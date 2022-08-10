ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sun Prairie road to close for 8 weeks to accommodate development project on north side

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie drivers may need to take a detour for several weeks while a road on the city’s northside is shut down because of a nearby development project. According to a Facebook post from Sun Prairie’s Public Works Department, Bird Street will be closed between Stonehaven Drive and Egre Road to accommodate work on the Heyday...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
wclo.com

Local riders seek help in building bike park

Local bike riders are seeking help in building a mountain bike training area on Janesville’s east side. Velo Club spokesperson Paul Murphy says a group of people came together for the idea for the park including Michael’s Cycles, the Velo Club, the Rock Trail Coalition and the City of Janesville.
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Beloit Teen Arrested After Janesville Business Break-Ins

A Beloit teen is in custody after forced entries at two Janesville businesses early Saturday morning. A release from Janesville Police says officers responded to a burglar alarm at the Milwaukee Grill & Bar on Morse Street in Janesville. Once on the scene, the officers were advised of another alarm set off at the Janesville Blain’s Farm & Fleet nearby. Officers and a K-9 team arrived at the Farm & Fleet and apprehended a 14-year-old male who was linked by physical evidence and surveillance video to both incidents. The juvenile is being held at the Rock County Youth Services Center. Both break-ins are under investigation.
JANESVILLE, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Crashes Into A Pole, On the East Side

It happened this afternoon on 6th st. When your coming off of Whitman, onto 6th st. Reports of a 1 vehicle accident. A vehicle went up the embankment, and into a pole. At least 1 person was reporting injuries. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Avoid the area for...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

MPD investigating fatal stabbing on east side of Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police said an initial weapons violation on the east side of Madison has turned into a homicide investigation after a 35-year-old male was found with a fatal stab wound Friday night. According to officials, the man was initially taken to the hospital and later died...
MADISON, WI
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford to raze dilapidated former grocery store on West State Street

ROCKFORD — The city of Rockford plans to tear down a dilapidated former grocery store along West State Street as a means to set the stage for future development. Razing the former Al-Mart grocery store, located along a stretch of West State Street being rebuilt into a four-lane road, is one of two demolitions City Council members may sign off on Monday. The city may also demolish a condemned property next to Faith Temple Church, 1406 School St.
ROCKFORD, IL
wclo.com

Turtle Creek restoration underway

A new project is underway to restore an eroded bank at the Turtle Creek Greenway trail in Beloit. Project Engineer Dennis Weiland says they intend to keep parts of the trailways open to the public by opening some alternate routes that allow people to bypass the construction area and enjoy the trails.
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

Fire damages Janesville home

Janesville firefighters are investigating a residential blaze on the city’s northeast side. Officials say firefighters were called to a single family home in the 14-hundred block of Greenwich Lane just before 5:00 p.m. Thursday. While in route, firefighters learned the occupants had escaped. Firefighters arrived to find flames showing form the rear of the one story home. Two dogs and a cat were rescued. One cat is still missing. Damage is estimated around 80-thousand dollars. The Red Cross is assisting four-adults and two-children.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

All lanes reopen after crash on the Beltline near Whitney Way

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes have reopened Wednesday afternoon after a crash caused one lane to close on the Madison Beltline. People started calling around 5:30 p.m. to report that a vehicle was driving erratically, Dane County officials said. The driver’s vehicle may have had a flat tire and it crashed into the median line before the Gammon Road exit, Dane County Dispatch said.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in crash on Beltline ID’d

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim who died in a crash on the westbound Beltline early Saturday morning. Carmelo Garcia Alvarado, 40, of Nicaragua, died at the scene of the crash on the Beltline near Agriculture Drive. RELATED: One dead after Beltline crash early Saturday morning Garcia Alvarado was not in a...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. officials identify bicyclist who died in Madison crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified a bicyclist who died in a crash earlier this month on Madison’s east side. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that preliminary results show William Cummings, 79, died as a result of his injuries from the crash. The...
MADISON, WI

