Myhighplains.com
Please Adopt Izzy
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another pet in need of a good home. This week the pet is Izzy. Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee for Izzy if you want to adopt her. Don’t forget to reach out to Carpet...
Myhighplains.com
Lindsay Irwin Interviewed on Hey Amarillo Podcast
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Co-Owner of CannFusion Juice Lindsay Irwin is this week’s guest on the Hey Amarillo Podcast. You can listen to that here, and also read about the interview below. A conversation with Lindsay Irwin, who owns CannFusion Juice with her husband, Jarratt. After attending high...
Myhighplains.com
Ad Council’s Sound It Out Campaign Helping Families Talk About Mental Health
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As kids across the country prepare to return to school, they may feel uncertain, anxious or overwhelmed—especially amid the ongoing stress of the pandemic and fears about school safety. For kids of color, these challenges can be exacerbated: racism and systemic injustices are detrimental to mental health and can lead to chronic stress, anxiety, and depression.
