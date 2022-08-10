Read full article on original website
Hologram Harry Caray sings 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game' during Field of Dreams game
A hologram of the late Harry Caray led fans in singing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh-inning stretch of the Field of Dreams game.
MLB World Reacts To Harry Caray Hologram On 'Field Of Dreams' Broadcast
Fox broke out an interesting feature for its "Field of Dreams" game coverage tonight. During the seventh inning stretch between the Cubs and Reds in Iowa, the broadcast showed a hologram version of Harry Caray, the iconic late Chicago announcer, leading the crowd in "Take Me Out To The Ballgame."
Watch: Cubs, Reds enter Field of Dreams with legends leading the way
There was no shortage of legends on hand to get the Field of Dreams game started between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday evening.
MLB's Field of Dreams II is in the books
Hour 1 - No, not a sequel (where would a sequel even go) but the MLB game played in the Iowa corn. Bruce and Jacob kick off a Friday talking about the second iteration of this MLB game.
MLB won't hold 2023 'Field of Dreams' game
Major League Baseball won’t return to the “Field of Dreams” site in Dyersville, Iowa, in 2023 for a third straight
Cubs excited to play in MLB's second "Field of Dreams" game in Iowa; 'I'm not going to forget this moment'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's going down in Iowa. The Cubs will take on the Reds in the Field of Dreams game Thursday night.It's a once in a lifetime chance for the major leaguers to be kids again.CBS 2's Marshall Harris reports the excitement was palatable in Dyersville, with two new fan bases gathering at the ballpark in the cornfield, a year after last year's thrilling showdown between the White Sox and Yankees.The Field of Dreams isn't just about the fans, though. You'd be hard-pressed to convince the players they're not the ones having the best time.It's not often you see...
WATCH: John Smoltz Shares Fond Memories of Late Father During MLB's Field of Dreams Game
On Thursday morning while he was preparing to announce MLB’s Field of Dreams game, John Smoltz’s father passed away at the age of 79. During the eighth inning of the contest between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, a FOX Sports broadcast showed a graphic of the late John Adam Smoltz.
MLB teases Harry Caray 7th-inning stretch for Field of Dreams game
MLB seems determined to make the 2022 Field of Dreams Game one to remember, and they may achieve that if they include Harry Caray during the 7th-inning stretch. MLB seems determined to make the 2022 Field of Dreams Game as memorable as possible. It’s already been announced that Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto and Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ will be mic’d up. Now, they’re hinting that Harry Caray will be part of the 7th-inning stretch.
Kevin Costner Shares Memories Of The Late Ray Liotta Ahead Of MLB "Field of Dreams" Game
Long before Kevin Costner started making $1.3 million per episode as John Dutton on Yellowstone, the Hollywood A-lister starred in “Field of Dreams,” a film that has been making grown men cry since 1989. And as if you needed any other reason to get chills or shed a...
FOX Sports
Field of Dreams Game 2022: A celebration of baseball memories in an Iowa cornfield
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — It really isn’t about the movie at all. Sure, "Field of Dreams" has its moments, some good acting performances and a bunch of iconic lines, but the film in its entirety doesn’t resonate with every type of baseball fan. For some of us, the schmaltz is just a bit too heavy-handed, the nostalgia a tad too thick, the problems of the characters too unrelatable.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Beloved Cubs announcer Harry Caray 'returns' at Field of Dreams game
In a case of life imitating art, the MLB's second annual Field of Dreams game brought a baseball legend back to life — much to the shock of many viewers. A recreated virtual rendition of Harry Caray singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” played during the seventh inning of the game, and it drew widespread cheers from attendees in the ballpark but received a decidedly mixed reaction on social media, with some fans uneasy about the technological revival of the famous Chicago Cubs announcer, who died in 1998.
TMZ.com
MLB To Honor Ray Liotta During 'Field Of Dreams' Game
4:28 PM PT -- Multiple packages featuring Liotta were aired just before the game began. One of the pieces featured Liotta's famous scene as Shoeless Joe Jackson, where he asked on the field, "Is this heaven?" The corn rows out at the "Field of Dreams" game won't be without the...
