ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerville, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus parents deciding if kids will attend school amid strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents in the Columbus City School District are working to figure out their back-to-school plans with the first day of class just 12 days away. The district and the teachers’ union have reached a stalemate when it comes to contract negotiations. The union is taking steps towards a potential strike and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pickerington schools may not open for all students on first day

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Pickerington Local School District announced some students may not be able to attend class on the first day. Due to an unprecedented number of students enrolling, Pickerington Schools may not be able to process every student’s residency verification requirement paperwork before the first day of classes, the district announced on Facebook. […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westerville, OH
Traffic
Local
Ohio Government
Westerville, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Westerville, OH
Westerville, OH
Education
City
Pickerington, OH
City
Hilliard, OH
10TV

Cops and Barbers continues to help Columbus youth

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Inside the Fresche barber shop off North High Street there’s an infectious personality with a refreshing outlook on today’s troubled youth. “What I’m doing is only a small scale of what’s been happening with the youth around here,” Rob Cayson said.
COLUMBUS, OH
Live Action News

OUTRAGEOUS: Columbus ordinance tasks abortion group to ‘examine activities’ of pro-life pregnancy centers

A City of Columbus abortion ordinance is allocating over $26,000 to Pro-Choice Ohio, originally founded as a NARAL affiliate (note: the national offices of NARAL were originally co-founded by eugenicists), to “examine” pregnancy resource centers and determine whether “residents of the City of Columbus have access to medically accurate and legal reproductive health information.” The City passed the ordinance as an emergency action along with additional pro-abortion measures.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 critically injured in Sharon Township house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was critically injured during a house fire in northwestern Franklin County Friday evening. The Worthington Fire Department was called to the home in the 500 block of Rosslyn Avenue in Sharon Township around 9:50 p.m. The person was taken to The Ohio State University...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#High School
10TV

Car thefts on the rise near Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Police Department is warning students and staff about a rash of car thefts happening on and around campus. As of July 24, more than 2,000 Kia's or Hyundai's were reported stolen across the city since the beginning of the year, according to Columbus Police.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Thousands gather for African American Male Wellness Agency walk

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands of people gathered at Livingston Park for Saturday’s 19th Annual African American Male Wellness Walk in Columbus. NBC4 is a proud sponsor of this community event. The African American Male Wellness Agency (AAMWA) aims to raise awareness and address disparities facing the Black male community. AAMWA Walk Coordinator Marlon Platt […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NBC4 Columbus

Child shot twice in leg on Doulton Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child was shot twice in the leg on Doulton Court on Friday night. Officers responded to a call around 8:40 p.m. that a child was shot multiple times in the leg. The child was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition. Police have not released any […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Newark man bit by Muskingum County K9 dog while chasing hit-and-run suspect

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio – A Newark man who was attempting to stop another person who was allegedly fleeing from the scene of an auto hit- and-run accident was bitten by a K-9 unit from the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Department. During an interview on a Cleveland radio talk show ,Rover’s Morning Glory , Dan Malone claimed to have been sitting on his porch when the hit and run occurred and he began chasing after the person fleeing the scene. He stopped when he saw police but then realized they had released their K-9. “I took off after him and long story short, I was the one who paid the price and got eaten for it,” said Malone.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One person in critical condition after Rosslyn Avenue house fire

SHARON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a house fire was reported at Rosslyn Avenue on Friday night. Worthington, Upper Arlington and Columbus fire divisions all responded to a call around 9:50 p.m. of a residential fire. The person was transported to a local hospital and the fire has been […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus teachers' union: 'We aren't afraid to strike'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal mediator has asked the Columbus teachers’ union and the school district to return to the bargaining table on Wednesday. Talks between the Columbus Education Association and the Columbus Board of Education are at an impasse after 19 meetings. The teachers’ union tells 10TV...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Heath man demands accountability from Select Home Warranty

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — In March of 2021, Charles Lupton, Jr. purchased a home warranty. “We thought, ‘Well, we’ll take a chance,’ and I reviewed some different places, and Select Home Warranty was one of the top 10,” Lupton said. Lupton made the call and signed up for a one-year contract with Select Home Warranty […]
HEATH, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy