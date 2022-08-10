ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Newsom names first Latina to serve as chief justice of the California Supreme Court

By Andrew Sheeler
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k2xgk_0hCNu6Ke00

Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero could soon be the first Latina to serve as Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court, after Gov. Gavin Newsom named her Wednesday to replace outgoing Tani Cantil-Sakauye, whose term expires early next year.

“Justice Guerrero has established herself as a widely respected jurist with a formidable intellect and command of the law and deep commitment to equal justice and public service,” Newsom said in a statement announcing his decision.

Justice Guerrero, 50, a first-generation Californian from the Imperial Valley, already holds the distinction of being the first Latina to serve on the California Supreme Court after she was appointed by Newsom earlier this year.

“If confirmed, I look forward to continuing the strides the court has made under Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye to expand equal access to justice and create a fairer justice system for all Californians,” Guerrero said in a statement.

Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye was appointed to the California Supreme Court by former Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. Her term in office expires Jan. 2 of next year.

Newsom also named Alameda County Superior Court Judge Kelli Evans to replace Guerrero as associate justice on the bench.

Evans, 53, has served in her current capacity since 2021.

Prior to that, Evans was Newsom’s chief deputy legal affairs secretary, “where she helped shape California’s moratorium on capital punishment and advised the Governor and executive agencies on myriad issues in administrative proceedings and in state and federal trial and appellate courts,” according to Newsom’s office.

Evans marks Newsom’s third appointment to the seven-member court since taking office in 2018. He also appointed Guerrero and Associate Justice Martin Jenkins.

Evans is the second openly LGBTQ justice to serve on the bench, with Jenkins being the first. The appointment drew praise from Equality California Executive Director Tony Hoang.

“Representation is power, and it’s critical in our collective fight for full, lived equality. Governor Newsom’s historic appointment of Judge Evans ensures that California’s highest court better reflects the diversity of our state and sends an important message to the rest of the country at a time when LGBTQ+ people, women and communities of color are under attack,” Hoang said in a statement.

Both Guerrero and Evans’ appointments must be confirmed by the Commission on Judicial Appointments, made up of Cantil-Sakauye, Attorney General Rob Bonta and Senior Presiding Justice of the state Court of Appeal Manuel Ramirez.

Guerrero’s appointment also must be confirmed by California voters on the November 2022 ballot.

Comments / 102

Flying Dutchman
3d ago

Once again, race, gender and sexual preference, are primary factors in selecting qualified people. Evans has one year as a Superior Court judge and she is being elevated to the State Supreme Court.

Reply(5)
50
Collect
3d ago

Part of the Biden 🤡🎪of misfits first time in history! Illegal immigrants get rights and voting power

Reply(16)
44
Just watching
3d ago

Not impressed.. He just wants to make himself look good to the Latinos.. Newsom’s is a criminal…

Reply(9)
17
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Martin Jenkins
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Patricia Guerrero
Person
Gavin Newsom
Yana Bostongirl

Why California’s I-5 is the Deadliest Road in the US

According to ValuePenguin, California and Texas accounted for 10% of the 179,696 car crash fatalities reported between 2015-2019. The most dangerous road in the US based on fatalities resulting from car crashes is the I-5 highway in California: "The most dangerous road in the U.S. is Interstate 5 in California, where 584 people were killed in 544 deadly crashes. State Route 49 in California topped ValuePenguin's analysis for the rate of deaths per crash, while state Route 91 led for the number of fatal crashes in which alcohol was present.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chief Justice#Associate Justice#Latina#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Californians#Republican
Washington Examiner

'We have no choice': California Republican says public must prioritize unity and strength

People must set aside vitriol and come together to preserve the strength of the nation , Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) said at the Reagan Library in California on Tuesday. Garcia urged everyone, regardless of party, to shelve petty grievances to discuss their differences and pursue a true "America First" worldview, saying the choice to fight for the more perfect union the founders intended isn't a choice at all but a necessity. He spoke as part of the Reagan Foundation's "Time for Choosing" speaker series, named for President Ronald Reagan's 1964 speech of the same name.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Atlantic

If Democrats Lose the House, Andrew Cuomo Might Be to Blame

If Democrats lose control of the House of Representatives in November, there will be plenty of blame to go around. But one villain in that disaster surely will be former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. To understand why, you need to go back to 2012. The political world was somewhat more normal then, and Cuomo, a centrist Democrat with long-term presidential ambitions, made a Faustian bargain, as Chris Smith described earlier in the summer in Vanity Fair. He claimed that he was seeking to end years of gerrymandering by creating a nonpartisan commission to draw the state’s congressional maps. Instead—in a short-sighted, last-minute, politically opportunistic move—he allowed legislators to file a redistricting plan shortly before midnight on a Sunday in March, and put off a potential state-constitutional amendment to create an independent commission until after the 2020 census.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

25K+
Followers
710
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy