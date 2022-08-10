Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
Early morning shooting on Bermuda Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At approximately 2:45 a.m. Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers responded to a dispute in the 1700 block of Bermuda Rd. While on-scene, officers received a call of a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Officers responded to the hospital...
News4Jax.com
Woman dead, another severely injured in Jacksonville stabbing, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One woman is dead and another has severe injuries following a stabbing early Saturday morning in the Jacksonville Heights West area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Officers said they got a 911 call around 3:20 a.m. about a stabbing inside a unit at Addison Landing...
Double stabbing on the westside leaves 1 woman dead and another fighting for her life
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly stabbing over on the westside. Inside one of Addison Landing Apartment Homes JSO says a young woman was stabbed to death and another woman, also stabbed, is in the hospital fighting for her life. “Oh my god,...
News4Jax.com
Vehicle sought in deadly hit-and-run on New Kings Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday shared photos of two possible vehicles that fatally struck a pedestrian and left the scene. The collision happened Wednesday night in the area of New Kings Road and Redpoll Avenue. The pedestrian died at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News4Jax.com
Crews respond to house fire in Loretto
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews responded Saturday afternoon to a house fire in Loretto. Firefighters could be seen around 2:15 p.m. at the house on Sweetwater Oaks Drive near the intersection of Loretto Road and San Jose Boulevard. The fire was out by that time. News4JAX was told that no...
33-year-old woman hit, killed in Blanding Blvd. Crosswalk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a 33-year-old woman after being hit by a car at the intersection of Blanding Boulevard and Parkwood Drive Saturday morning. Troopers say the car had a steady green light when the woman walked into its path in...
News4Jax.com
State fire marshal investigating cause of Deercreek house fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of a house fire early Saturday morning in Deercreek, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. Crews responded shortly before 1:30 a.m. to the fire at a home on Cypress Lakes Drive. JFRD said there were...
News4Jax.com
2 children, 3 adults seriously hurt in crash on I-295 at Duval Road, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two children and three adults were transported with serious injuries after a crash Saturday morning on the city’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. The Florida Highway Patrol website shows it happened shortly after 9:05 a.m. on southbound Interstate 295 south of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
Multiple injuries reported in crash on I-95 near Airport Road: JFRD
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple injuries were reported in a crash Saturday afternoon on the city’s Northside, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. Crews responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to a multicar pileup on southbound Interstate 95 near Airport Road. As of 6 p.m. according to the Florida...
One killed, one injured during stabbing at apartment complex
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a person stabbed on 9400 103 street. When the officers arrived, they found a woman with a currently unspecified amount of stab wounds and pronounced her dead on the scene. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Police: One woman dead, another in critical condition after stabbing on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was killed in an early morning stabbing on Jacksonville's Westside, police said. Jacksonville police responded to a call about a person stabbed in a residential area at 9400 103rd Street, a little after 3 a.m.. Law enforcement found a woman at the scene with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
News4Jax.com
33-year-old pedestrian killed in crash on Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park, troopers say
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car on Friday evening in the Orange Park area, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Shortly after 10:05 p.m., according to FHP, a Volkswagen sedan was traveling south on Blanding Boulevard in the outside lane as a 33-year-old Orange Park woman was walking west within the pedestrian crosswalk across the southbound lanes of Blanding Boulevard at Parkwood Drive. Troopers said the car had a green traffic light when the pedestrian stepped into its path and was struck by the sedan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jacksonville police need help finding a hit-and-run driver
Jacksonville, Fla. — A woman was killed Wednesday by a hit-and-run driver on New Kings Road near Redpoll Avenue. Now, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find the vehicle and driver involved. The suspect vehicle could be a 2005-2007 Dodge Magnum or Chrysler 300,...
Gunfire erupts between several cars at busy Westside intersection
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Passengers in several cars fired shots at each other before taking off in Jacksonville’s Westside on Thursday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they are surprised nobody was killed or hurt in this shooting spree, but right now are working to identify both suspects and victims.
Police expected to give details about Westside shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shooting was reported in the parking lot of an Exxon Gas Station on the Westside Thursday night. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the incident happened near 103rd and Firestone Road. First Coast News has counted over 60 evidence markers at the scene. Police are expected...
Man arrested for arson in Keystone Heights neighborhood, deputies report
A Keystone Heights man has been arrested for allegedly setting his own trailer home on fire, deputies said. He was arrested on the charge of arson in the second degree. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene at approximately 2:18 a.m. in reference to a house fire. Upon arrival, they observed the residence almost entirely engulfed in flames, the arrest report said.
New details as search continues for 2 missing men in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office still seeking the whereabouts of two missing men in unrelated cases. Deputies say one individual is Ogrious Tyrone Harris, a 40-year-old man who was last seen on W. King Street in front of Karr Doctor on July 31 or Aug. 1.
News4Jax.com
A man was found shot in torso after a reported shooting on Southside, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being shot Thursday afternoon on the Southside. Officers responded to calls about a shooting in the Arlington neighborhood on Cesery Terrace after 2 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they did not locate...
Woman dies in Northwest Jacksonville from hit-and-run crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office traffic and homicide unit confirmed that a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street. The hit-and-run happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The woman was attempting to cross at 7800 New Kings Road...
News4Jax.com
13 teens shot and killed in Jacksonville so far this year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thirteen people between ages 15-to-19 were shot and killed so far in 2022, and many of the cases have not been solved. In light of this, a local mother, who still grieves the murder of her son killed over a decade ago, spoke to News4JAX. Her son’s death inspired her to create a wall to honor others shot and killed in Jacksonville.
Comments / 1