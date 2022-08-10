Read full article on original website
Whole Foods CEO says 'socialists are taking over' in the US and young people in liberal cities 'don't seem like they want to work'
"I feel like I've become my father," Whole Foods CEO John Mackey, 68, said. "I don't understand the younger generation."
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out
Neighbors in Massachusetts joined forces and finances to buy a home for nearly $3 million and keep investors out, The Wall Street Journal reported.
These everyday items saw the biggest price increases from inflation in July, CPI report shows
Inflation may have peaked, but consumers are still seeing much higher prices than last year. In July, some of the highest were eggs and coffee.
Bill Gates Calls Congressional Approval Of Inflation Reduction Act 'Nothing Short Of Extraordinary'
The U.S House on Friday passed the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, with the bill now going to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. What Happened: Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates took to Twitter on Friday to express his views on the bill.
Your price at the pump went up. So did Saudi Aramco's profits — to a new record
Saudi energy company Aramco said Sunday its profits jumped 90% in the second quarter compared to the same time last year, helping its half-year earnings reach nearly $88 billion.
Notices informing student-loan borrowers of debt relief have contained 'grammatical errors and incomplete sentences' and looked like a scam, a government watchdog report finds
When a school closes down, student-loan borrowers are entitled to relief. But a GAO report found issues with informing students of debt discharges.
The stock market rally has room to run and investors should start taking on more risk, Ned Davis Research says
"The sector model ... now favors growth sectors over value sectors for the first time this year," Ned Davis Research said.
Student-loan borrowers who fall behind on payments 'provide the most compelling evidence' the system needs 'fundamental change,' a top education official says
"Defaulting on a student loan should not be a lifelong sentence of financial struggle and despair," Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal said.
The 'gold standard' US market needs to maintain rule of law even if that means major Chinese firms delist, former NYSE president says
That comes as five Chinese companies including PetroChina said they plan to exit the NYSE.The US and China are in a dispute over accounting rules but Farley said such rules are key to the US market's credibility. An unsettled dispute between the US and China over corporate auditing may lead...
The tornado tearing through crypto
This week, the crypto world is grappling with new sanctions against Tornado Cash, a blockchain tool sometimes used by hackers — including, allegedly, a notorious North Korean group — to launder cryptocurrency. While the Treasury Department routinely sanctions cybercriminals, the measures rolled out on Monday represent something new....
A debt expert who paid off $77,000 says refusing to cut 4 expenses made it possible
Debt expert Nika Booth started her journey in 2018, following Dave Ramsey's advice to cut back on all discretionary spending. Soon, she realized depriving herself of fun spending was sabotaging her debt payoff efforts. She regrets making four budget cuts early on, including eating out and gifts. Before the pandemic,...
This Is What Could Happen if a Nuclear Apocalypse Hits New Jersey
Not since the Cold War era has the threat of nuclear war been as great as it is right now. New York City recently issued guidelines on how to survive a nuclear attack. The warning comes as the U.S. and our allies are facing threats from Russia, North Korea and China.
