Ocala, FL

vintage
3d ago

if the job only pays $550 per month that kinda means only a rich person would be able to run doesn't it?

Villages Daily Sun

Where we’re from

Joyce Maschinot responds quickly when asked why she and husband, Corky, migrated in 2009 to their home in the Village of St. Charles from a lifetime of raising a family in Miami. Her story offers some insight into why around 140,000 residents relocated over the past four decades to The...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
City
Ocala, FL
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Gainesville, FL
Florida Government
Ocala, FL
Government
WCJB

Ocala’s Fort King to host special historic event in October

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala’s Recreation and Parks Department is launching a new celebration and you can buy your tickets right now. The department’s first “Legends of the Fort” event will be held October eighth and ninth from four to eight p.m. at the site of Fort King.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

House candidate Rock Dazé trounces Temple in Villagers for Trump straw poll

Rock Dazé has trounced John Temple in the Villagers for Trump straw poll for Florida House District 52. The straw poll, which was conducted at the Eisenhower Recreation Center, favored Dazé by a whopping 71 percent to 29 percent margin over Temple. The two will face off in the Aug. 23 Republican primary. District 52 covers all of Sumter County and the eastern half of Hernando County.
FLORIDA STATE
Person
Amy Forsyth
Person
Greg Graham
ocala-news.com

Construction progressing on Humane Society of Marion County’s 5,700 square-foot clinic

Excitement is brewing at the Humane Society of Marion County as construction continues to progress on the nonprofit organization’s new 5,700 square-foot clinic. The Humane Society of Marion County is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala, and the expansion will offer adequate space for the organization’s veterinary staff to provide various services, including wellness, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and emergency lifesaving surgeries. In addition, the staff will also use this facility to care for the shelter’s furry friends.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Developer’s Daily Sun favors his candidates in Sumter Commission race

As expected, as early voting begins, the Developer’s candidates get front page coverage on the Developer’s newspaper. This election they have taken a new tactic, painting those candidates, running against HIS candidates, as terrible because they are doing well in the political contributions arena. On top of the list is Reed Panos, who is running against the developer’s favorite puppet, Doug Gilpin who just happens to be a public relations exec for a Villages contractor, T&D, which previously employed Brett Hage. Guess everyone remembers his part in pushing through a state bill which protected the developer from an impact fees raise to pay for his new road leading into his large development south of State Road 44.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man to serve time in jail after altercation at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg

A man will serve time in jail after an altercation earlier this year at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg. Jeffrey Wayne Coker, 34, of Weirsdale, was found guilty this past week in Lake County Court and was ordered to serve 15 days in the Lake County Jail with credit for one day served. Fines and costs were also assessed at $1,323.
LEESBURG, FL
rtands.com

STV begins work on SunRail Phase 2 North in central Florida

The engineering firm STV announced it has signed a contract to support the Florida DOT's commuter rail operation SunRail in the agency's Phase 2 North project. The project is a 12.2-mile, $34 million design-build commuter railroad extension and passenger station in DeLand, Fla., and Herzog is the prime contractor. The...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
#Mayor#Benevolent#Politics Local#The Ocala City Council#Marion County Commission
Ocala Gazette

Ocala Polo Club sparks resurgence in local polo scene

The fast-paced and competitive sport of polo, widely considered among the oldest organized sports ever played and traditionally considered a society game, has evolved over the years to where it now reaches a much broader base of enthusiasts. Thanks to Dr. Lauren Proctor-Brown, who operates Resolute Equine Sports Medicine, and her business partner David Eldredge, a former Cornell University polo coach, the historic sport of polo is enjoying a resurgence in Ocala/Marion County.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

HELLO, OCALA! Meet Your Neighbor – Laura Miner

Laura Miner did not set out to move to Ocala on purpose. Her family’s story has several unusual occurrences that brought them to this locale. Born in Miami Beach to immigrant parents–her dad from Cuba, and her mother from Colombia–Laura spent most of her life in South Florida. The family moved to Ft. Lauderdale, then to Pembroke Pines, close to the Everglades, where they lived for 19 years. Laura married and had a son, Peter, who is now 34, and lives in Jacksonville area. She and her husband later divorced.
OCALA, FL
News Break
Politics
Ocala Gazette

Ocala officials envision golf carts tooling around downtown

Almost anywhere you go, golf carts are shuttling by like Fred Flintsone having a “yabba-dabba-do time” but without all the fancy footwork. The mini vehicles have surged in popularity both on and off the greens. Some drivers even trick their rides out with automobile- and truck-inspired grilles and other accessories.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Teenager wanted on weapons warrant busted with marijuana in Lady Lake

A teenager wanted on a weapons warrant was busted with marijuana in Lady Lake. Ta’Vion Latrell Smith, 19, of Gainesville, was driving a black 2017 Hyundai passenger car at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday heading south on Old Dixie Highway when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on an Alachua County warrant charging him with carrying a concealed weapon, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
Ocala Gazette

Ocala Gazette

Ocala, FL
