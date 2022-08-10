ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

Responders find body in structure fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 11:27 p.m. Friday night, the Guttenburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 38080 Great River Road. At the scene, crews saw fire and smoke coming from the southern section of a mobile home. Responders noted that The homeowner’s vehicle was located in the driveway, but no one had seen the homeowners. The fire department fought the flames and successfully extinguished the fire, but the structure suffered heavy damage.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Market After Dark returns later this month

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Market After Dark is bringing more than 100 vendors, plus entertainment, special light attractions, games and more when it returns on August 27. Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance announced the details on Friday, saying the seventh annual Market After Dark will run from...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids celebrates 50th anniversary of Noelridge Greenhouse

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids showed off its green thumb on Friday for the 50th anniversary of the Noelridge Greenhouse. The celebration had activities for kids and adults alike, drawing in new visitors and long-time patrons to the greenhouse. “I’ve never been in this greenhouse I’ve walked around...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

‘Hackathon’ coding event in Cedar Rapids helps nonprofit

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nonprofit now has some new tools, thanks to a so-called “Hackathon” event Saturday. The event was hosted by Devs Do Good. West Des Moines high school senior Connor Fogarty is behind the group, and said he did his first charity hackathon in eighth grade. “I really enjoyed the experience, but I wanted to make [an event] that was more accessible for students,” said Fogarty.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Ending the weekend with seasonal temperatures

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It was a pleasant afternoon across Eastern Iowa with a mix of sunshine, clouds, and temperatures in the 80s and 90s south of Highway 20 and in the 70s and 80s along and north of Highway 20. Tonight will be quiet with overnight temperatures cooling into the 60s.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Significant damage following Cedar Rapids crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a car crash at 33rd and I-380. The car involved suffered significant damage. According to police, life flight was called to the scene for potentially significant injuries. This is a developing story.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Muscatine park closed indefintely due to vandalism

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday morning, Muscatine Parks and Recreation staff announced that Musser Skate Park has been closed to the public until further notice. Officials say the discovery of vandalism inside the park led to the decision. Cinder blocks were concreted to the interior of the SkatePark, and a parking block from the Skate Park parking lot was placed on top.
MUSCATINE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Popular Cedar Rapids Spot For Kids Undergoing a Change

They are synonymous with family fun and after nearly three decades, their name will soon reflect it. While The Play Station in Cedar Rapids slightly pre-dates the Sony Playstation gaming console, the owners of the Cedar Rapids (and Eldridge, Iowa near the Quad Cities) staple have decided in part due to increasing confusion, to make a name change. But almost everything else will stay the same.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget

August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

Blood center for Iowa City area hospitals issues “urgent” message about low supply

A provider of blood to Eastern Iowa hospitals has issued an urgent message: They’re running out of blood. ImpactLife is appealing to all current and potential donors to schedule donations. The blood center said in a Friday news release that heading into the weekend, it had just a one-day inventory of type O-negative red blood cells and just a two- to three-day supply for O-positive, A-negative, A-positive, B-positive, and B-negative blood types. With the decrease in blood inventory, they are asking all eligible and potential donors to schedule appointments this weekend and in the days ahead.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

2020 Iowa derecho: two years later

IOWA — August 10th, 2020 is a day many Iowans will never forget. The full force of Mother Nature was unleashed on the state in the form a derecho – a severe storm with hurricane force winds tearing in a straight line across Iowa. It would prove to...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Officers respond to report of shots fired in Cedar Falls

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Police responded to a report of shots fired at the 2100 block of College street close to Hidden Valley Apartments in Cedar Falls Saturday night. At the scene, officers found damage and other clues indicating that shots had been fired. Officers don’t believe anyone has been injured,
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

The Meskwaki Nation holds 106th Meskwaki Annual Powwow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dancing is a lifelong tradition for Army veteran Dixie Kapayou who served for 20 years as a graphic illustrator . The memories go back to her father Eugene who served in the navy. She said “He used to like to dance with a shotgun and in his later years he started dancing with a cane but he’d always be up there dancing.” The four day long event starts each day with the Grand Entry where veterans carry the flags of the United States, the POW/MIA flag, and tribal flags followed by everyone who dances in the powwow. And each dance carries its own meaning. Namabeya who is a member of the Meskwaki nation and danced in the powwow said “We have a specific dance the Meskwaki dance and it starts out slow and non threating but then you get more taller and more aware. Kapayou said “Sometimes you see the same faces but other times you know we have people coming from out of state from Minnesota, Arizona, Nebraska, Washington state all coming to this pow wow.” People traveled from across the country to see the powwow...enjoying the music, jewelry and food. Kapayou says it is heartwarming to see how many people came out. Kapayou said “I think its great I mean there are powwows all over the place other tribes have their powwows i mean to come to ours because of our dances that means a lot.” Iowa Senate candidate Admiral Mike Franken, and Iowa Governor candidate Deidre DeJear both spoke at the event.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Great, nutritional options for your kids in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares great, nutritional options for your kids in this Fareway Cooking Segment. Kids’ are most likely to be lacking calcium, iron, fiber, and omega-3 (DHA and EPA) Calcium helps with bone and teeth health. Kids (especially girls) need to build strong bones...

