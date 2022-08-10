ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Student’s alleged dress code violation leads to tussle with school security

By Dominique Dillon, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cellphone video caught a Memphis-Shelby County Schools student and security guards tussling on the ground.

Many who have seen the video question if it was a case of excessive force.

FOX13 spoke with the Southwind High School student at the center of this now-viral video.

His parents wouldn’t allow him to talk on camera, but he said it all started because he wore slides, which are like flip-flops, to school Tuesday.

The incident report filed with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office backs up what he says happened.

The 16-year-old, under the weight of three Southwind High School security guards, told FOX13 things escalated over an alleged dress code violation.

The video in question picks up with the student on the ground, but the incident report filed with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office details what happened before another student hit record on their cell phone.

According to the statement from one of the guards, students were entering the school Tuesday just after 7 a.m. An officer saw a student wearing slides. The officer claims he told the student that slides were not allowed at school and that he would have to ask his parents to bring him another pair of shoes.

The security guard says the student became irate and began to curse at them.

According to the report, the student continued walking into school. That’s when one of the security officers says he stuck his arm out to stop the student.

However, the student says he did not try to continue walking into the building but was actually pushed out of line by an officer while he told him where to go.

The student and the officer both claim the teen yelled, “Don’t put your hands on me!”

Soon after, two other security guards approached the student and told him to leave the building while grabbing the student’s arm, according to the report.

That’s when they began to tussle and hit the ground.

After a brief struggle, the report says they were able to detain the student.

The Junior claims he has worn slides to school in previous years, and it was never a problem.

According to the district handbook, “Footwear is required and must be safe and appropriate for indoor and outdoor physical activity.”

It does not say slides are not permitted; however, the handbook goes on to say, “The school administration reserves the right to determine whether the student’s attire is within the limits of decency, modesty, and safety.”

The student said that following this incident, he has been suspended for 180 days. However, he plans to appeal the suspension, and he has a court date within the next week.

Comments / 26

Otelia
3d ago

Parents should have to attend meetings that specifically go over school rules and academic and behavioral expectations. The student had no business cursing at any adult. The 180 day suspension may need to be modified. This child and all students need to be at school receiving a quality education.

Reply
11
social debater
3d ago

kid was at fault!! follow the rules!! parents stop teaching your child that the rules don't apply to them!!

Reply(9)
29
Alvin
3d ago

This is another case which would have been a non-issue if the 16 year old had obeyed the authority in charge. The guards should be given awards for doing their jobs in a hostile environment and the kid sent to juvey

Reply
7
 

