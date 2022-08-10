ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

Dyersville, IA
Dyersville, IA
CBS Chicago

Cubs excited to play in MLB's second "Field of Dreams" game in Iowa; 'I'm not going to forget this moment'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's going down in Iowa. The Cubs will take on the Reds in the Field of Dreams game Thursday night.It's a once in a lifetime chance for the major leaguers to be kids again.CBS 2's Marshall Harris reports the excitement was palatable in Dyersville, with two new fan bases gathering at the ballpark in the cornfield, a year after last year's thrilling showdown between the White Sox and Yankees.The Field of Dreams isn't just about the fans, though. You'd be hard-pressed to convince the players they're not the ones having the best time.It's not often you see...
FanSided

MLB teases Harry Caray 7th-inning stretch for Field of Dreams game

MLB seems determined to make the 2022 Field of Dreams Game one to remember, and they may achieve that if they include Harry Caray during the 7th-inning stretch. MLB seems determined to make the 2022 Field of Dreams Game as memorable as possible. It’s already been announced that Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto and Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ will be mic’d up. Now, they’re hinting that Harry Caray will be part of the 7th-inning stretch.
FOX Sports

Field of Dreams Game 2022: A celebration of baseball memories in an Iowa cornfield

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — It really isn’t about the movie at all. Sure, "Field of Dreams" has its moments, some good acting performances and a bunch of iconic lines, but the film in its entirety doesn’t resonate with every type of baseball fan. For some of us, the schmaltz is just a bit too heavy-handed, the nostalgia a tad too thick, the problems of the characters too unrelatable.
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Beloved Cubs announcer Harry Caray 'returns' at Field of Dreams game

In a case of life imitating art, the MLB's second annual Field of Dreams game brought a baseball legend back to life — much to the shock of many viewers. A recreated virtual rendition of Harry Caray singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” played during the seventh inning of the game, and it drew widespread cheers from attendees in the ballpark but received a decidedly mixed reaction on social media, with some fans uneasy about the technological revival of the famous Chicago Cubs announcer, who died in 1998.
TMZ.com

MLB To Honor Ray Liotta During 'Field Of Dreams' Game

4:28 PM PT -- Multiple packages featuring Liotta were aired just before the game began. One of the pieces featured Liotta's famous scene as Shoeless Joe Jackson, where he asked on the field, "Is this heaven?" The corn rows out at the "Field of Dreams" game won't be without the...
