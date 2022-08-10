ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, GA

appenmedia.com

Roswell Housing Authority turns to city for support

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell officials have promised a letter of support to go forward with a financial commitment to redevelop 199 Grove Way, according to Karen Parrish, chairwoman of the Housing Authority of Roswell. At its regular monthly meeting Aug. 9, Parrish said that while the board had not...
ROSWELL, GA
appenmedia.com

Rising home values benefit Fulton County Schools

ATLANTA — The Fulton County School System is getting a hefty bump in their local tax revenue this year as escalating home values mean higher tax bills for homeowners. The district’s FY2023 budget, which began July 1, was initially approved last spring with an anticipated $735 million in revenue from property taxes.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Proposed 1,000 home development not allowed under current zoning

While Walton Global, an international real estate management company, released its plans to build 1,000 homes outside of Sharpsburg to the public via its website, it did not contact Coweta County to determine if the plans were allowed for the property. At the beginning of the Coweta County Commission meeting...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Local government notes: morning meeting for Mall committee in Athens, SPLOST in Franklin Co

The committee that is looking at plans to redevelop the Atlanta Highway property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall meets this morning, a 9 o’clock session at City Hall: Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are expected to decide the fate of the property sometime this fall. Developers are looking at a mixed-use plan that would include retail and residential space for the Mall space that is increasingly empty.
ATHENS, GA
appenmedia.com

Commercial developments heralded as new path for Forsyth economy

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County commissioners approved two new industrial developments in the north and south portions of the county Aug. 4, adding to the rapidly growing number of industrial projects officials predict will have lasting impacts on the local economy. District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills said...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Dunwoody City Council examines ambulance response times

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A rise in ambulance response times was a key focus at the Aug. 8 Dunwoody City Council meeting. DeKalb County Fire and Rescue presented council members with an extensive list of statistics, updates and challenges as part of the county’s service delivery strategy report to the city.
DUNWOODY, GA
appenmedia.com

Roswell farmers market promotes local businesses with fresh foods

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Farmers and Artisans Market continued its 2022 season Aug. 6 at Roswell Presbyterian Church. While promoting small businesses, the weekly even, which runs from 8 a.m. to noon, allows local vendors to provide visitors with fresh, local farm, ranch and artisan foods direct from the producer. As an advocate for building a community around a local and sustainable food economy, the city’s marketplace encourages entrepreneurship centered around nutritional values.
ROSWELL, GA
wuga.org

Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia

The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta sues Newnan to stop Green Top development

The Coweta County government has filed a motion with the Coweta County Superior Court to halt the city of Newnan’s annexation process for a proposed residential subdivision on Green Top Road. The motion, filed Monday, seeks to stop the city from moving forward with the process, arguing that “no...
NEWNAN, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Hamilton Mill area restaurant fails recent health inspection

A restaurant in the Hamilton Mill area of Buford failed its most recent health inspection conducted Monday, Aug. 8, by an inspector with the Gwinnett County Health Department. Teppan Poke and Hibachi at 2725 Hamilton Mill Road, Suite 600, in Buford, received a failing health inspection score of 60 U.
BUFORD, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Commentary: ‘I cannot support using taxpayer dollars on a Cultural Arts Center’

Editor’s Note: This op-ed is from Jody Reichel, the District 4 representative on the Sandy Springs City Council. Sandy Springs is considering using public funds to build a Cultural Arts Center to house the Anne Frank Exhibit and a Holocaust Memorial. I wholeheartedly support the mission of the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust and educational […] The post Commentary: ‘I cannot support using taxpayer dollars on a Cultural Arts Center’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
wrwh.com

Six Lee Arrendale Inmates Now Facing Additional Charges

Habersham County – Six inmates from Lee Arrendale State Prison in Alto have been booked at the Habersham County Detention Center. The women were booked Friday for incidents dating between March 1st through July. Those arrested face multiple charges including riot in a penal institution, violation of the Georgia...
ALTO, GA

