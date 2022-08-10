ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Kenosha family produces three generations of custodians

By James Groh
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=429HTP_0hCNxHUf00

There are family-owned pizzerias that have been passed down from generation to generation. There are manufacturers that have been family operated for more than 100 years. But you likely haven't heard about many families that have been cleaning the same school for nearly 100 years - until now.

Repairing and cleaning schools in Kenosha runs deep in the Baas family. In fact, Noah Baas, his dad Tim, and his grandfather Donald, were all head custodians at Lincoln Middle School at one point. Noah, 25, still works at Lincoln and doesn't see that changing anytime soon.

"At this point, I don’t see me leaving this building at all, and I could see making, you know, spending the rest of, you know, my career here," he said.

James Groh
Noah Baas cleaning the gym floor at Lincoln Middle School in Kenosha.

What's more, Noah's great uncles were also custodians for the Kenosha Unified School District. It's an uncommon tradition to pass down from generation to generation, but it's something that the Baas family is proud of.

"I didn’t think I would end up at this building, and (Tim) was happy when I told him that I got his job," Noah said.

His dad was one of his biggest inspirations. Tim was the man who taught Noah so much of what he knows about maintenance. Noah would often call his dad to get help with something at the school. However, his dad died which left Noah's mentor, friend, and dad unreachable.

"Theres (sic) just a lot of things that I'd still like to ask him, but I can’t," Noah said. "How do I fix this to, you know, what’s - am I doing the right thing in my life," he said with tears in his eyes.

James Groh
Tim Baas is Noah's father. Noah said that his father played a huge influence on his life and was proud that Noah followed in the family footsteps.

He didn't expect to follow in his father's footsteps. But as he looks back on his relationship with his dad, he realizes that's what he was doing all along. After all, he currently works in the same role in the same place as his dad.

"You know I never thought that I was that kid that followed my dad around, and then as I got older I was that kid that followed my dad around. But I'm glad I did because I learned a lot."

There isn't too much rhyme or reason as to why the Baas family chose the custodial life. It's just the family trade. But one thing is for certain, Noah takes his job seriously and provides a service to the community.

"When I was growing up, everybody always talked about Lincoln being the hood school, but when I walked in I said, 'Let's get the lockers repainted. Let's get the doors painted.'"

That's exactly what happened. The lockers are deep maroon and the doors have new paint on them. He believes that students will work and learn better in a cleaner and more up-to-date building.

"I wanted us to get the reputation that this was the hood school away. I don’t want that. I want this to be good, you know. I want someone to be proud of this building," he said.

James Groh
Donald Baas was Noah's grandfather. He was the first one in the family to become the head custodian at Lincoln Middle School.

He does that with one sweep of his mop at a time. It's the thing he keeps closest to him.

"We're always pushing a mop around," he said.

But his job goes way beyond cleaning.

"I'm not a janitor. Janitors just clean. I'm a custodian," Noah made sure to say.

He does maintenance and repairs. He makes sure the building is functioning, so the students have a learning-conducive environment to be in.

Noah said that it is a thankless job. However, that doesn't concern him. He knows he provides a necessary service to hundreds of students every year. His father and grandfather knew that too. And if his one-year-old son wants to take the reigns from him someday, Noah would be a proud parent.

"If he wants to do this, great. I'm not going to tell him not to."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 5

Ron Wallace
3d ago

mrbaas was custodian when I was in kindergarten when I started school , I was at McKinley elementary very nice and I always talked to him . you have a great family sir

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stnonline.com

Illinois School District Pays Tribute to Beloved School Bus Driver

Through her long battle with cancer, Penny Gourley, stuck with school bus driving as long as she could. This summer marked the one-year anniversary of her death. Gregory Dybas, a former school bus driver and trainer at Community Unit School District 300 in Algonquin, Illinois, informed School Transportation News of Gourley and her battle with breast cancer that ended on July 1, 2021. She never let it dampen her enthusiasm for transporting students.
ALGONQUIN, IL
WISN

Kenosha kid featured in Times Square

KENOSHA, Wis. — Every year, the National Down Syndrome Society shares a video presentation in Times Square. The video highlights roughly 500 people with Down syndrome from all over the United States. The goal, according to the National Down Syndrome Society, is to promote value, acceptance and inclusion for people with Down syndrome.
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Kenosha, WI
Kenosha, WI
Education
kenosha.com

UW-Parkside announces free college credits for high school students

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is committed to high-quality educational programs, creative and scholarly activities, and services responsive to its diverse student population, and its local, national, and global communities. We are a dynamic learning community grounded in academic excellence and focused on student success, diversity, inclusion, and community engagement. The campus serves as a premier comprehensive public institution and a destination of choice, serving as a focal point of local, regional, and global progress.
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generation#Custodians#Highschool#Lincoln Middle School
milwaukeecourieronline.com

It’s Time to Say Goodbye to the Former Northridge Mall

I, like most people who grew up on the far northwest side of Milwaukee, remember Northridge mall. It was a bustling place, full of stores and other shopping and entertainment. It was chic, and it was neatly positioned on my side of town—a neighborhood filled with hardworking middle and upper middle-income homeowners. It was a beacon of our neighborhood, until it wasn’t.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
wlip.com

Listen: Kenosha Co. Fair Preview-Fairest Edition

One of the best moments at the Kenosha County Fair every year is the crowning of the “Fairest of the Fair”. KCF manager Denise Zirbel gave us a preview…. Join WLIP live at the fair this coming Wednesday through Friday. For the KCF schedule and events, go to kenoshacofair.com.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
100fmrockford.com

Boone County Fair Queen Pageant delivers a first in 14 years

BELVIDERE — This year’s Boone County Fair Queen Pageant delivered a scenario that hadn’t happened in 14 years. The competition’s three judges needed an extra round to select a winner, and the three finalists were called on to answer an additional question to end the deadlock.
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | New Festival Foods in Hartford, WI now open

Hartford, WI – The new Festival Foods in Hartford, WI opened today, Friday, August 12, 2022. Actually, the store had shoppers on Thursday, and there was a total buzz of activity as the bakery cases were filled, deli trays were stacked, the meat counter was loaded with prime cuts, and the final to-do list was checked as the new store prepped to officially open.
HARTFORD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine brothers were 'manufacturing firearms' in home, prosecutors say

RACINE, Wis. - Three Racine brothers were arrested and charged after prosecutors say a drive-by shooting revealed a cache of weapons in their home. Two of the brothers are felons, and investigators believe they were manufacturing firearms. Calvin Gibson, 52, faces one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of...
RACINE, WI
MATC Times

W 69 N 876 Evergreen Ct

Cedarburg large 2 bedroom lower - Large 2 bedroom lower, 1 1/2 bath apt. with extra large kitchen 5 blocks north of downtown Cedarburg, next to pool park. All appliances, including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer, and central air. Underground parking for 1 vehicle and 1 surface space. Patio. Secured entry. On-site manager. Water/sewer paid for...tenants pays gas and electric. Heat is 80% efficient gas forced air.
CEDARBURG, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Federal Food Aid in Wisconsin has Evolved, but Users Still Face Decades-Old Barriers

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories...
WISCONSIN STATE
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy