Samsung's brand-new Galaxy Z Flip 4 is essentially free with any Galaxy trade-in at AT&T — here's how to get the deal

The new security feature was announced earlier this year as an “extreme” level of protection against spyware makers that were increasingly finding ways to remotely hack into iPhones without any user interaction. These so-called zero-click attacks are invisible and exploit weaknesses in core iPhone features, like calling, messaging and browsing the web. Apple fixes vulnerabilities as they are discovered, often by security researchers who find evidence of spyware on victims’ phones. But it’s an ongoing chase between Apple and the spyware makers that have targeted thousands of journalists, activists and human rights defenders in recent years.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO