Exasperated Justin Thomas reveals he 'had to go to the bar to get a drink' to avoid discussing LIV Golf at a wedding as US PGA winner tells Saudi rebels to eat 'their large amount of cake on your own means' and not on the PGA Tour
Justin Thomas is becoming increasingly fed up with golf's rebel tour and the battle it has dragged the PGA Tour into as he revealed he had to hit the bar when asked about LIV Golf by a fan. The ongoing civil war between the Saudi-backed breakaway and the Tour penned...
Golf.com
Patrick Reed makes bold claims about LIV Golf money, level of play
LIV golfers, Patrick Reed says, are “sick and tired” of hearing about money. And they can “hold their own” against PGA Tour players, he said. No, Reed was not shy ahead of his play at this week’s International Series Singapore event on the Asian Tour, then again, it’s not as if he would say the opposite, either. Still, his words were bold.
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines
English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
Golf.com
Rickie Fowler melted down, likely ended his season — then did the remarkable
The scorecard shows a nine. But the kid won’t remember it. This FedEx St. Jude Invitational began with a glimmer for Rickie Fowler, and, if we’re being honest, that’s more than he’s had in some time. By now, you’re no doubt well versed in Fowler’s years-long descent and the various bids to recapture the form that made him a star, but this week, this week felt different. He had snuck in to the start of this week’s playoffs on the number — Mr. 125 in the season-long standings — though he was helped by the absence of those who have left for LIV. But who’s counting; Fowler was in.
thecomeback.com
Fred Couples roasts LIV Golf, Greg Norman
Among the many PGA Tour golfers and legends who have had some harsh words for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series and its players, few have been as direct as Fred Couples. The golf legend was back this week to further roast the startup league and its CEO, Greg Norman. “I’ve...
Rickie Fowler's quintuple bogey on No. 18 in FedEx Cup Playoffs might end his season
Rickie Fowler, the last golfer to qualify for the FedEx St. Jude, was poised to continue in the playoffs. Then he reached the 18th hole Saturday.
abovethelaw.com
LIV Golf Antitrust Case Continues To Be An Absolute Clown Show
Before Donald Trump turned his efforts toward ruining constitutional order, he would ruin fledgling football leagues. The USFL broke into the sports offering a spring football league for fans craving something more engaging than paint drying baseball. It signed some top-notch talent too. Then Trump, as a franchise owner, spearheaded an effort to move the league to the fall so it could directly compete against the NFL. The effort was always doomed, but Trump didn’t plan to beat the NFL, he wanted to set the stage for an antitrust action. The USFL won the case and garnered a $1 verdict — trebled to $3! — and went under. There’s a great documentary about it.
thecomeback.com
Davis Love III not optimistic about PGA Tour-LIV Golf future
There has been so much bickering, name-calling, and public fighting between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in the last year. But some golf fans feel as though it’s only a matter of time before the two golf leagues find a way to co-exist and grow the game together. However, don’t count Davis Love III among those who think there’s room to negotiate.
Rickie Fowler starts hot with new putter, caddie and outlook at FedEx St. Jude Championship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rickie Fowler walked off the 18th green at TPC Southwind on Thursday and, without breaking stride, tossed his glove to Logan Telle, an enamored 8-year-old. It was a fitting illustration of the way the 33-year-old is taking everything lately. Fowler sneaked into the FedEx Cup Playoffs (for the first time in two years) last week, but he wasn’t glued to the broadcast. As he teetered near the 125 cutline, he was on his home practice course Sunday, then spent time with his wife and newborn daughter.
GolfWRX
‘I’m ready to cop some heat’ – Cam Smith unfazed by backlash after reportedly signing for LIV
It’s been quite the summer for Cam Smith, with the Aussie capturing his maiden major at the Home of Golf before almost instantly being heavily linked with a move to LIV Golf. After unconvincingly dodging the question of whether he was joining the breakaway tour or not following his...
Golf.com
Harris English reveals the MVP (and LVP) of the 2021 Ryder Cup afterparty
Collin Morikawa won his second major, a WGC event, was at the top of the U.S. Ryder Cup team standings and even went undefeated with a 3-0-1 record at Whistling Straits in 2021. But according to one of his teammates, that success did not carry over to the afterparty for...
Golf.com
2 common left-right putting mistakes — and how to troubleshoot both
Putting. Maybe you’re really good at it, but if you’ve found your way onto this blog post, you’re probably one of the countless golfers out there trying to get a little better at the elusive skill. As we’ve written about before, one of the single most important...
Golf.com
‘They don’t care’: Jon Rahm on the instruction method that almost wrecked his swing
Jon Rahm is one of the best ball strikers on tour today. Indeed, the Spaniard may be tracking to be one of the best of his generation. And he’s doing it all with a golf swing that is entirely unique. Rahm has worked with GOLF Top 100 Teacher Dave...
GolfWRX
Leona Maguire pulls off one of the greatest up and downs from a bunker that you’ll ever see
When the pros face a greenside bunker situation, they are usually very adept at getting up and down. However, take the wedge option away, and that success rate obviously drops quite significantly. In recent times we’ve seen players try and get out of horrible spots in the sand with a...
