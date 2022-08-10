A Beloit teen is in custody after forced entries at two Janesville businesses early Saturday morning. A release from Janesville Police says officers responded to a burglar alarm at the Milwaukee Grill & Bar on Morse Street in Janesville. Once on the scene, the officers were advised of another alarm set off at the Janesville Blain’s Farm & Fleet nearby. Officers and a K-9 team arrived at the Farm & Fleet and apprehended a 14-year-old male who was linked by physical evidence and surveillance video to both incidents. The juvenile is being held at the Rock County Youth Services Center. Both break-ins are under investigation.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO