California’s leaders shouldn’t put fundamental rights up for a vote. But the Legislature has nonetheless added Proposition 1 to this November’s ballot. At first glance, Proposition 1 doesn’t look like anything to worry about — if you, like most Californians (including your columnist), support abortion rights. It comes at a time when even Kansas is voting pro-choice. And its 78-word text seems simple — Proposition 1 adds to the California Constitution explicit guarantees of the “fundamental right to choose to have an abortion” and the “fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO