WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Grandma

By Noah Holloway
 3 days ago

August 10th– Meet Grandma!

Grandma is a 9 year-old spayed pitbull female.

Just because she is a bit older doesn’t mean shes any less energetic.

She in incredibly obedient and well behaved.

If she wants treats she will let you know with a friendly reminder bark.

For the most part she is great with dogs, but no so much with small animals of any kind.

If you’re interested in Grandma , you can contact the Delaware Valley Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway .

