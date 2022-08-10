CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's going down in Iowa. The Cubs will take on the Reds in the Field of Dreams game Thursday night.It's a once in a lifetime chance for the major leaguers to be kids again.CBS 2's Marshall Harris reports the excitement was palatable in Dyersville, with two new fan bases gathering at the ballpark in the cornfield, a year after last year's thrilling showdown between the White Sox and Yankees.The Field of Dreams isn't just about the fans, though. You'd be hard-pressed to convince the players they're not the ones having the best time.It's not often you see...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO