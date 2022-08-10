ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Action News Jax

Early morning shooting on Bermuda Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At approximately 2:45 a.m. Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers responded to a dispute in the 1700 block of Bermuda Rd. While on-scene, officers received a call of a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Officers responded to the hospital...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Vehicle sought in deadly hit-and-run on New Kings Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday shared photos of two possible vehicles that fatally struck a pedestrian and left the scene. The collision happened Wednesday night in the area of New Kings Road and Redpoll Avenue. The pedestrian died at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Crews respond to house fire in Loretto

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews responded Saturday afternoon to a house fire in Loretto. Firefighters could be seen around 2:15 p.m. at the house on Sweetwater Oaks Drive near the intersection of Loretto Road and San Jose Boulevard. The fire was out by that time. News4JAX was told that no...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

State fire marshal investigating cause of Deercreek house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of a house fire early Saturday morning in Deercreek, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. Crews responded shortly before 1:30 a.m. to the fire at a home on Cypress Lakes Drive. JFRD said there were...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Multiple injuries reported in crash on I-95 near Airport Road: JFRD

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple injuries were reported in a crash Saturday afternoon on the city’s Northside, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. Crews responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to a multicar pileup on southbound Interstate 95 near Airport Road. As of 6 p.m. according to the Florida...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: One woman dead, another in critical condition after stabbing on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was killed in an early morning stabbing on Jacksonville's Westside, police said. Jacksonville police responded to a call about a person stabbed in a residential area at 9400 103rd Street, a little after 3 a.m.. Law enforcement found a woman at the scene with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

33-year-old pedestrian killed in crash on Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park, troopers say

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car on Friday evening in the Orange Park area, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Shortly after 10:05 p.m., according to FHP, a Volkswagen sedan was traveling south on Blanding Boulevard in the outside lane as a 33-year-old Orange Park woman was walking west within the pedestrian crosswalk across the southbound lanes of Blanding Boulevard at Parkwood Drive. Troopers said the car had a green traffic light when the pedestrian stepped into its path and was struck by the sedan.
ORANGE PARK, FL
Zoey Fields

Man arrested for arson in Keystone Heights neighborhood, deputies report

A Keystone Heights man has been arrested for allegedly setting his own trailer home on fire, deputies said. He was arrested on the charge of arson in the second degree. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene at approximately 2:18 a.m. in reference to a house fire. Upon arrival, they observed the residence almost entirely engulfed in flames, the arrest report said.
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
WOKV

Woman dies in Northwest Jacksonville from hit-and-run crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office traffic and homicide unit confirmed that a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street. The hit-and-run happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The woman was attempting to cross at 7800 New Kings Road...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

13 teens shot and killed in Jacksonville so far this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thirteen people between ages 15-to-19 were shot and killed so far in 2022, and many of the cases have not been solved. In light of this, a local mother, who still grieves the murder of her son killed over a decade ago, spoke to News4JAX. Her son’s death inspired her to create a wall to honor others shot and killed in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

