Seminole, OK

News On 6

Norman Nonprofit Helps Families Wash Kids' School Uniforms

A local nonprofit is hosting several back-to-school events this month to get kids geared up for their first day of school. Sox of Love said they understand how important first impressions are, so they're helping Oklahoma families prepare for the upcoming school year. Students at Norman Public Schools and the...
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

UCO Speech-Pathology Open House Set For Next Week

The University of Central Oklahoma's Speech-Language Pathology Therapeutic Preschool is hosting an open house next Tuesday. The open house is free and runs from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The preschool teaches kids new social and cognitive skills to prepare them for school.
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

First Church OKC Holds Back To School Bash In Downtown OKC

Many metro students returned to school this week, and First Church OKC is celebrating with a back to school bash Saturday. They'll have a bounce house, inflatable games, face painting and more. This will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. near Northwest 4th and Broadway. They're also collecting teacher...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Neighbor Reacts To Hostage Situation At Oklahoma City Home

Oklahoma City Police Officers shoot a man following a hostage situation. They say he held a woman and child inside a home in NE Oklahoma City, near NE 36 and Lincoln. Police say the suspect is expected to live and the woman and child are safe. However, for one neighbor, the shooting is too close to home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

City Of Edmond Hosting Neighbors Night Out Next Month

Each neighborhood in Edmond will be holding a block party on September 13. The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. The Edmond fire and police departments are offering to come by the different block parties. Each neighborhood is in charge of planning and promoting their own event. For...
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

Canton Residents Worried After OKC Taps Into Lake For Drinking Water

The metro's drought is reaching boiling point and forcing Oklahoma City to tap into a resource we haven't used in nearly a decade. It's coming at a cost to those living nearly 90 miles away. Oklahoma City said they use five reservoirs to provide drinking water to Oklahomans, one being...
CANTON, OK
News On 6

OKC Awarded $3 Million Aimed To End Homelessness Among Youths

The City of Oklahoma City was selected as the first city in the state to receive funding from the Youth and Homeless Demonstration Program. The YHDP is a Housing and Urban Development program which awarded the city more than $3 million in community funding to go towards preventing or ending youths experiencing homelessness.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

AT&T Phone Outage Left Many Without Working Land Line Service

Phone service is restored for a hospital, courthouse and even 911 dispatch after an AT&T outage left them without working land lines for hours. The customers impacted said that AT&T told them it was a fiber optic cut on a line that led to the outages in Bixby, Bartlesville and Okmulgee.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6

At Least 1 Person Dead In Warr Acres Shooting

Warr Acres police said at least one person is dead after a Friday afternoon shooting. The shooting happened at a home near the intersection of Northwest 36th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. Authorities have ruled the shooting as a homicide. OSBI said they’re assisting Warr Acres PD with the...
WARR ACRES, OK
News On 6

New Details Released On Oklahoma City Triple Murder-Suicide

A metro father who turned the gun on himself after killing his three children left behind a fourth child unharmed. Investigators searched the family's NW Oklahoma City home after the deadly shootings. News 9 Crimetracker Jennifer Pierce shared what they found, at 6 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

