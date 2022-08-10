Read full article on original website
jamison bernhardt
2d ago
‘It’s a different COVID world’: DPH director welcomes new COVID-19 guidelines from CDC
ATLANTA — Georgia’s top doctor is welcoming the new, more relaxed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for people with direct exposure to COVID-19, saying they better reflect the way people are living their lives in 2022 as opposed to the start of the pandemic two and a half years ago.
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID among school-aged Cobb and Georgia residents
Each week the figures are released for reported cases of COVID among school-aged residents statewide and in the counties in three categories: pre-school-aged, public school-aged, and college undergraduate aged. The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the 14-day...
On Common Ground News
Additional food benefits to be provided retroactively to Georgia’s youngest SNAP recipients
ATLANTA– After extensive efforts to find an allowable approach, Georgia this week received federal approval to provide food benefits to its youngest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients for the 2021-22 school year. For children to qualify for this benefit, they must have been under age 6 at the start of the 2021-22 school year and SNAP-enrolled during the months of August 2021 through May 2022. Families of eligible children will receive about $30 dollars for each month they were eligible.
Mental health advocates in Georgia say a lack of access to care is what leads to crises
Partners across behavioral health systems in Georgia say they want to build on the recently passed Mental Health and Parity Act. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports. The Georgia Mental Health Policy Partnership is comprised of 14 organizations that represent a majority of Georgia's mental health and substance abuse peers, consumers, their families and their allies, Jeff Breedlove with the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse said.
Governor Kemp Set To Return Further $2 Billion to Georgia Taxpayers in the Run Up to the Gubernatorial Election
On August 11, Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp shared his latest thoughts on what he might do with some of the billions of dollars that the state has accumulated in its budget surplus - and it seems that at least some of that money could be getting returned to Georgia's taxpayers in the months before the gubernatorial election.
Amid surplus, Gov. Kemp again seeks to hold Georgia spending flat
ATLANTA (AP) — Even after two years of big surpluses, Gov. Brian Kemp is telling state agencies not to get their hopes up for more money. Office of Planning and Budget Director Kelly Farr on Wednesday wrote in a yearly memo that kicks off the state budget process that agencies should not ask for any more money […]
Gun deaths in Georgia surged 31% as gun sales increased 59%
The recent mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, highlight the threat gun violence poses to public safety in the United States. And according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the problem is getting worse. A total...
georgiarecorder.com
Fair Fight kicks off statewide tour to push early voting ‘gold standards’ in Georgia
Voting rights organization Fair Fight began a statewide tour Friday as it teams up with state and local leaders to press county election boards to extend early voting hours, expand weekend voting and open more polling locations. The “Vote Gold Georgia” tour kicks off today in Augusta and Savannah with...
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: Successful Program Brings Doctors to Rural Counties in Georgia
Many rural counties in Georgia don’t even have one primary care physician. That’s a problem in a state that ranks near the bottom in multiple health indicators. But as GPB’s Sofi Gratas reports, some programs in South and Middle Georgia have actually been successful in bringing doctors to places that don’t have enough.
Democratic governor hopeful Stacey Abrams, Gov. Brian Kemp disagree on gambling in Georgia
GEORGIA — The debate over gambling in Georgia is emerging as a big issue in the race for Georgia governor. Gov. Brian Kemp says he still opposes gambling in the state, after his Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams called to legalize gambling. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
AOL Corp
Stacey Abrams: 'If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia'
KENNESAW, Ga. — Ahead of a consequential Georgia gubernatorial election in November, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is confident that if one elusive voting bloc overwhelmingly votes for her, she will come out on top. “If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said...
AU Health on Monkey Pox: “If they’ve got a rash, if they’ve got lesions on their hand, stay away…”
AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- The CDC has confirmed more than 9,000 cases of monkey pox in the United States. More than 600 of those are in Georgia. Since May, the viral disease has been monitored– the first cluster of cases being confirmed in the United Kingdom. Local doctors say there are signs to watch out for. […]
Money Will Go Back To Georgians
Governor Brian P. Kemp signed a bill that will give a tax refund to all eligible Georgia taxpayers. The plan is to put money back into the hands of the state's citizens. In the press release, Governor Brain P. Kemp had this to say. (source)
Georgia’s electricity prices are higher than most neighboring states
The average retail price of electricity in Georgia is 9.93 cents per kilowatt hour, which is higher than most of its neighboring states but lower than the national average. That is higher than neighboring North Carolina (9.43 cents per kilowatt hour), Tennessee (9.52), Alabama (9.84) and South Carolina (9.9). However, it is lower than Florida’s average of 10.06 cents per kilowatt hour.
Feds reject Kemp’s plan for a Georgia health insurance marketplace
The federal agency in charge of Medicaid Tuesday denied Georgia’s application for a waiver to set up the state’s own health insurance marketplace. The waiver program was a cornerstone of Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s approach to reforming health care in the Peach State. Under Kemp’s model, Georgians...
wfxg.com
Georgia to open applications for grants to expand high-speed internet access
ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says the state will award another $240 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to expand high-speed internet access. That's on top of $408 million in grants that Georgia awarded to 49 providers in February to serve rural parts of the state. Counting previous federal aid, utilities and others will have gotten nearly $1 billion to bring high-speed connections to Georgians who lack them. February's grants were supposed to link up 132,000 of the remaining 482,000 Georgia homes and businesses without broadband. Applications for the new grants open Monday. Guidelines call for applicants to consider affordability as part of their plan.
Brian Kemp wants to give you a tax rebate if he wins reelection
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday he plans to issue around $2 billion in income and property tax rebates to Georgians next year – if he wins re-election in November. Record economic growth in Georgia has given the state a budget surplus and some of that money should be returned to people’s pockets, Kemp said.
WJCL
Millions to go toward expanding high-speed internet access in Georgia
Ga. — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is working to extend broadband internet access in the state. Gov. Kemp is planning to use another $240 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to expand internet access. This comes after $408 million worth of grants were dispersed across 49 different internet...
wabe.org
As Georgia tries to fill truck driver shortage, salaries continue to rise
A shortage of truck drivers in Georgia and across the U.S. is leading to a spike in salaries for those in the profession. A new survey from the American Trucking Association found truck drivers’ pay has jumped 18% since 2019. “I call it the free agency of trucking,” said...
This Was The Deadliest Natural Disaster In Georgia History
It caused over 30,000 people to loose their homes entirely.
The Georgia Sun
