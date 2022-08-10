Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Janesville to introduce 75 Bird electric scooters for pilot program Monday
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Birds are flying into Janesville on Monday. No, not the feathered creatures. The company Bird will introduce 75 of its electric scooters to Janesville next week, the city announced. The scooters will stay around Janesville through October, before “flying” elsewhere for winter. The move is...
Sun Prairie road to close for 8 weeks to accommodate development project on north side
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie drivers may need to take a detour for several weeks while a road on the city’s northside is shut down because of a nearby development project. According to a Facebook post from Sun Prairie’s Public Works Department, Bird Street will be closed between Stonehaven Drive and Egre Road to accommodate work on the Heyday...
wclo.com
Local riders seek help in building bike park
Local bike riders are seeking help in building a mountain bike training area on Janesville’s east side. Velo Club spokesperson Paul Murphy says a group of people came together for the idea for the park including Michael’s Cycles, the Velo Club, the Rock Trail Coalition and the City of Janesville.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Major Scene on the East Side (Update from Cherry Valley PD)
Police were on scene on a well being check with a subject that was reported to be armed. There is significant police activity in the area of US Highway 20 and Mill Road. Please avoid the area. Major Scene on the East Side. It happened around 8:40 am near Harrison...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Truck catches fire, explodes on interstate near Highway 51
BURKE, Wis. — A truck caught fire and exploded on the interstate near Highway 51 late Friday morning; it wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash or fire. Dane County dispatchers said the call first came in just before 11 a.m. as a vehicle that was smoking after hitting the median on westbound I-39/90/94, between highways 51...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert on The East Side, Person Abandons Vehicle In The Middle Of A Busy Intersection
Person Abandons Vehicle In The Middle Of A Busy Intersection. It happened around 12:40 pm near Perryville and Spring Brook. Sources said a person has abandoned a vehicle in the middle of the intersection,. Causing some traffic delays in the area. In the past, there have been people who park...
Westbound Beltline back open past Todd Drive, delays remain
MADISON, Wis. — The westbound Beltline is back open just past Todd Drive after a crash Wednesday. Footage from the scene appeared to show police and emergency vehicles pulled over on the righthand shoulder. Traffic was backed up all the way to John Nolen Drive due to the incident and delays still remain. It is unclear what caused the crash....
wclo.com
Beloit Teen Arrested After Janesville Business Break-Ins
A Beloit teen is in custody after forced entries at two Janesville businesses early Saturday morning. A release from Janesville Police says officers responded to a burglar alarm at the Milwaukee Grill & Bar on Morse Street in Janesville. Once on the scene, the officers were advised of another alarm set off at the Janesville Blain’s Farm & Fleet nearby. Officers and a K-9 team arrived at the Farm & Fleet and apprehended a 14-year-old male who was linked by physical evidence and surveillance video to both incidents. The juvenile is being held at the Rock County Youth Services Center. Both break-ins are under investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Crashes Into A Pole, On the East Side
It happened this afternoon on 6th st. When your coming off of Whitman, onto 6th st. Reports of a 1 vehicle accident. A vehicle went up the embankment, and into a pole. At least 1 person was reporting injuries. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Avoid the area for...
Madison police investigate overnight gunshots near Warner Park
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police investigated a reported shooting near Warner Park early Saturday. Officers were sent to the 2300 block of Brentwood Parkway just after midnight. Several shell casings were found at the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time and there were no signs of...
nbc15.com
MPD investigating fatal stabbing on east side of Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police said an initial weapons violation on the east side of Madison has turned into a homicide investigation after a 35-year-old male was found with a fatal stab wound Friday night. According to officials, the man was initially taken to the hospital and later died...
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford to raze dilapidated former grocery store on West State Street
ROCKFORD — The city of Rockford plans to tear down a dilapidated former grocery store along West State Street as a means to set the stage for future development. Razing the former Al-Mart grocery store, located along a stretch of West State Street being rebuilt into a four-lane road, is one of two demolitions City Council members may sign off on Monday. The city may also demolish a condemned property next to Faith Temple Church, 1406 School St.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wclo.com
Turtle Creek restoration underway
A new project is underway to restore an eroded bank at the Turtle Creek Greenway trail in Beloit. Project Engineer Dennis Weiland says they intend to keep parts of the trailways open to the public by opening some alternate routes that allow people to bypass the construction area and enjoy the trails.
wclo.com
Fire damages Janesville home
Janesville firefighters are investigating a residential blaze on the city’s northeast side. Officials say firefighters were called to a single family home in the 14-hundred block of Greenwich Lane just before 5:00 p.m. Thursday. While in route, firefighters learned the occupants had escaped. Firefighters arrived to find flames showing form the rear of the one story home. Two dogs and a cat were rescued. One cat is still missing. Damage is estimated around 80-thousand dollars. The Red Cross is assisting four-adults and two-children.
Janesville teen arrested after two businesses burglarized
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a teen Saturday who they said broke into two businesses. Officers were called to a bar in the 2600 block of Morse Street just before 3 a.m. Saturday after a burglary alarm was activated. While they were there, a second burglary alarm was activated at Blain’s Farm and Fleet in the 2400 block of Humes Road.
nbc15.com
All lanes reopen after crash on the Beltline near Whitney Way
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes have reopened Wednesday afternoon after a crash caused one lane to close on the Madison Beltline. People started calling around 5:30 p.m. to report that a vehicle was driving erratically, Dane County officials said. The driver’s vehicle may have had a flat tire and it crashed into the median line before the Gammon Road exit, Dane County Dispatch said.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milton House: Wisconsin’s only remaining authenticated stop on the Underground Railroad
As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but existing records show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the South. The...
Man killed in crash on Beltline ID’d
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim who died in a crash on the westbound Beltline early Saturday morning. Carmelo Garcia Alvarado, 40, of Nicaragua, died at the scene of the crash on the Beltline near Agriculture Drive. RELATED: One dead after Beltline crash early Saturday morning Garcia Alvarado was not in a...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. officials identify bicyclist who died in Madison crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified a bicyclist who died in a crash earlier this month on Madison’s east side. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that preliminary results show William Cummings, 79, died as a result of his injuries from the crash. The...
Driver sought in Mineral Point hit-and-run crash
MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Officials in Iowa County are searching for a driver in a hit-and-run crash in Mineral Point overnight. The crash happened at the Quality Inn in Mineral Point between 6 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. The driver was believed to be driving a white 2015-2020...
Comments / 0