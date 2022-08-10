ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

UPI News

NBA to retire Celtics legend Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The NBA will permanently retire Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey throughout the league, the National Basketball Players Association and league announced. Russell died July 31 at 88 years old. The NBA and NBPA announced Russell's number retirement Thursday. Russell will be the first...
NBA
On3.com

Kevin Knox ready for a fresh start with the Detroit Pistons

Kevin Knox celebrated his 23rd birthday on Thursday, yet he enters this NBA season as a veteran. For perspective, he is nearly two full years younger than Kellen Grady but is about to enter his fifth year in the NBA. Knox just inked a two-year, $6 million contract with the Detroit Pistons, which will be his third team in two seasons.
DETROIT, MI
On3.com

2024 Top 45 Myles Graham commits to Florida

Four-star linebacker Myles Graham of Atlanta (GA) Woodward Academy announced his commitment to Florida Sunday afternoon. The 6-foot-1, 215 pounder chose the Gators over Alabama, Ohio State, Auburn, and Texas A&M. Myles Graham on why he chose Florida. “For me it was a no brainer,” Graham said. “Florida has always...
GAINESVILLE, FL

