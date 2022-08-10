Sunburst Blvd closure due to lift upgrade

EVANSVILLE, Ind. ( WEHT ) – Sunburst Blvd will be closed from Riverside Drive to Lilac Lane starting on Wednesday. The 45 day closure is necessary so Evansville Water Sewer Utility can upgrade the lift station on the corner of Sunburst and Riverside.

Officials say motorists should expect the southbound lane to be completely closed and suggest they find an alternate route.

More information can be found on EWSU’s twitter .

