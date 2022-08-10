Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Paul Burka, Texas political journalism titan and “soul” of Texas Monthly newsroom, dies at 80
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Paul Burka, a longtime Texas Monthly editor and leader of the magazine’s biennial list of the 10 best and 10 worst Texas legislators, could be as generous with his praise as unflinching with his criticism.
Click2Houston.com
Texas school ratings show improvement compared to 2019, but those in poorer neighborhoods still lag
The Texas Education Agency on Monday released its first public school ratings in three years and despite pandemic interruptions, the number of schools that received the highest rating increased. This year, 27.9% of 8,451 schools evaluated received an A rating. Another 46.1% received a B, 19.4% received a rating of...
Click2Houston.com
After ‘exhaustive nationwide search,’ ERCOT selects new CEO to lead Texas power grid company
AUSTIN, Texas – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas Board of Directors announced Tuesday the selection of Pablo Vegas to serve as the President and CEO for the Texas grid operator. Vegas will join ERCOT on October 1. Vegas currently serves as Executive Vice President of NiSource and Group...
Click2Houston.com
Mayor Turner, Democrats call out Republican leaders in Texas for allegedly refusing to adequately fund public schools
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner and several Democrats attended a news conference Monday to call out state Republican leaders for allegedly refusing to adequately fund public schools in Texas, according to a release. Democrats said this has caused several rural school districts around the state to move to four-day...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Buy groceries, get a physical: This Houston H-E-B location has a fully-functioning primary care clinic
HOUSTON – Snacks, check. Lunch, check. Physicals? Check!. Many Houston-area students are either already back in school or will head back to school this week. With this comes shopping and possibly an annual trip to the doctor for a physical. This year, students 12 and older will have a...
Click2Houston.com
A hotter and drier weather pattern to start the week
Tonight expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-70s. Winds will be light from the SE. Temperatures will heat up Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 100! Due to the sunshine, the NWS has issued an ozone action day for Tuesday with the air quality index expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Comments / 1