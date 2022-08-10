PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With the 2022 Rhode Island primary election around the corner, ABC 6 News wants to help you be prepared to cast your vote. The state primary allows Rhode Islanders to choose nominees from both the Republican and Democratic parties in races ranging from the governor, to local offices and representatives, to the Ocean State’s 2nd Congressional District seat, which will be open after Rep. Jim Langevin announced he will not run for reelection.

ELECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO