Rehoboth Beach, Del. – In Rehoboth Beach a pro-choice protest took place earlier today. We spoke with organizers of the event who tell us that the protest comes following the overturn of Roe v. Wade. They say its important to put on events like this to encourage supporters of Roe v. Wade to keep fighting. At the event community members got a chance to speak and share their thoughts. They tell 47 ABC they picked the time to do this now ahead of the voting season to make an impact.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 20 HOURS AGO