FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
FoCo road construction projects: downtown Cumming lane closing for months, SR 369/400 updates announcedMichelle HallCumming, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
appenmedia.com
Roswell Housing Authority turns to city for support
ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell officials have promised a letter of support to go forward with a financial commitment to redevelop 199 Grove Way, according to Karen Parrish, chairwoman of the Housing Authority of Roswell. At its regular monthly meeting Aug. 9, Parrish said that while the board had not...
appenmedia.com
Rising home values benefit Fulton County Schools
ATLANTA — The Fulton County School System is getting a hefty bump in their local tax revenue this year as escalating home values mean higher tax bills for homeowners. The district’s FY2023 budget, which began July 1, was initially approved last spring with an anticipated $735 million in revenue from property taxes.
Newnan Times-Herald
Proposed 1,000 home development not allowed under current zoning
While Walton Global, an international real estate management company, released its plans to build 1,000 homes outside of Sharpsburg to the public via its website, it did not contact Coweta County to determine if the plans were allowed for the property. At the beginning of the Coweta County Commission meeting...
The Citizen Online
Local governments — all but one of them — want more money from you in increased property taxes
No matter where you live in Fayette County — city or county — if you own property, you will be paying more in property taxes this year as compared to last year. The local governments are holding public hearings in the next two weeks to get taxpayer input on the mainly double-digit percentage increases in your property tax bills.
Local government notes: morning meeting for Mall committee in Athens, SPLOST in Franklin Co
The committee that is looking at plans to redevelop the Atlanta Highway property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall meets this morning, a 9 o’clock session at City Hall: Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are expected to decide the fate of the property sometime this fall. Developers are looking at a mixed-use plan that would include retail and residential space for the Mall space that is increasingly empty.
The Citizen Online
Council majority still pushing population density through new comprehensive plan for Peachtree City
The current mayor and council in Peachtree City are going up in smoke and they seem intent on pouring gasoline on the blaze. The new LCI 2.0 being sneaked through the new update of our Comprehensive Plan is a dirty trick played behind the backs of the citizenry. The Livable...
appenmedia.com
Commercial developments heralded as new path for Forsyth economy
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County commissioners approved two new industrial developments in the north and south portions of the county Aug. 4, adding to the rapidly growing number of industrial projects officials predict will have lasting impacts on the local economy. District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills said...
appenmedia.com
Dunwoody City Council examines ambulance response times
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A rise in ambulance response times was a key focus at the Aug. 8 Dunwoody City Council meeting. DeKalb County Fire and Rescue presented council members with an extensive list of statistics, updates and challenges as part of the county’s service delivery strategy report to the city.
North Forsyth County residents sound off at Town Hall about plans to add industrial complex
A rendering of a new industrial center on Bottoms Road and GA-400(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) A last-minute town hall was held on the evening of Thursday, August 11 at the Forsyth County Administration Building to address concerns over two rezoning proposals.
appenmedia.com
Roswell farmers market promotes local businesses with fresh foods
ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Farmers and Artisans Market continued its 2022 season Aug. 6 at Roswell Presbyterian Church. While promoting small businesses, the weekly even, which runs from 8 a.m. to noon, allows local vendors to provide visitors with fresh, local farm, ranch and artisan foods direct from the producer. As an advocate for building a community around a local and sustainable food economy, the city’s marketplace encourages entrepreneurship centered around nutritional values.
wuga.org
Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia
The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta sues Newnan to stop Green Top development
The Coweta County government has filed a motion with the Coweta County Superior Court to halt the city of Newnan’s annexation process for a proposed residential subdivision on Green Top Road. The motion, filed Monday, seeks to stop the city from moving forward with the process, arguing that “no...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Hamilton Mill area restaurant fails recent health inspection
A restaurant in the Hamilton Mill area of Buford failed its most recent health inspection conducted Monday, Aug. 8, by an inspector with the Gwinnett County Health Department. Teppan Poke and Hibachi at 2725 Hamilton Mill Road, Suite 600, in Buford, received a failing health inspection score of 60 U.
Former ethics official says he wants law to cover legal fees for judges accused of misconduct
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A former state ethics official tells Channel 2 Action News that he’d like to see a state law that clearly allows local governments to pick up the legal fees of judges who are accused of ethical misconduct. Cobb County attorney Robert Ingram — a...
More than 100 families could be forced to leave their homes in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A group of people holding bright blue signs chanted together on the side of the road. It was not the site of their normal tenant meeting Thursday night at the Forest at Columbia apartment complex. It was the place where families begged and pleaded for someone to hear their cries; they want to stay in their homes or get help to move.
Atlanta City Council fighting to save longtime businesses being threatened by inflation
ATLANTA — Over the past two decades, Savage Pizza has become a staple in Atlanta’s Little Five Points neighborhood. Now the Atlanta City Council wants to help legacy businesses like Savage and others across the city survive inflation, rising rents and the city’s growth. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Commentary: ‘I cannot support using taxpayer dollars on a Cultural Arts Center’
Editor’s Note: This op-ed is from Jody Reichel, the District 4 representative on the Sandy Springs City Council. Sandy Springs is considering using public funds to build a Cultural Arts Center to house the Anne Frank Exhibit and a Holocaust Memorial. I wholeheartedly support the mission of the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust and educational […] The post Commentary: ‘I cannot support using taxpayer dollars on a Cultural Arts Center’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GPB evening headlines for August 11, 2022
Mourners gathered at an Atlanta church today for the funeral for Brianna Grier. Governor Brian Kemp unveils the first major policy announcement of his re-election campaign. Macon Bibb-County will release the cremated remains of about 166 people in county archives at public memorial. Tagged as:. GPB evening headlines for August...
fox5atlanta.com
Midtown intersection set to receive pilot program called a "Pedestrian Scramble"
ATLANTA - Changes are on the way to arguably one of the most recognizable intersections in Atlanta. City leaders will test out what’s called a pedestrian scramble that will bring diagonal crosswalks to 10th and Piedmont Avenue. Sunday the Atlanta Department of Transportation will install a pedestrian scramble at...
wrwh.com
Six Lee Arrendale Inmates Now Facing Additional Charges
Habersham County – Six inmates from Lee Arrendale State Prison in Alto have been booked at the Habersham County Detention Center. The women were booked Friday for incidents dating between March 1st through July. Those arrested face multiple charges including riot in a penal institution, violation of the Georgia...
