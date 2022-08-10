ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas DPS to provide over 30 officers to Uvalde school district for added security

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District is getting an added boost in security from the state after 21 people were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary in May.

Gov. Greg Abbott said the Texas Department of Public Safety will provide over 30 law enforcement officers to campuses in the district for the upcoming school year. Abbott said the superintendent, Hal Harrell, requested the personnel.

This comes after Uvalde CISD announced steps to revamp its security measures. Last month, Harrell unveiled new eight-foot fencing at one elementary school that was donated. The superintendent also said schools will have an updated camera system with expanded coverage, more screenings for entry points and added door sensors/locks.

The first day of school in the district was pushed back to Sept. 6 , so more security upgrades could be added.

Uvalde CISD also announced in June students and staff would not be returning to the Robb Elementary campus where the shooting happened. There’s a plan in place to serve those students on other campuses .

In addition to state security personnel being loaned to the district, Abbott’s office said the state invested millions of dollars to help the community of Uvalde in the wake of the May 24 shooting:

