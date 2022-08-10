Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Plank Road Business Economic Development District holds first meeting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Plank Road Economic Development District Commission is making good on its promise to grow existing businesses and welcome new businesses in North Baton Rouge. On Friday, they held their first meeting. “I think we deserve the same types of resources and assets that...
Town of Melville owes more than $300,000 in debt
The town of Melville is in such dire financial straits it could be taken over by the state
LUS asks Lafayette City Council for 3-year rate bump on power, water
LUS is asking for 3% increases in its base rate each year for the next two years. It is also asking to increase water rates by 8% and sewer rates by 9.5% a year for the next three years.
wbrz.com
Mayor Broome 'disappointed' after Metro Council approves majority white voting maps
BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday, the Metro Council approved a voting map for East Baton Rouge Parish that will likely not change majority-minority parties. The Baton Rogue NAACP voiced concern before the vote, citing census results from 2020 that show the majority of Baton Rouge is Black and the current voting maps do not take into account the demographic of the parish.
Acadiana man deals with surprise $2,900 water bill from Lafayette Utilities System
Acadiana man deals with surprise $2,700 water bill from Lafayette Utilities System
Opelousas mayor responds to drainage issues [VIDEO]
As Opelousas residents voice their concerns regarding drainage issues, Mayor Julius Alsandor recently responded to the complaints.
Mixed signals on Government St. - What should you do?
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you have been on Government St. recently, you may have seen one set of signs that could be a bit confusing. East Baton Rouge traffic and engineering is in the middle of updating traffic signals all over the city. One of the signs we...
gueydantoday.com
Vallo: ‘Don’t vote for me to be a Gueydan council member’
GUEYDAN — For the next three months, Scott Vallo will have to do a different campaign in Gueydan. He will tell everyone in Gueydan not to vote for him despite his name being on the city council election on November 8. For the last 13 years, Vallo has been...
Parents Air Frustrations With LPSS Over Labels, Lunches, Other 'Surprise' Policies as School Year Begins
There hasn't even been a full day of school with all students in attendance yet and parents are already airing their grievances about some of the new policies.
Griffin vs. Lafayette Consolidated Government: Former interim chief wants answers
Former interim police chief, Wayne Griffin, who was appointed in October 2021 and later fired in January of this year, wants his police job back.
Ville Platte police chief barred from running for re-election over residency issues
Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue has been barred from running for re-election on the Nov. 8 ballot after the La. 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal ruled he lives outside the city limits.
Lafayette's main post office offers new positions for hire
The main Post Office on Moss is hosting a job fair on Thursday, August 18 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to hire full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions.
theadvocate.com
Ville Platte police chief can’t run again after ‘compelling evidence’ he doesn’t live in city: court
Longtime Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue has been disqualified from running for reelection after the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal found “credible and compelling evidence” that Lartigue has not been living in city limits, as required of a candidate. The opinion was handed down by a...
Policy changes for expecting and parenting students in Lafayette Parish
Supporting the academic success of pregnant and parenting students
RELEASE: Moncus Park parking fees begin Aug. 16
General admission to the Park remains free. Visitors who bike or walk can enter Moncus Park at no charge. Special Event parking rates will vary and be announced in advance.
Lafayette Satire FB Page Suggests Atchafalaya Speeding Challenge
We are almost 2 weeks into August and 2 weeks since the speeding fines on the Atchafalaya went into place. The law started on August 1 of this year and states that traffic will be monitored and if you are caught crossing the basin bridge in under 18 minutes, you could receive a heft fine by doing so. Now, I haven't been over the basin since this whole law went into effect, but the word on the street was the cameras have yet to be installed. There is now a pretty good solution to beat those fines.
Louisiana Department of Health meeting being held Thursday
The LDH will hold meeting in Baton Rouge in the Bienville Building August 11, 2022 and is open to the public.
Iberville Sheriff's Unit Blows By Motorist Doing Speed Limit Just Days After New Basin Bridge Fines Go into Effect
With fines doubling under a new Atchafalaya Basin Bridge speeding law that recently went into effect, motorists are on higher alert in more ways than one.
theadvocate.com
McDonald's buys land for new Broussard location; See where it's going
A McDonald’s will open in Broussard in front of the SafeSource Direct facility. McDonald’s corporate closed on the deal to buy the 1.6-acre lot at 208 St. Nazaire Road from Maraist Investment Properties for an undisclosed amount, land records show. The restaurant will not be part of the...
L'Observateur
Expungement and Reentry Events Tripled Statewide to Honor Black August
New Orleans, LA. – The Justice & Accountability Center (JAC), a legal service, policy advocacy, and public education organization helping people recover from the criminal legal system, announces eleven events to honor Black August. Originating in the prison system during the 1970’s, Black August is a time for those committed to full liberation of Black people to reflect upon, and recommit to, dismantling oppression.
