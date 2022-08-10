Samsung's brand-new Galaxy Z Flip 4 is essentially free with any Galaxy trade-in at AT&T — here's how to get the deal

Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Your iPhone may finally show the battery percentage on the home screen again
Apple's iOS 16 beta 5 update adds battery percentage information back to the status bar. The battery percentage icon was removed when the iPhone X was released in 2017. It's unclear whether the battery percentage will make it to the final cut of iOS 16 in September. The fifth beta...
The Verge
Apple’s next iPhone might be more expensive
Apple could make the upcoming iPhone 14 more expensive than the iPhone 13, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo believes that the average selling price (ASP) of the combined iPhone 14 lineup may increase by 15 percent when compared to the iPhone 13 lineup. For reference, the standard iPhone...
CNET
Apple's $14.8 Million iCloud Storage Settlement: How to Find Out if You're Owed Money
Did you pay for an iCloud Plus subscription in 2015 or 2016? If so, Apple might owe you money: A $14.8 million class action settlement stemming from accusations the tech giant surreptitiously stored subscribers' data on third-party servers received final approval in early August. The free version of Apple iCloud...
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Have Never Been Cheaper and 1 Value Trap to Avoid Like the Plague
Among the dozens of stocks to enact splits this year are two industry leaders that scream value and one cash-rich company that's clobbering its shareholders.
RELATED PEOPLE
Amazon and Waitrose ban customer for complaints and returning too much
Big online retailers are barring shoppers – sometimes for reasons they don’t understand
CNBC
Your iPhone can identify any song with just a tap. Here's how to set it up
The iPhone has a feature that's a little buried that syncs with Shazam and helps you identify any song with one tap. It can also save a history of the songs you've identified, so you can add them to playlists later. Your iPhone has a useful feature you might not...
TechCrunch
Hands-on with Lockdown Mode in iOS 16
The new security feature was announced earlier this year as an “extreme” level of protection against spyware makers that were increasingly finding ways to remotely hack into iPhones without any user interaction. These so-called zero-click attacks are invisible and exploit weaknesses in core iPhone features, like calling, messaging and browsing the web. Apple fixes vulnerabilities as they are discovered, often by security researchers who find evidence of spyware on victims’ phones. But it’s an ongoing chase between Apple and the spyware makers that have targeted thousands of journalists, activists and human rights defenders in recent years.
Motley Fool
Verizon's Wireless Problem May Be Bigger Than You Think
Cable television companies are proving surprisingly disruptive within the wireless arena. Consumers are flocking to lower-cost services, not caring how connections are made and maintained. Traditional carriers are limited in what they can do to combat this growth when these new rivals enjoy much lower infrastructure costs. You’re reading a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Talking Tech: Your streaming bill is going up. Again.
Once again, our streaming bills are going up, after Disney announced plans to raise the prices of Disney+ and Hulu.
Comments / 0