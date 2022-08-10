ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

westkentuckystar.com

Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

4-year-old boy’s lemonade stand raises money for EKY

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a tale as old as time, when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. That’s exactly what Lane Howard did on Saturday. Lane’s mother, Ashley Howard, says this isn’t his first lemonade stand. “We started last year just for fun, just...
WINCHESTER, KY
wymt.com

EKU’s SAFE emergency fund helping students affected by flooding

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University student Kandis Jenkins lost her home in the flood. “It was hard because I didn’t have anywhere to live for like for days,” said Jenkins. She remembers waking up to water inside her bedroom. “Mom was like, ‘we got to get...
RICHMOND, KY
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Lexington, Kentucky

Located in the heart of Kentucky, Lexington is a must-visit if you’re road tripping around the South. Best known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington is home to plenty of famous horse farms, training centers, and Thoroughbred racetracks, including Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find that there’s so much more to Lexington than its horses!
LEXINGTON, KY
103GBF

Witch & Wizard Full Moon Glow Float Event Happening at One Kentucky Lake in October

Grab a clear kayak with glow lights on it and hit the water in this special Halloween event!. Grayson Lake in Kentucky is hosting a float event that will definitely be a big hit, especially for those of us who are fans of the strange and unusual. This October they'll be renting out clear kayaks and clear paddle boards with LED glow lights attached to them. Can you imagine what a cool sight this will be?! How cool would it be to look out over a dark lake and just see a bunch of kayaks glowing, it would definitely make for a cool experience, and even cooler photos!
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

KSP asks for help in western Kentucky cold case

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police at the Mayfield Post are asking for the public’s help in solving a 37-year-old cold case murder that took place in Hickman County in western Kentucky. On the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty,...
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Georgetown police warn of fake social media post circulating

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police are warning that a social media post circulating in the area claiming a man is “hunting” people is false. On Facebook, police say this post has been circulated in neighboring areas with the person’s photo changed each time. The post...
GEORGETOWN, KY
wymt.com

State officials meet to announce Ky. Judicial Commission on Mental Health

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Top state officials met in Frankfort Thursday to announce the Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health. It will be composed of judicial, legal, and healthcare professionals, among others to improve the justice system’s handling of those struggling with mental health. Governor Andy Beshear noted the...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Organizers announce details of Breeders’ Cup Festival

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is getting ready to host the Breeders’ Cup later this year. On Thursday, organizers announced events that will be part of the Breeders’ Cup Festival. The festival week will include live music downtown and dining events. Organizers say they want Lexington’s culture and hospitality on display.
LEXINGTON, KY
k105.com

Human remains found in Fleming Co.

Human remains have been found in Fleming County, in northeastern Kentucky. Kentucky State Police said the remains were found on Monday in a wooded area near Goddard, about eight miles southeast of Flemingsburg. The remains were sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for identification, with Fleming County Coroner Winston...
FLEMING COUNTY, KY

