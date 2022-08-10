ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

wbrz.com

Mayor Broome 'disappointed' after Metro Council approves majority white voting maps

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday, the Metro Council approved a voting map for East Baton Rouge Parish that will likely not change majority-minority parties. The Baton Rogue NAACP voiced concern before the vote, citing census results from 2020 that show the majority of Baton Rouge is Black and the current voting maps do not take into account the demographic of the parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
gueydantoday.com

Vallo: ‘Don’t vote for me to be a Gueydan council member’

GUEYDAN — For the next three months, Scott Vallo will have to do a different campaign in Gueydan. He will tell everyone in Gueydan not to vote for him despite his name being on the city council election on November 8. For the last 13 years, Vallo has been...
GUEYDAN, LA
107 JAMZ

Lafayette Satire FB Page Suggests Atchafalaya Speeding Challenge

We are almost 2 weeks into August and 2 weeks since the speeding fines on the Atchafalaya went into place. The law started on August 1 of this year and states that traffic will be monitored and if you are caught crossing the basin bridge in under 18 minutes, you could receive a heft fine by doing so. Now, I haven't been over the basin since this whole law went into effect, but the word on the street was the cameras have yet to be installed. There is now a pretty good solution to beat those fines.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

McDonald's buys land for new Broussard location; See where it's going

A McDonald’s will open in Broussard in front of the SafeSource Direct facility. McDonald’s corporate closed on the deal to buy the 1.6-acre lot at 208 St. Nazaire Road from Maraist Investment Properties for an undisclosed amount, land records show. The restaurant will not be part of the...
BROUSSARD, LA
L'Observateur

Expungement and Reentry Events Tripled Statewide to Honor Black August

New Orleans, LA. – The Justice & Accountability Center (JAC), a legal service, policy advocacy, and public education organization helping people recover from the criminal legal system, announces eleven events to honor Black August. Originating in the prison system during the 1970’s, Black August is a time for those committed to full liberation of Black people to reflect upon, and recommit to, dismantling oppression.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
