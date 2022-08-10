ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A hotter and drier weather pattern to start the week

Tonight expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-70s. Winds will be light from the SE. Temperatures will heat up Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 100! Due to the sunshine, the NWS has issued an ozone action day for Tuesday with the air quality index expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.
