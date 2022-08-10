Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Day one of the Four Winds Invitational tee’s off at the South Bend Country Club
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Epson Tour participants teed off in the Four Winds Invitational for the 42nd annual Epson Tour. Day one of the Four Finds Invitational is wrapped up at the South Bend Country Club. It’s part of the Epson Tour on the road to the LPGA with...
abc57.com
Four Winds Invitational Golf Tournament returns to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Country Club welcomes the four winds invitational players for the second year this weekend. The country club’s course was designed by architect George O’Neil and opened in 1916 as a par-72, 6,456-yard course. A new tee will also be used on...
WNDU
Local high school football teams take part in scrimmages
(WNDU) - Football fans in Indiana got their first look at their favorite high school teams Friday night. The regular season starts a week from Friday, and several teams in our local area took part in preseason scrimmages. There was a trio of Michiana teams in Plymouth, as the Rockies...
abc57.com
Grapes on the Green kicks off Four Winds Invitational weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Country Club kicked off the Four Winds Invitational weekend on Thursday with Grapes on the Green, an event where guests drove around on golf carts to sample wine and food from different sponsors. Thursday's event included sips and samples from Papa Vino's, Uptown...
abc57.com
DTSB outdoor film series
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Down Town South Bend is hosting an outdoor film series on the Gridiron every second Saturday of the month. Pre-movie activities start 7 p.m., and movies will begin at 9 p.m. or at dusk. Activities for event include. ● Get your picture taken with Mirabel. ●...
Times-Union Newspaper
Area Man Named Fittest Man In The World For Age Range
Atwood native and Tippecanoe Valley graduate Bryan Wong has been working out heavily since he was a teenager and has been doing CrossFit since he was in college to focus on physique. Wong’s fitness journey reached a new peak this past weekend when he was named the Fittest Man in the World for the 35-39 age group at the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend.
WNDU
Slide into summer fun at Slide the Hill in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to “slide” into a family fun-filled weekend, look no further than Slide the Hill. George Wilson Park is best known for being the tubing spot for kids in the winter, but this weekend, they’re hosting a different kind of tubing event.
WNDU
Edwardsburg Eddies led by experienced senior class; preparing for run at state title
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - The Edwardsburg Eddies football team has played in state semifinal the last two seasons, but they didn’t punch their ticket to Ford Field on either occasion. However, they’re huge class of seniors is using those experiences that they went through together to reload this upcoming...
abc57.com
Four Winds Casino South Bend to celebrate opening of expanded gaming area
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Four Winds Casinos will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of its expanded gaming area. The gaming floor which has more than 45,000 square feet of room will include 850 slot machines, 11 table games, a new high limit area and an additional cage and cashier area.
abc57.com
The Osceola Music Festival is back this weekend.
OSCEOLA, Ind. -- The 38th annual Osceola Music Festival is back this weekend. The festival makes its return at Fern Hunsberger Park with, live music, food, games and more. The event is free to the public and parking is relatively available.
abc57.com
Downtown South Bend, Inc. announces the return of their Outdoor Film Series.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Outdoor Film Series in South Bend is back and will be screening Encanto. The film series has been on hiatus since 2019 due to COVID-19 but is back with free film screenings at the Gridiron. Activities such as a maraca making, pictures, raffles for free...
abc57.com
Everclear added to September Party in the Park lineup
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Multi-platinum alt-rock band, Everclear, has been added to the concert lineup for September Party in the Park on September 16 at Four Winds Field. Everclear joins a lineup already featuring Grammy-award winning rockers, Stone Temple Pilots, and The Dirty Hooks. Everclear broke out in the mid-1990's...
abc57.com
Six new pickleball courts to be unveiled at Studebaker Park
ELKHART, Ind. -- Six new pickleball courts will be unveiled at Studebaker Park on Friday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 1 p.m. Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and park Superintendent Jamison Czarnecki will be in attendance to celebrate the grand-opening and cut the ribbon. The six new courts will be...
irishsportsdaily.com
2023 IF Anthony Miller Recommits to Notre Dame
2023 New Castle (Pa.) infielder Anthony Miller always knew where he wanted to attend college. The road to South Bend took a few unexpected turns as the 5-foot-9, 170-pounder decommitted from Notre Dame on June 27th following Link Jarrett’s departure to Florida State. A month and a half later,...
WANE-TV
Amy Grant concert cancelled due to bike accident
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts in Warsaw announced the Amy Grant concert scheduled for Sept. 17 has been cancelled due to Grant suffering injuries in a bike accident. Wagon Wheel will begin processing refunds to all ticket holders on Sept. 2, and all...
abc57.com
Goo Goo Dolls come to the Morris November 7
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Grammy-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls is making at stop at the Morris Performing Arts Center on November 7 as part of their 2022 Chaos in Bloom Tour. The band is partnering with the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation for the tour. The foundation is a nonprofit that provides healing and education services to break the cycle for youth exposed to violence.
abc57.com
'Michigan's Longest Yard Sale' brings in tourism to southwest Michigan this weekend
NOW: ’Michigan’s Longest Yard Sale’ brings in tourism to southwest Michigan this weekend. Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale kicks off Friday. Since 2003, the annual US-12 garage sale has stretched more than 200 miles of the highway across Southern Michigan. Each second weekend of August, thousands come...
95.3 MNC
Events to look forward to in Michiana this weekend
If you’re a Shakespeare super fan, this weekend is for you. Head to the South Bend Civic Theater to see Sense and Sensibility on Friday, August 12 and on Sunday, August 14 Much Ado About Nothing is playing. The showing starts each day at 7 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m.
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: A nice drink of water Saturday night
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -TONIGHT: Showers will increase in coverage overnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph. Most rainfall near a tenth to a quarter of an inch. SUNDAY: Chance of showers through 8-10 AM will give way to a mostly cloudy sky with a few sprinkles for the remainder of the day. High around 75F. Winds SE Turning NE at 5 to 15 mph.
The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022
With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...
