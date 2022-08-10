Roy Jerald Kendrick, 80, of Amarillo, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Graveside services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Dreamland Cemetery in Canyon. Memorial services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday at HIS Church in Amarillo with Pastor Jordan Kreisle officiating. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors.Roy was born on December 21, 1941 in Lamesa to Robert Jerald and Betty June (Barber) Kendrick. He graduated from Spur High School in 1959 and received his Bachelor of Plant Science from West Texas State University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Roy married Esther Maldonado on October 1, 1993 in Canyon. He worked for the City of Amarillo Environmental Health as a Sanitation Inspector and loved his work and the people he worked with at the restaurants.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO