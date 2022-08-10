Read full article on original website
Draymond Green interested in playing for 1 team besides Warriors?
After ten seasons and four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green may be eyeing a potential exit plan. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an anonymous NBA executive this week who said that the Detroit Pistons could possibly be a landing spot for the former Defensive Player of the Year Green. The executive adds that Green has always wanted to play for the Pistons at some point.
The Jaylen Brown reason Celtics will remain part of Kevin Durant trade discussion
Kevin Durant has yet to be traded. Despite a previous trade request and a recent ultimatum, the superstar is still technically a member of the Brooklyn Nets. However, a deal is expected to occur. But the Nets have an unsurprisingly absurd asking price for KD which many teams have been unable to meet. The one […] The post The Jaylen Brown reason Celtics will remain part of Kevin Durant trade discussion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Basketball World Reacts To Tom Izzo Contract News
Tom Izzo is going to remain on the Michigan State sideline for the foreseeable future. Izzo agreed to a five-year contract extension worth over $6 million annually, the university announced Thursday afternoon. "Twelve years ago, Tom Izzo said he would be a Spartan for Life, and today's announcement further demonstrates...
Yardbarker
Draft Show: Top 10 Hornets Prospects
The final episode of this season's show has been released.
NBA to retire Celtics legend Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The NBA will permanently retire Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey throughout the league, the National Basketball Players Association and league announced. Russell died July 31 at 88 years old. The NBA and NBPA announced Russell's number retirement Thursday. Russell will be the first...
Kevin Knox ready for a fresh start with the Detroit Pistons
Kevin Knox celebrated his 23rd birthday on Thursday, yet he enters this NBA season as a veteran. For perspective, he is nearly two full years younger than Kellen Grady but is about to enter his fifth year in the NBA. Knox just inked a two-year, $6 million contract with the Detroit Pistons, which will be his third team in two seasons.
JaVale McGee Says He Enjoyed Playing With LeBron James And The Lakers: “People Forget We Were 1st In The West And I Was The Starting Center The Whole Year”
JaVale McGee is a 3-time NBA Champion and will hope his veteran leadership rubs off on the Dallas Mavericks this season. McGee signed with the Mavs to reunite with former Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd and former teammate Jared Dudley (assistant coach on the Mavs). The 2019-20 Lakers went all...
Kyrie Irving's Cryptic Tweet On Thursday Night
On Thursday night, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet with just one emoji.
Boston Celtics rated among top three offseasons in the NBA for 2022-23
The Boston Celtics got to work early into the 2022 NBA offseason, trading veteran big man Daniel Theis, reserve forward Aaron Nesmith, and three seldom-used deep rotation players for former Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon while using their mini-midlevel exception to sign veteran swingman Danilo Gallinari. They also re-signed...
2024 Top 45 Myles Graham commits to Florida
Four-star linebacker Myles Graham of Atlanta (GA) Woodward Academy announced his commitment to Florida Sunday afternoon. The 6-foot-1, 215 pounder chose the Gators over Alabama, Ohio State, Auburn, and Texas A&M. Myles Graham on why he chose Florida. “For me it was a no brainer,” Graham said. “Florida has always...
