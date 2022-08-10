ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jillian Bell Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

By Angelique Jackson
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
Actor and comedian Jillian Bell has signed with CAA for representation.

Bell is best known for comedic hits such as “Idiotsitter,” the Comedy Central series which she created and starred in for two seasons, and the critically-acclaimed movie “Brittany Runs a Marathon,” directed by Paul Downs Colaizzo. She most recently starred in “The Drop,” which premiered at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, directed by Sarah Adina Smith.

Other highlights of Bell’s filmography include a standout role in “22 Jump Street” — for which she was nominated for two MTV movie awards as well as a Teen Choice Award. The actor also nabbed the lead role of Eleanor, an unskilled young fairy godmother, in the Disney+ movie “Godmothered,” starring opposite Isla Fisher. Her additional film credits include “Fist Fight,” “Office Christmas Party, “The Night Before,” “Inherent Vice” and “Rough Night,” among comedy and drama titles. On television, Bell has starred in series including “Room 104,” “Tales of the Walking Dead,” “Roar,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” “Workaholics” and “Portlandia,” plus lent her voice to characters on “Archer,” “American Dad,” “Bless the Harts” and “Bob’s Burgers,” where she voices Mandy and Nat.

In addition to her work in front of the camera, Bell also co-founded Sora Pictures, a production company she runs with her sister and producing partner Breanna Bell. She was also nominated for a primetime Emmy award for writing in 2010, during her tenure at “Saturday Night Live.”

Alongside CAA, Bell continues to be represented by Chad Cristopher at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher and 3 Arts Entertainment.

