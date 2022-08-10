Read full article on original website
Plans This Weekend? Check Out The Margarita Festival!
We made it! The week is winding down and the weekend is just about upon on us. Now the hard part begins. Making plans to actually ENJOY the weekend. Sure, we all have chores and whatnot that need to get taken care of, but can I suggest you get that done relatively early in the morning?
A Tragic Anniversary for Musical Drama Texas Staff and Cast
It seems like just yesterday but also years away. The news came out that five Texas cast members were killed in a crash. I remember when the news hit. I grew up in Canyon so many of my friends either worked for Texas in the hospitality portion or many were dancers or cast. I, like many, was waiting to hear the names. I was highly worried about who was dead.
Lindsay Irwin Interviewed on Hey Amarillo Podcast
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Co-Owner of CannFusion Juice Lindsay Irwin is this week’s guest on the Hey Amarillo Podcast. You can listen to that here, and also read about the interview below. A conversation with Lindsay Irwin, who owns CannFusion Juice with her husband, Jarratt. After attending high...
Back 2 School Worship Experience aims to honor area Educators
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — KAMR Local 4 Morning Anchor Roushell Hamilton Jr. sits down with Pastor Isaac Butler of The Refinery Church, to discuss the Back 2 School Worship Experience. Pastor Butler said the focus of the event is honoring area educators and “giving them their flowers” for all that they do. The Back 2 […]
A Lot Of Small Town Charm And BBQ Coming Up In Panhandle
It isn't often that I find a letter from Panhandle, TX laying on my desk. It's even more rare for it to be an invitation. There's quite the party coming up in Panhandle (not to be confused with Panhanndle). There's a lot of small town charm, and BBQ, coming to...
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
TTUHSC Pharmacy students to receive white coats Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with the Texas Tech University Health Science Center announced that they will host their annual White Coat Ceremony for the School of Pharmacy Class of 2026 at 11 a.m. on Saturday. According to a release, the ceremony will be in the Harrington Auditorium(SOP 100) at the Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, […]
Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health to Host ‘Lunch & Learn’ on Aug. 16
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) will host “Lunch & Learn: Leadership Deconstructed; Restoring Organizational Culture.” Officials said the event will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on August 16 at the Amarillo National Bank Skyline Room located […]
Please Adopt Izzy
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another pet in need of a good home. This week the pet is Izzy. Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee for Izzy if you want to adopt her. Don’t forget to reach out to Carpet...
It’s Finally Happening; Ground Breaking At St. Anthony’s Amarillo
Earlier today, something that a lot of people have been waiting on for what seems like a long time finally happened. It is something that has been talked about for years. A ground breaking ceremony was finally held at St. Anthony's in Amarillo. Amarillo Landmark Sees New Life. St. Anthony's...
Amarillo studio head looks back on filming with Anne Heche
LOS ANGELES (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with NBC are reporting that the family of actor Anne Heche is confirming that she is dead after she was involved in a car crash earlier this month in Los Angeles. Heche was 53 years old. In a statement from Heche’s family, they said the family has “lost a bright […]
Power outage impacts thousands in downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A portion of customers impacted by the earlier power outage lost power again at 12:47 p.m. due to a failed connection to their temporary substation source. Xcel brought that circuit offline to make a repair and restored those customers at 1:30 p.m., says Xcel. Original...
Local Place Adds For Sale Sign and Says Good Bye to Amarillo
In the past few days, we already heard that the building that Grill Italia occupied was up for sale. Now a local favorite also had a sign go up at their business. It came as a surprise to the staff and the patrons. Sometimes, though, life happens and you have to look for new owners. That is what happened recently to The Handle Bar and Grill on Sixth Street.
Obit: Roy Jerald Kendrick
Roy Jerald Kendrick, 80, of Amarillo, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Graveside services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Dreamland Cemetery in Canyon. Memorial services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday at HIS Church in Amarillo with Pastor Jordan Kreisle officiating. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors.Roy was born on December 21, 1941 in Lamesa to Robert Jerald and Betty June (Barber) Kendrick. He graduated from Spur High School in 1959 and received his Bachelor of Plant Science from West Texas State University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Roy married Esther Maldonado on October 1, 1993 in Canyon. He worked for the City of Amarillo Environmental Health as a Sanitation Inspector and loved his work and the people he worked with at the restaurants.
TikToker Takes On Big Texan 72 oz. Steak Challenge:Did She Complete It?
If you have not been to The Big Texan in Amarillo, TX before, what are you waiting for? It is an experience, to say the least. Located on Route 66, this iconic restaurant is world famous for the 72 oz. steak challenge. If you've never heard of this challenge, check out a few of the rules and what is included in this challenge.
Clear the Shelters: Gracie’s Project saving dogs, one paw at a time
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gracie’s Project is a non-profit working to save dogs in the Amarillo area one paw at a time, and this August, they are taking part in NBC’s Clear the Shelters initiative. In 2021, the rescue was able to adopt out more than 700 dogs. “We always want to strive for more, […]
xcel spends Big In The Area.
Xcel Energy spent big bucks in Amarillo last year. The utility spent 745 million in area businesses in Texas and New Mexico and paid out 84 million dollars in property taxes and fees. The amount spent in Texas and New Mexico helped local economies coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Santa Fe Depot under construction, adding new covered pavilion
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The historic Santa Fe Depot lot is under construction as the City of Amarillo builds a covered pavilion on the grounds. The City says adding this new structure will benefit the community and be designed in a style that respects the history of the Depot. “The...
Xcel Energy said power restored in downtown Amarillo
Update (4:44 p.m.) Wes Reeves, the senior media relations representative for Xcel Energy, said in a statement that the power for all impacted customers from Friday’s outage has been restored. Update (2:17 p.m.) Officials from Xcel Energy said that a portion of customers impacted by the power outage lost power again at 12:47 p.m. after […]
Company, local officials celebrate funding for new Amarillo beef facility
Update (11:17 a.m.) On Wednesday morning, the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released more details about the new Producer Owned Beef processing plant in Amarillo. According to the release, the facility is expected to harvest 3,000 cattle per day and sell beef and beef byproducts in Texas and throughout the county. “‘Made in Texas’ […]
