WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Grandma

August 10th– Meet Grandma!
Grandma is a 9 year-old spayed pitbull female.
Just because she is a bit older doesn’t mean shes any less energetic.
She in incredibly obedient and well behaved.
If she wants treats she will let you know with a friendly reminder bark.
For the most part she is great with dogs, but no so much with small animals of any kind.
If you’re interested in Grandma , you can contact the Delaware Valley Humane Society
Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway .
