Read full article on original website
Related
WMDT.com
Ocean Pines Board of Directors election results announced
OCEAN PINES, Md. – The Ocean Pines Election Committee has announced voting totals for the 2022 Board of Directors Election. As per Ocean Pines Bylaws, election results will be validated during the Annual Meeting on Saturday, if there is a quorum. If there is no quorum, the Board will call a special meeting to validate the results. The Annual Meeting is set to start at 9 a.m. in the Assateague Room of the Ocean Pines Community Center.
WMDT.com
Pro-choice demonstration ahead of election season
Rehoboth Beach, Del. – In Rehoboth Beach a pro-choice protest took place earlier today. We spoke with organizers of the event who tell us that the protest comes following the overturn of Roe v. Wade. They say its important to put on events like this to encourage supporters of Roe v. Wade to keep fighting. At the event community members got a chance to speak and share their thoughts. They tell 47 ABC they picked the time to do this now ahead of the voting season to make an impact.
delawarepublic.org
Races to Watch: State Senator Colin Bonini faces two challengers in 16th Senate District GOP primary
Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” with races in the upcoming September primary, as part of the station’s 2022 election coverage. In Kent County, incumbent Republican Senator Colin Bonini faces not one, but two primary challengers for the state’s 16th Senate District.
WMDT.com
Delaware NAACP condemns Town of Georgetown for pushing ahead with funding museum where confederate flag flies
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Central Delaware NAACP is speaking out, condemning a recent decision by the Georgetown Town Council to push ahead with funding a local museum where the confederate flag flies. The latest condemnation comes after a check for more than $24,000 was delivered to the Georgetown Historical...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milford School District announces Temporary Vacancy
A vacancy exists for the Area B Seat on the Milford Board of Education for a temporary term until the conclusion of the 2022-2023 fiscal year, set to expire on June 30, 2023. Interested persons shall submit a formal request for consideration of appointment with a letter of interest, accompanied by a resume of the applicant’s education and professional background, ... Read More
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. hosting free tire disposal event
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County will hold a free citizen tire disposal next month. The drop-off will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 17th, at 6948 Brick Kiln Road. There is a limit of 10 tires per household, and business or agricultural tires are not allowed.
Bay Net
Maryland Educational Support Professional Of The Year Award Announced For CCPS
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners presented Dana Smith this year’s Maryland Educational Support Professional of the 2022 Year Award for Calvert County Public Schools. Dana has worked in the Calvert County Public School system for four years as a school nurse at...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s Planning Commission Approves Plan For Apartments Off FDR Boulevard
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — During the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission meeting on Aug. 8, the commission approved by a 4-3 vote a site plan for a mixed-use development on the corner of FDR Boulevard and Route 4 that will allow for the construction of a six-story apartment building and 3.5 story townhouse-style apartment building on the property.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMDT.com
Somerset Co. Schools announce schedule change for start of 2022-23 school year
WESTOVER, Md. – After reviewing community survey feedback on a proposed “staggered start” to the school year, Somerset County Public Schools announced on Thursday that it will proceed with the schedule change. On Monday, August 29th, ONLY the following grades by school will report:. Deal Island Elementary:...
WBOC
Corporal Glenn Hilliard's Name Stands Proud
PITTSVILLE, Md. - The street will be known as Corporal Glenn Hilliard Way. The current street, know as Main St., in Pittsville, will be topped with signs that say Corporal Glenn Hilliard Way. The signs will be unveiled tomorrow morning, Saturday, July 12, at 10 a.m. Around eight or nine...
Ocean City Today
Berlin: Racetrack Road properties ask for commercial zoning
Two Berlin property owners along Route 589, or Racetrack Road, are seeking to change the zoning of their parcels to commercial, as the recent development boom along the stretch has changed the nature of the area. The properties, totaling 31.6 acres in all, are adjacent. One property is 7.41 acres...
WMDT.com
Long Neck Elementary honors former Assistant Principal
LONG NECK, Del. – Long Neck Elementary School held a special ceremony to dedicate a bench on school grounds in honor of former Assistant Principal Scott Steedman. Steedman passed away in 2020 and was a long-time teacher and administrator in the Indian River School District. We want to hear...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGMD Radio
Sussex County Property Tax Bills Going Out
Sussex County property tax bills are going out for the 2023 fiscal year. According to county officials, more than 188,000 parcels are on the tax rolls, and the county would collect $183.4-million in tax revenue. Many property owners will receive bills in the mail, while mortgage lenders will receive them...
WBOC
White Marlin Open Economic Benefits Outside Ocean City
BERLIN, Md. - Hundreds of anglers and their entourage have descended on Ocean City this week to compete for over $8 million in prize money in the White Marlin Open. With them come thousands of additional visitors to Ocean City. "A lot of hotels are full because of the White...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Boardwalk trams not running for Oceans Calling
Transportation alternatives involving buses in works. Boardwalk trams are officially nixed for the upcoming Oceans Calling music festival as resort officials look into alternative options for shuttling people to and from the inlet venue. Members of the city’s Transportation Committee initially thought they would bring back the trams, which stop...
The Dispatch
Locked Brakes Caused Brief Route 50 Bridge Malfunction
OCEAN CITY — The Route 50 bridge draw span was briefly stuck in the open position on Tuesday, but state officials quickly resolved the issue, confirming staff remains on hand in case any more problems with the bridge arise. Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Maryland Department of Transportation’s State...
WBOC
Multiple Delmar Fire Hydrants Discovered Not Working
DELMAR, Md. – The Town of Delmar recently discovered that 28 of the town’s 264 fire hydrants were no longer working, and now they are in the process of repairing them to restore safety in the community. The town found that the fire hydrants were not working during...
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – August 12, 2022
(Editor’s Note: With thousands of people converging on the Harbour Island Marina this week for the White Marlin Open, we thought it would be opportune to look back at the site before it was home to a housing community and host to the largest billfishing tourney in the world.)
WMDT.com
Dover man arrested for carrying concealed firearm at casino
HARRINGTON, Del. – A Dover man has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon at the Harrington Raceway and Casino. On July 30th, Delaware Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement officers responded to the parking lot at the casino, locating the suspect, Robert Mckewen, next to his vehicle. Mckewen was reportedly concealing a firearm in his waistband.
WBOC
An Indoor Salmon Farm Could be Built in Federalsburg
FEDERALSBURG -- The Maryland Department of the Environment released a draft discharge permit for a proposed indoor salmon farm in Federalsburg that has some environmentalists concerned. Aquacon, the Norwegian company who would own the farm, wants to dump 2.3 million gallons of water every day into the Marshyhope Creek. "The...
Comments / 1