ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC6.com

2022 Rhode Island primary election voter’s guide

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With the 2022 Rhode Island primary election around the corner, ABC 6 News wants to help you be prepared to cast your vote. The state primary allows Rhode Islanders to choose nominees from both the Republican and Democratic parties in races ranging from the governor, to local offices and representatives, to the Ocean State’s 2nd Congressional District seat, which will be open after Rep. Jim Langevin announced he will not run for reelection.
ELECTIONS
ABC6.com

Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
JOHNSTON, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
ABC6.com

Rhode Island Department of Health reopens two beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health reopened two beaches for swimming Friday. The Department of Health said the bacteria at Third Beach in Middletown and Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville have returned to safe levels. RIDOH will continue to monitor the beach water quality through...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island state beaches shut off showers due to drought conditions

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said that some state beaches have shut off their showers because of extreme drought conditions. The town of Narragansett issued a water use ban, after Gov. Dan McKee announced a statewide drought advisory Tuesday. Water will be shut...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island State Police investigate motorcycle crash on I-95

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said a highway single motorcycle crash left someone with “serious injuries” Saturday afternoon. The crash happened before 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 95 South, North of Thurbers Street. The crash is under investigation. We’ll keep you updates as more information...
ACCIDENTS
ABC6.com

Edge Fitness Clubs open new location in North Attleborough

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — Edge Fitness Clubs opened it’s first location in Massachusetts Thursday. The new club in North Attleborough is located in the Bristol Shopping Center on Newport Avenue. Memberships to the gym range from $14.99 to $34.99 per month. The club is open from 7...
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Legislature#Legalize#Politics State#Politics Governor#Wcvb#Commonwealth
ABC6.com

Mainly dry through Sunday

Tonight, cloudy with areas of fog. Mid to upper 60s. Still very humid. Friday, less humidity, especially for the afternoon. Partly sunny. Slight chance of a showers, mainly for locations closest to Cape Cod. 70s to near 80°. Friday night, partly cloudy. Around 60°. Saturday, a mix of...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy