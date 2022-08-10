Salon Booking App Boulevard Brings in $70M

Aug 10 2022

Boulevard, a salon booking and payment platform, has raised $70 million in new funding.

The Los Angeles-based company’s Series C round was led by Point72 Private Investments, with Toba Capital, Index Ventures, Bonfire Ventures, BoxGroup and VMG Partners joining the raise. Point72 Private Investments’s Eddie Kang will join Boulevard’s board of directors.

The new funds will go toward expanding engineering and development teams as the company plans to enhance the tools offered on its platform. Additionally, Boulevard intends to explore new self-care verticals. While the self-care industry reevaluated its techniques during the COVID-19 pandemic, Boulevard co-founder and CEO Matt Danna told dot.LA in an email that the company saw significant growth as more consumers prioritized self-care appointments like skin treatments and haircuts.

“The entire self-care industry has not only bounced back from the pandemic but came back even stronger,” Danna said. “The one thing that we’ve learned is that self-care is not considered ‘optional’ anymore.”

Launched in 2016, Boulevard aimed to digitize the antiquated methods many salons used to book clients. A funding influx two years ago helped it establish a national presence, and it now serves 25,000 professionals across 2,000 salons. Series B funding put the company at a $225 million valuation, and Danna said the new cash nearly triples that number. The company saw a 188 percent year-over-year increase in annual recurring revenue in 2021.

Danna said consumers often seek instant gratification, so online appointment scheduling, messaging and payments can simplify the self-care process.

Los Angeles is experiencing a venture capital slowdown, but booking platforms have thrived over the past few years. Companies like Booksy and Fresha have seen large funding rounds as the self-care industry continues to grow. Covid changed how salons approach business, and platforms like Boulevard are responding to the industry bouncing back. Danna said businesses looking to use new technology to revitalize their processes helped Boulevard grow over the past few years.

“The pause that occurred in 2020 with the shutdown also allowed many self-care businesses to focus on how to interact with their clients more efficiently and how to engage online,” Danna said. “It was a much-needed wake-up call for some of the last holdouts to digitize their businesses.”

Kristin Snyder is an editorial intern for dot.la. She previously interned with Tiger Oak Media and led the arts section for UCLA's Daily Bruin.

Genies Wants To Help Creators Build ‘Avatar Ecosystems’

Jul 28 2022

When avatar startup Genies raised $150 million in April, the company released an unusual message to the public: “Farewell.”

The Marina del Rey-based unicorn, which makes cartoon-like avatars for celebrities and aims to “build an avatar for every single person on Earth,” didn’t go under. Rather, Genies announced it would stay quiet for a while to focus on building avatar-creation products.

Genies representatives told dot.LA that the firm is now seeking more creators to try its creation tools for 3D avatars, digital fashion items and virtual experiences. On Thursday, the startup launched a three-week program called DIY Collective, which will mentor and financially support up-and-coming creatives.

Jul 18 2022

LA Tech Week—a weeklong showcase of the region’s growing startup ecosystem—is coming this August.

The seven-day series of events, from Aug. 15 through Aug. 21, is a chance for the Los Angeles startup community to network, share insights and pitch themselves to investors. It comes a year after hundreds of people gathered for a similar event that allowed the L.A. tech community—often in the shadow of Silicon Valley—to flex its muscles.

From fireside chats with prominent founders to a panel on aerospace, here are some highlights from the roughly 30 events happening during LA Tech Week, including one hosted by dot.LA.

David Shultz is a freelance writer who lives in Santa Barbara, California. His writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Outside and Nautilus, among other publications.

Aug 12 2022

Rivian, the fledgling electric vehicle startup in Irvine, CA, released its Q2 earnings yesterday. I’m happy to report they’re pretty boring! There were no big surprises from RJ Scaringe’s EV hopeful, but here are the report highlights:

~$15 billion of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of June 30 2022.

98,000 net R1 preorders

Amazon has ordered 100,000 electric delivery vans

Rivian has produced 8k vehicles so far

The company is still on pace to deliver 25,000 vehicles in 2022

-Actual revenue was $364 million.

