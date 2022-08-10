ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

98.7 The Bomb

A Tragic Anniversary for Musical Drama Texas Staff and Cast

It seems like just yesterday but also years away. The news came out that five Texas cast members were killed in a crash. I remember when the news hit. I grew up in Canyon so many of my friends either worked for Texas in the hospitality portion or many were dancers or cast. I, like many, was waiting to hear the names. I was highly worried about who was dead.
TEXAS STATE
Myhighplains.com

Lindsay Irwin Interviewed on Hey Amarillo Podcast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Co-Owner of CannFusion Juice Lindsay Irwin is this week’s guest on the Hey Amarillo Podcast. You can listen to that here, and also read about the interview below. A conversation with Lindsay Irwin, who owns CannFusion Juice with her husband, Jarratt. After attending high...
AMARILLO, TX
B106

The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas

His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health to Host 'Lunch & Learn' on Aug. 16

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) will host “Lunch & Learn: Leadership Deconstructed; Restoring Organizational Culture.” Officials said the event will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on August 16 at the Amarillo National Bank Skyline Room located […]
Myhighplains.com

Please Adopt Izzy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another pet in need of a good home. This week the pet is Izzy. Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee for Izzy if you want to adopt her. Don’t forget to reach out to Carpet...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Power outage impacts thousands in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A portion of customers impacted by the earlier power outage lost power again at 12:47 p.m. due to a failed connection to their temporary substation source. Xcel brought that circuit offline to make a repair and restored those customers at 1:30 p.m., says Xcel. Original...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Local Place Adds For Sale Sign and Says Good Bye to Amarillo

In the past few days, we already heard that the building that Grill Italia occupied was up for sale. Now a local favorite also had a sign go up at their business. It came as a surprise to the staff and the patrons. Sometimes, though, life happens and you have to look for new owners. That is what happened recently to The Handle Bar and Grill on Sixth Street.
AMARILLO, TX
canyonnews.com

Obit: Roy Jerald Kendrick

Roy Jerald Kendrick, 80, of Amarillo, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Graveside services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Dreamland Cemetery in Canyon. Memorial services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday at HIS Church in Amarillo with Pastor Jordan Kreisle officiating. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors.Roy was born on December 21, 1941 in Lamesa to Robert Jerald and Betty June (Barber) Kendrick. He graduated from Spur High School in 1959 and received his Bachelor of Plant Science from West Texas State University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Roy married Esther Maldonado on October 1, 1993 in Canyon. He worked for the City of Amarillo Environmental Health as a Sanitation Inspector and loved his work and the people he worked with at the restaurants.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
kgncnewsnow.com

xcel spends Big In The Area.

Xcel Energy spent big bucks in Amarillo last year. The utility spent 745 million in area businesses in Texas and New Mexico and paid out 84 million dollars in property taxes and fees. The amount spent in Texas and New Mexico helped local economies coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Santa Fe Depot under construction, adding new covered pavilion

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The historic Santa Fe Depot lot is under construction as the City of Amarillo builds a covered pavilion on the grounds. The City says adding this new structure will benefit the community and be designed in a style that respects the history of the Depot. “The...
AMARILLO, TX

