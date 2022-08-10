Read full article on original website
Columbus parents deciding if kids will attend school amid strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents in the Columbus City School District are working to figure out their back-to-school plans with the first day of class just 12 days away. The district and the teachers’ union have reached a stalemate when it comes to contract negotiations. The union is taking steps towards a potential strike and […]
wcbe.org
Group plans to put Christian schools inside Ohio churches and allow kids to attend with public money
A new, private school has been commissioned in Columbus but it’s not like many others. What makes this one different is the elementary school is housed in a church, in a low-income neighborhood. This is a pilot project for the Center for Christian Virtue. And the group said it’s...
Canal Winchester community hold school supply drive in honor of students killed in December shooting
CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — The Canal Winchester community came together today to collect school supplies for families in need. It's an effort to honor the two siblings who lost their lives to gun violence last year. The community remembers 9-year-old Demetrius Wall’Neal and 6-year-old Londynn Wall’Neal who were fatally...
Pickerington schools may not open for all students on first day
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Pickerington Local School District announced some students may not be able to attend class on the first day. Due to an unprecedented number of students enrolling, Pickerington Schools may not be able to process every student’s residency verification requirement paperwork before the first day of classes, the district announced on Facebook. […]
Cops and Barbers continues to help Columbus youth
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Inside the Fresche barber shop off North High Street there’s an infectious personality with a refreshing outlook on today’s troubled youth. “What I’m doing is only a small scale of what’s been happening with the youth around here,” Rob Cayson said.
A Westerville family is the first to make taekwondo a flex credit in their school district
WESTERVILLE, Ohio — A Westerville teen is leading the way when it comes to getting the required gym credits to graduate. Martial arts takes disciple, determination, and patience. All characteristics Sierra Taylor had to tap into when she first learned her application for taekwondo to count as her physical education credit was denied.
OUTRAGEOUS: Columbus ordinance tasks abortion group to ‘examine activities’ of pro-life pregnancy centers
A City of Columbus abortion ordinance is allocating over $26,000 to Pro-Choice Ohio, originally founded as a NARAL affiliate (note: the national offices of NARAL were originally co-founded by eugenicists), to “examine” pregnancy resource centers and determine whether “residents of the City of Columbus have access to medically accurate and legal reproductive health information.” The City passed the ordinance as an emergency action along with additional pro-abortion measures.
1 critically injured in Sharon Township house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was critically injured during a house fire in northwestern Franklin County Friday evening. The Worthington Fire Department was called to the home in the 500 block of Rosslyn Avenue in Sharon Township around 9:50 p.m. The person was taken to The Ohio State University...
Cop goes cowboy: Video shows Columbus officer lassoing highway cow
A Columbus cop became a cowboy Tuesday night after lassoing a loose highway cow back to safety.
10-year-old hospitalized after call for possible drowning in Pataskala
PATASKALA, Ohio — A 10-year-old is hospitalized after a call for a possible drowning at a home in Pataskala Friday evening, according to the West Licking Joint Fire District. A Licking County 911 dispatcher the call came in just after 5:40 p.m. for a home on Shelter Cove Drive.
Car thefts on the rise near Ohio State campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Police Department is warning students and staff about a rash of car thefts happening on and around campus. As of July 24, more than 2,000 Kia's or Hyundai's were reported stolen across the city since the beginning of the year, according to Columbus Police.
Thousands gather for African American Male Wellness Agency walk
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands of people gathered at Livingston Park for Saturday’s 19th Annual African American Male Wellness Walk in Columbus. NBC4 is a proud sponsor of this community event. The African American Male Wellness Agency (AAMWA) aims to raise awareness and address disparities facing the Black male community. AAMWA Walk Coordinator Marlon Platt […]
Child shot twice in leg on Doulton Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child was shot twice in the leg on Doulton Court on Friday night. Officers responded to a call around 8:40 p.m. that a child was shot multiple times in the leg. The child was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition. Police have not released any […]
Agreement not reached in latest meeting between Columbus school board, teachers' union
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Members of the Columbus teachers' union and Columbus school board failed to reach a resolution during a bargaining session Wednesday. The Columbus Education Association (CEA) and the Columbus Board of Education met at 8 a.m., this time with a hired federal mediator after the two entities struggled to come up with a resolution in their past 19 meetings.
Your Radio Place
Newark man bit by Muskingum County K9 dog while chasing hit-and-run suspect
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio – A Newark man who was attempting to stop another person who was allegedly fleeing from the scene of an auto hit- and-run accident was bitten by a K-9 unit from the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Department. During an interview on a Cleveland radio talk show ,Rover’s Morning Glory , Dan Malone claimed to have been sitting on his porch when the hit and run occurred and he began chasing after the person fleeing the scene. He stopped when he saw police but then realized they had released their K-9. “I took off after him and long story short, I was the one who paid the price and got eaten for it,” said Malone.
Proposed Black Bank Aims To Raise $20 Million To Open in Columbus, Ohio
Columbus, Ohio’s largest city and capital, could become home to a Black-owned bank if leaders can make it happen. Adelphi Bank founder Jordan Miller said it is talking with “high net-worth individuals and institutions in Central Ohio as it seeks to raise the initial $20 million, ” according to Columbus Business First.
sciotopost.com
CDC Updates Recommendations for Schools, Kids Stay in Schools Even if Exposed
US – CDC has updated its recommendations just before the start of the new year. Accoridng to the CDC they no longer recommend that people quarantine after they have a Covid exposure unless they are in high-risk congregate settings, such as jails, nursing homes, and homeless shelters. Schools are not considered high risk though.
One person in critical condition after Rosslyn Avenue house fire
SHARON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a house fire was reported at Rosslyn Avenue on Friday night. Worthington, Upper Arlington and Columbus fire divisions all responded to a call around 9:50 p.m. of a residential fire. The person was transported to a local hospital and the fire has been […]
Columbus teachers' union: 'We aren't afraid to strike'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal mediator has asked the Columbus teachers’ union and the school district to return to the bargaining table on Wednesday. Talks between the Columbus Education Association and the Columbus Board of Education are at an impasse after 19 meetings. The teachers’ union tells 10TV...
Heath man demands accountability from Select Home Warranty
HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — In March of 2021, Charles Lupton, Jr. purchased a home warranty. “We thought, ‘Well, we’ll take a chance,’ and I reviewed some different places, and Select Home Warranty was one of the top 10,” Lupton said. Lupton made the call and signed up for a one-year contract with Select Home Warranty […]
