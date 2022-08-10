Power outage prompts call for water conservation on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Maui is asking residents to conserve water due to a power outage that took place in the Napili area.

Those living in or near Napili-Honokowai and Honokohau Valley are asked to conserve water as the county works to restore power.

The Department of Water Supply said water conservation can extend water supplies and help reduce demand.

They ask you conserve water by refraining from washing your cars, irrigating lawns or washing down sidewalks and driveways.

The department is anticipating power to be restored this afternoon. However, bringing water delivery systems fully back online is expected to take until the early morning of Thursday, Aug. 11.

For emergency repairs and updates, call (808) 270-7633 or visit the Department of Water Supply website.