Georgia State

jamison bernhardt
2d ago

I'd like two double cheeseburgers and a large shake and a large soda. two large fries. and uh......20 pack of nuggets. thank you.

cobbcountycourier.com

COVID among school-aged Cobb and Georgia residents

Each week the figures are released for reported cases of COVID among school-aged residents statewide and in the counties in three categories: pre-school-aged, public school-aged, and college undergraduate aged. The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the 14-day...
COBB COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

Additional food benefits to be provided retroactively to Georgia’s youngest SNAP recipients

ATLANTA– After extensive efforts to find an allowable approach, Georgia this week received federal approval to provide food benefits to its youngest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients for the 2021-22 school year. For children to qualify for this benefit, they must have been under age 6 at the start of the 2021-22 school year and SNAP-enrolled during the months of August 2021 through May 2022. Families of eligible children will receive about $30 dollars for each month they were eligible.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Mental health advocates in Georgia say a lack of access to care is what leads to crises

Partners across behavioral health systems in Georgia say they want to build on the recently passed Mental Health and Parity Act. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports. The Georgia Mental Health Policy Partnership is comprised of 14 organizations that represent a majority of Georgia's mental health and substance abuse peers, consumers, their families and their allies, Jeff Breedlove with the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse said.
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

Stacey Abrams: 'If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia'

KENNESAW, Ga. — Ahead of a consequential Georgia gubernatorial election in November, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is confident that if one elusive voting bloc overwhelmingly votes for her, she will come out on top. “If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said...
GEORGIA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Money Will Go Back To Georgians

Governor Brian P. Kemp signed a bill that will give a tax refund to all eligible Georgia taxpayers. The plan is to put money back into the hands of the state's citizens. In the press release, Governor Brain P. Kemp had this to say. (source)
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Georgia’s electricity prices are higher than most neighboring states

The average retail price of electricity in Georgia is 9.93 cents per kilowatt hour, which is higher than most of its neighboring states but lower than the national average. That is higher than neighboring North Carolina (9.43 cents per kilowatt hour), Tennessee (9.52), Alabama (9.84) and South Carolina (9.9). However, it is lower than Florida’s average of 10.06 cents per kilowatt hour.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxg.com

Georgia to open applications for grants to expand high-speed internet access

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says the state will award another $240 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to expand high-speed internet access. That's on top of $408 million in grants that Georgia awarded to 49 providers in February to serve rural parts of the state. Counting previous federal aid, utilities and others will have gotten nearly $1 billion to bring high-speed connections to Georgians who lack them. February's grants were supposed to link up 132,000 of the remaining 482,000 Georgia homes and businesses without broadband. Applications for the new grants open Monday. Guidelines call for applicants to consider affordability as part of their plan.
GEORGIA STATE
