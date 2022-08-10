ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The Five Most Underrated Whiskey Myers Songs, According To The Fans

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TnCAX_0hCNxQBy00

I’m gonna be honest, you’d really have to twist my arm for me to settle on just one song I felt was the most underrated from the guys of Whiskey Myers.

But luckily, I don’t have to, because we posed the question to all of you, our loyal Whiskey Riffers, yesterday over on Twitter, and got a huge response from many different fans of the independent, Texas-based Southern rock outfit.

So instead of trying to pick one myself, I decided to present the cold hard facts and comb through all of the responses so we can (maybe) settle on what are, in fact, the top five most underrated Whiskey Myers songs.

And if you wanna go look through the answers yourself and get a feel for all the different options, click on the tweet here and have at it:

Defining anything as “underrated” can be a slippery slope, and mostly depends on whatever parameters you set in terms of criteria.

Of course, to loyal fans, “Stone” is one of, if not the most popular Whiskey Myers songs, but to your average mainstream country fan who’s never heard of it (unfortunately), it would be the most underrated country song of all time by comparison, right?

But, I digress…

In no real particular order, and based on no science aside from me reading through the comments and tallying up the answers, here are the five most underrated Whiskey Myers songs as decided by the fans:

“Trailer We Call Home”

The overwhelming response to this question was by far “Trailer We Call Home,” and I can’t say that I’m one bit surprised.

Co-written by frontman Cody Cannon and Darrell Scott and included on Whiskey Myers’ stellar 2016 Mud album, “Trailer” tells the simple story of a blue collar couple who works hard for what they have and does the best they can to maintain a relationship. It’s as pure and honest a country song as I’ve ever heard.

It’s always been one of my favorite’s, too, and Cody’s acoustic version is out of this world:

“Bury My Bones”

“Bury My Bones” had a huge response, too, and I’ve always been partial to it for the gritty, almost Southern gothic sound that frames the incredible vocals Cody laid down on this tune.

From their 2019 self-produced Whiskey Myers album, the song was co-written by guitarist John Jeffers and TJ McFarland and performed by Cody.

The track really has it all, in terms of the production and searing lyrics, and the opening lines will cut straight to your soul:

“If I die young, write my mother

Tell her that I love her but my soul’s gone home

And take my vessel to Anderson County

Drive real slow and take the long way home

Tell my kin to pick up a shovel

Wrestle that sugar sand and bury my bones

Won’t you bury my bones beneath these pines

When it comes time for you to bury my bones”

I get chills every time I hear that verse…

The music video is a beautiful tribute to all the men in women in our military who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom here at home, as well:

“Lonely East Texas Nights”

This one was actually released as a single in the early years of the band back in 2008, and included on their Road of Life album.

It’s remained a fan-favorite to this day, and if you aren’t overly familiar with their music and deep cuts from back in the day, this is a great place to start:

“Reckoning”

From their 2014 third studio album Early Morning Shakes, “Reckoning” is a solo write by Cody Cannon, which are always fantastic.

He details the fallout from a hard breakup, and how he can’t even “sleep in our bed no more,” as he realizes he’s just avoiding the reckoning that he’ll eventually have to face with the end of this relationship.

Some of their more popular ballads, like “Broken Window Serenade” and “Stone,” get a ton of credit in their deep catalog of music (and rightfully so), but “Reckoning” is certainly one of their best, too:

“Strange Dreams”

A rockin’ tune full of some awesome electric guitar, “Strange Dreams” comes from their timeless 2011 Firewater record, and is another solo-write by Cody.

This one will get you pumped up if you need a little extra pep in your step:

Y’all always come through with great responses for us, and if you want a few more options to dig into, there were quite a few votes for “Colloquy,” “Summer 2005,” “Bad Weather,” “California to Caroline” and “Dogwood,” as the most underrated, as well.

The guys of Whiskey Myers just released their sixth studio album Tornillo a few weeks ago, and it’ll be interesting to see which one of the songs on that tracklist become “underrated” as time goes on, too.

Though I don’t foresee “Heart of Stone” being categorized as “underrated,” at any point down the road, it’s easily one of my favorite’s from the new record, so make sure you check that out, too:

Comments / 0

Related
Taste of Country

Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]

Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
DENVER, CO
People

Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville

From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HipHopDX.com

DJ Khaled Buys A Ton Of Lottery Tickets For $1B Mega Millions Jackpot: 'I Ain't Playing With This'

DJ Khaled may be a multi-millionaire with a reported $75 million net worth but that isn’t stopping him from playing the lottery. The DJ/record producer took to Instagram on Thursday (July 28) to share a video of himself holding a ton of tickets for the upcoming Mega Millions lottery, which has an estimated grand prize of $1.02 billion. No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday’s (July 26) drawing with a $830 million jackpot, so the prize money is rolling over to Friday (July 29).
LOTTERY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Scott
Person
John Jeffers
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton Reveals He Was 'Shocked' To Hear About Wynonna Judd & Drummer Cactus Moser's Engagement

Wynonna Judd rose to stardom from troubled beginnings and became one of the most widely recognized female country singers of all time — but a particularly special part of her life was her unlikely love story with famed drummer Cactus Moser, who she married in 2012. Although their love appeared to be written in the stars, there was one country legend who was surprised by the pairing. The Voice judge Blake Shelton admitted he couldn't believe his ears when he heard they'd decided to say "I do.""I was shocked, ya know, when I found out that the two of them...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Music Video#East Texas#Electric Guitar#Southern
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Never Calls Her Husband Carl Dean By His Name… She Only Calls Him “Daddy”

Dolly Parton never ceases to make me laugh. She’s downright hilarious, and she always has a couple good one-liners up her sleeve for any interview she does. I’m sure that’s part of what’s kept her marriage to her husband of 55 years, Carl Dean, fresh and exciting. Though Carl chooses to intentionally stay out of the spotlight, Dolly often mentions him and what a solid marriage they’ve built over the years.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Frank Fritz’s Dad Reveals Major Update About His Health Following Stroke

Just a few weeks after Frank Fritz was hospitalized for a stroke, the “American Pickers” alum’s father is now sharing an update about the former TV star’s health. According to The Sun, the former “American Pickers” star’s father, Bill Fritz, shared that his show is now in stable condition following his stroke. He did not reveal any more details about his son’s condition.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Music
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78

Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
TV & VIDEOS
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

177K+
Followers
11K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy