kissimmee motel in July has died, and his parents are now facing murder and several other charges, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
KISSIMMEE, FL

