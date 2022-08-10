Read full article on original website
WATCH | Lexington Humane Society takes in 15 beagles from Va. facility where 4K were rescued
WATCH | Family of missing Breathitt Co. woman leaning on faith as search efforts continue. The family of 60-year-old Vanessa Baker have been praying for word on her whereabouts. WATCH | Organization using the power of music to raise flood relief money for EKY. Updated: 8 hours ago. Two weeks...
Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
4-year-old boy’s lemonade stand raises money for EKY
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a tale as old as time, when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. That’s exactly what Lane Howard did on Saturday. Lane’s mother, Ashley Howard, says this isn’t his first lemonade stand. “We started last year just for fun, just...
Oh Hay! Come See Inside the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY
This summer, we didn't take a big family vacation like we normally do. But we did get to make some trips within driving distance of the tri-state and one of our favorite excursions was the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY. The park opened in 1978. I visited the park...
Disease that affects cattle detected in Kentucky; one case found in Hart County
FRANKFORT, Ky. – The Kentucky Department of Agriculture says two cases of a new, potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. A release by the department stated Theileria orientalis Ikedia, which is a protozoon known to be carried...
Kentucky Department of Agriculture: Cattle threatened by deadly tick-borne disease
KENTUCKY — The Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Office of the State Veterinarian are warning cattle producers to protect their herds from a potentially deadly tick-borne disease. Theileria orientalis Ikeda is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in two beef...
EKU’s SAFE emergency fund helping students affected by flooding
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University student Kandis Jenkins lost her home in the flood. “It was hard because I didn’t have anywhere to live for like for days,” said Jenkins. She remembers waking up to water inside her bedroom. “Mom was like, ‘we got to get...
Grocery chain donates 3,500 gallons of water to Kentucky flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A truckload of 17 pallets of water, more than 3,500 gallons, was donated to Kentucky flood victims Tuesday thanks to Food Lion. Food Lion gave the water to God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington to distribute. The grocery chain is also fundraising at its...
The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Lexington, Kentucky
Located in the heart of Kentucky, Lexington is a must-visit if you’re road tripping around the South. Best known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington is home to plenty of famous horse farms, training centers, and Thoroughbred racetracks, including Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find that there’s so much more to Lexington than its horses!
Lexington doctor discusses CDC’s COVID guideline changes, concerns with other viruses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just as many Kentucky students head back to school, the CDC has relaxed its COVID guidelines. Doctor Jeff Foxx says this is still a fluid situation that could see further changes, particularly as Kentucky’s children return to classrooms. ″We don’t know what’s going to happen...
Lexington business delivering 800 cases of water to eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Help is on the way in eastern Kentucky, a Lexington-based business is donating more than 800 cases of water to those who will be without it for months. Nearly two weeks after the deadly flooding, many people here in Lexington have stepped in to...
Witch & Wizard Full Moon Glow Float Event Happening at One Kentucky Lake in October
Grab a clear kayak with glow lights on it and hit the water in this special Halloween event!. Grayson Lake in Kentucky is hosting a float event that will definitely be a big hit, especially for those of us who are fans of the strange and unusual. This October they'll be renting out clear kayaks and clear paddle boards with LED glow lights attached to them. Can you imagine what a cool sight this will be?! How cool would it be to look out over a dark lake and just see a bunch of kayaks glowing, it would definitely make for a cool experience, and even cooler photos!
Human remains found in Fleming County, KSP investigating
According to KSP, detectives and troopers found what appeared to be human remains in a wooded area.
KSP asks for help in western Kentucky cold case
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police at the Mayfield Post are asking for the public’s help in solving a 37-year-old cold case murder that took place in Hickman County in western Kentucky. On the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty,...
Georgetown police warn of fake social media post circulating
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police are warning that a social media post circulating in the area claiming a man is “hunting” people is false. On Facebook, police say this post has been circulated in neighboring areas with the person’s photo changed each time. The post...
State officials meet to announce Ky. Judicial Commission on Mental Health
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Top state officials met in Frankfort Thursday to announce the Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health. It will be composed of judicial, legal, and healthcare professionals, among others to improve the justice system’s handling of those struggling with mental health. Governor Andy Beshear noted the...
Organizers announce details of Breeders’ Cup Festival
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is getting ready to host the Breeders’ Cup later this year. On Thursday, organizers announced events that will be part of the Breeders’ Cup Festival. The festival week will include live music downtown and dining events. Organizers say they want Lexington’s culture and hospitality on display.
People caught on surveillance breaking into vintage clothing store in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thieves were caught on camera breaking into a Lexington clothing business and stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of items. It happened around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday in Lexington. Three thieves used a huge rock to bust in Cold Collection Vintage on Waller Avenue. Trey Lewis is...
Human remains found in Fleming Co.
Human remains have been found in Fleming County, in northeastern Kentucky. Kentucky State Police said the remains were found on Monday in a wooded area near Goddard, about eight miles southeast of Flemingsburg. The remains were sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for identification, with Fleming County Coroner Winston...
Police find stolen Knox County vehicle, arrest suspect
Kentucky State Police are investigating a stolen vehicle in Knox County.
