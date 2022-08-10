ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

WJAC TV

'Machine Gun Preacher' hosting annual Thunder in the City rally

Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Thunder in the City is returning to Central City this weekend. The annual event has a ton of activities, including bounce houses, zoo animals and more family fun. Founder Sam Childers, also known as the "Machine Gun Preacher" says donations people make this year...
CENTRAL CITY, PA
WJAC TV

The American Red Cross calls for community help amid blood shortage

Johnstown, Pa — Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. is in need of blood. Right now, the American Red Cross is experiencing blood shortages, saying they've seen a 20 percent decrease in blood supply. The Red Cross Regional Communication Manager, Nicole Roschella shared the importance of giving blood.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Boswell Borough holds second annual block party and parade

Boswell Borough held its 2nd annual block party and community days parade on Saturday. The event featured several different vendors, live performances and food stands but also the Boswell Borough Fire Department and the Somerset Area Ambulance association. This comes after earlier this week the Boswell council voted on Somerset...
BOSWELL, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: Bedford juvenile injured in crash caused by brake system failure

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — According to a press release from state police, a 15-year-old male from Bedford was injured Wednesday in Colerain Township when the brakes on his vehicle failed. Police say the juvenile was driving an International Harvester southbound on Rainsburg Mountain Road north of Evitts Creek...
BEDFORD, PA
WJAC TV

Hollidaysburg Little League team advances to regional final

Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Still alive! The Hollidaysburg Little League team has advanced to the Mid-Atlantic regional final of the Little League World Series. Hollidaysburg defeated the team from Washington D.C., by a score of 13-0, Thursday afternoon. They will now face off against the team from Delaware...
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WJAC TV

Johnstown Galleria sold at auction Thursday

The Johnstown Galleria was sold at auction Thursday, with bidding beginning at $1.4 million. Auction site Ten-X has confirmed the sale but said the winning bid amount would be withheld until the close of escrow. A commercial real estate broker involved with the sale said the out-of-state buyer had not...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Coroner: Clearfield Co. man killed in motorcycle crash on Route 350

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers says a West Decatur man was killed Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Route 350. Authorities say 46-year-old Shawn Martin was traveling northbound on Tyrone Pike, near Stahl Lane, in Taylor Township, when his motorcycle left the roadway for an unknown reason.
WEST DECATUR, PA
