Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
Norman Nonprofit Helps Families Wash Kids' School Uniforms
A local nonprofit is hosting several back-to-school events this month to get kids geared up for their first day of school. Sox of Love said they understand how important first impressions are, so they're helping Oklahoma families prepare for the upcoming school year. Students at Norman Public Schools and the...
News On 6
UCO Speech-Pathology Open House Set For Next Week
The University of Central Oklahoma's Speech-Language Pathology Therapeutic Preschool is hosting an open house next Tuesday. The open house is free and runs from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The preschool teaches kids new social and cognitive skills to prepare them for school.
News On 6
First Church OKC Holds Back To School Bash In Downtown OKC
Many metro students returned to school this week, and First Church OKC is celebrating with a back to school bash Saturday. They'll have a bounce house, inflatable games, face painting and more. This will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. near Northwest 4th and Broadway. They're also collecting teacher...
News On 6
Neighbor Reacts To Hostage Situation At Oklahoma City Home
Oklahoma City Police Officers shoot a man following a hostage situation. They say he held a woman and child inside a home in NE Oklahoma City, near NE 36 and Lincoln. Police say the suspect is expected to live and the woman and child are safe. However, for one neighbor, the shooting is too close to home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News On 6
City Of Edmond Hosting Neighbors Night Out Next Month
Each neighborhood in Edmond will be holding a block party on September 13. The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. The Edmond fire and police departments are offering to come by the different block parties. Each neighborhood is in charge of planning and promoting their own event. For...
News On 6
Canton Residents Worried After OKC Taps Into Lake For Drinking Water
The metro's drought is reaching boiling point and forcing Oklahoma City to tap into a resource we haven't used in nearly a decade. It's coming at a cost to those living nearly 90 miles away. Oklahoma City said they use five reservoirs to provide drinking water to Oklahomans, one being...
News On 6
OKC Awarded $3 Million Aimed To End Homelessness Among Youths
The City of Oklahoma City was selected as the first city in the state to receive funding from the Youth and Homeless Demonstration Program. The YHDP is a Housing and Urban Development program which awarded the city more than $3 million in community funding to go towards preventing or ending youths experiencing homelessness.
News On 6
AT&T Phone Outage Left Many Without Working Land Line Service
Phone service is restored for a hospital, courthouse and even 911 dispatch after an AT&T outage left them without working land lines for hours. The customers impacted said that AT&T told them it was a fiber optic cut on a line that led to the outages in Bixby, Bartlesville and Okmulgee.
RELATED PEOPLE
News On 6
Parents Of UCO Student Killed By Drunk Driver Take Edmond Wedding Venue To Court
The parents of a University of Central Oklahoma student killed by a drunk driver went back to court on Thursday in Canadian County. A hearing was held for the civil lawsuit Jeff and Kristy Murrow filed against an Edmond wedding venue after Marissa Murrow’s tragic death. The Murrow’s said...
News On 6
At Least 1 Person Dead In Warr Acres Shooting
Warr Acres police said at least one person is dead after a Friday afternoon shooting. The shooting happened at a home near the intersection of Northwest 36th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. Authorities have ruled the shooting as a homicide. OSBI said they’re assisting Warr Acres PD with the...
News On 6
OCPD: Suspect Shot, In Custody Following Hostage Situation In NE OKC
Oklahoma City police confirm that a suspect was shot and is in custody following an overnight hostage situation in northeast Oklahoma City. Officers said they responded to a domestic related call near Northeast 36 Street and North Lincoln Boulevard. Police were trying to get a woman and child out of...
News On 6
Citizen Potawatomi Nation Gears Up For Fifth Annual Fireflight Balloon Fest
For the fifth year, balloons are taking flight in Shawnee. The Fire Lake Fireflight Balloon Fest is kicking off Friday August 12. Families can enjoy the balloon fest through Saturday evening. “It was kind of a vision for tribal leadership to provide an event that is community friendly, family friendly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6
City Officials Request Water Release From Canton Lake To Meet Drinking Water Needs
Utilities officials with the City of Oklahoma City are working with the US Army Corps of Engineers to draw water from Lake Canton. The water is needed to increase water levels at Lake Hefner, which serves as the primary drinking water source for Oklahoma City. The summer's excessive heat and...
News On 6
New Details Released On Oklahoma City Triple Murder-Suicide
A metro father who turned the gun on himself after killing his three children left behind a fourth child unharmed. Investigators searched the family's NW Oklahoma City home after the deadly shootings. News 9 Crimetracker Jennifer Pierce shared what they found, at 6 p.m.
Comments / 0