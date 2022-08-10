Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Genshin Impact Version 3.0 Livestream Announced
Genshin Impact developer miHoYo, with the global branding of HoYoverse, has officially announced that the livestream "Special Program Preview" for Version 3.0 of the popular free-to-play video game will officially take place later this week on Saturday, August 13th. While there is plenty still to be revealed about the new update, it is known that it will be a massive one introducing the new region of Sumeru as well as the new Dendro element and more.
ComicBook
GTA Online Update Adds New Cayo Perico Content and Another Vehicle
GTA Online got another of its weekly updates this week, and this time, the update in question turned its attention back to the Cayo Perico island added in late 2020. The Cayo Perico Heist was the main attraction of that update back then, but in this latest patch, we've now seen new races brought to the island as well as a new kind of collectible for players to acquire. On top of all that, there's yet another vehicle in GTA Online that's available for players to add to their collections.
ComicBook
Super Smash Bros. "Rule" Doesn't Apply to MultiVersus, Game Director Confirms
MultiVersus already has no shortage of fighters to pull from to round out its roster considering how many properties fall under the purview of Warner Bros., but some players were concerned that the involvement of certain characters would be limited based on how they're already represented in the game. Specifically, some players were under the assumption that characters used in things like the Ringout effects in MultiVersus therefore couldn't be proper fighters if they were already in the game to some degree. Those assumptions are mostly carried over from the way Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and past Super Smash Bros. games have operated, but according to the MultiVersus game director Tony Huynh, characters aren't disqualified from being fighters just because they're seen in other customization options.
ComicBook
New X-Men Game Details, Release Date Revealed
WizKids has provided fans with some new details about their upcoming game Marvel: Rock, Paper, Heroes. The new game will feature the X-Men and will feature players trying to reach the end of a Danger Room simulation that's unlocked thanks to the use of specific hand symbols, which are inspired by the classic playground game Rock, Paper, Scissors. Players score points by clearing various kinds of obstacles in the Danger Room, with the game ending when one player reaches the controls of the Danger Room. Marvel: Rock, Paper, Heroes will be released on September 22 and will have a retail price of $19.99. Marvel: Rock, Paper, Heroes is made for 3-4 players and takes about 30 minutes to play.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Steam Adds Feature Users Have Requested for Years
Valve appears to have quietly added a Steam feature that people have been asking about for a long time now: the ability to add a game to your library without having to download it. That may seem like a small thing (and it is, really), but it's something players have only been able to do in the past via workarounds that didn't make for the most convenient methods. It's a feature that's pretty much only useful whenever you're downloading free-to-play games, but it does seem to have a few uses outside of that, too.
The 36 best PlayStation games of all time, according to critics
The list includes classics like "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2" and modern hits like "God of War" and "Elden Ring."
NFL・
ComicBook
Released WWE Superstars Make Unexpected Return on SmackDown
Reports said that more returns were coming to WWE, and that turned out to be very true, as during tonight's SmackDown another group of released superstars made their grand return. During the show, two wrestlers were waiting on their mystery opponents, and that's when Hit Row's music hit, with Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Ashante The Adonis coming out to the ring. Obviously, Swerve Strickland wasn't with them, since he has since signed with AEW, but the other three were officially back and ready to go, and they wasted no time getting back into the swing of things.
WWE・
ComicBook
Squirrel With a Gun Video Game Goes Viral Following Absurd Gameplay Clips
A new game known very simply as Squirrel With a Gun has gone viral after some gameplay clips showed the playable squirrel terrorizing the world with guns. There are a lot of amazing video games out there. Some of them tell incredible stories. Some have incredibly engaging gameplay. Some even push the boundaries of entertainment as we know it thanks to the ever-evolving nature of this medium. And some just love to be absolutely absurd and create whacky fantasies that feel like a trip. Over the last decade or so, a lot of indie games about animals have popped up such as Goat Simulator, Untitled Goose Game, and the slightly more earnest and critically acclaimed cat game, Stray.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Top Dolla Reveals What led to Hit Row's WWE Return
Fans got a welcome surprise on this week's WWE SmackDown, as it featured the return of Hit Row to the blue brand's roster. Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Ashante the Adonis were all previously part of the group (along with Swerve Strickland) but then were all released right as they were starting to appear on SmackDown. Now the original three members of the group are back in WWE, and the newest episode of Busted Open Radio, Top Dolla revealed how their return came about, his conversations with Triple H, and more. Things actually came together for their return relatively last minute, as Triple H reached out about a return around a week and a half ago, though communication between Triple H and Top Dolla was always open even after Hit Row's release.
WWE・
ComicBook
One of 2018's Best Nintendo Switch Games Goes on Sale for $2
Nintendo is running one of its routine sales right now that offers various discounts on a number of different Nintendo Switch games, and one of those games just happens to be a chart-topper from 2018. In addition to being one of the best-reviewed Switch games from that year, it's also a game which won a number of rewards for its style and design. That game is Inside, an eerie, moody platformer, and if you haven't played it before or just want to try it out on a more mobile platform, you can pick it up right now for just $2.
ComicBook
P.T. Developer Responsible for Removing Game From PlayStation Store Speaks Out
The person responsible for pulling the plug on P.T. has spoken out about the matter, noting they wished it had gone differently. P.T. was and still arguably is one of the biggest pieces of viral marketing in all of gaming. It was a free PS4 demo released by a developer/publisher no one had ever heard of it and no one knew anything about it besides the fact it was supposedly quite scary. Players would walk around a seemingly normal home and solve puzzles while things got progressively spookier and more mysterious. At the end, it was revealed that the protagonist was played by Norman Reedus and this was one big ad for a new Silent Hill game from Hideo Kojima. Sadly, just months later, the project was canceled and P.T. was eventually taken down from the PlayStation Store and could never be reinstalled by those who deleted it.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Leaks Are Now Hitting the Internet
God of War Ragnarok leaks are starting to hit the internet, though nothing too substantial has actually been released yet. God of War Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated games of 2022. Fans have been waiting quite some time for it as Sony announced the game in 2020, just ahead of the PlayStation 5's release. The platform holder told fans they could expect to play it in 2021, but to no one's surprise, it was delayed to 2022. Now, it's confirmed to release in November and fans are incredibly excited to see what comes next in Kratos' story. With that said, it seems like spoilers and leaks may be hitting the web.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveals Shoothouse-Inspired Map
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is starting to show off what some of its multiplayer will look like. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is one of the most anticipated games of the year despite the fact we haven't seen a whole lot of it quite yet. The game is expected to be one of the biggest titles of 2022, which shouldn't come as a surprise given the last Modern Warfare game sold over 30 million copies. It was a massive hit and the most successful entry the franchise has ever seen, even going on to spawn spin-offs like Call of Duty: Warzone. Earlier this week, Activision confirmed that it will be lifting the curtain on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's multiplayer in September before letting players go hands-on with it via a beta.
ComicBook
10 Days, 10 Games, $10 Best Buy Sale Continues With Back 4 Blood SteelBook
Best Buy is in the midst of an anniversary sales event that includes a pretty fantastic deal on video games. For 10 days, Best Buy will roll out a featured game priced at only $9.99, and the title for the third day is Back 4 Blood on Xbox. They even tossed in the sweet SteelBook cased pictured below for free. That's an insane deal that you can take advantage of right here until the end of the day today, August 12th. Just make sure to check out the latest deal each day through August 19th. Note that the Xbox Back 4 Blood Standard Edition is compatible with the Xbox one and Xbox Series X|S.
ComicBook
Top-Selling Steam Game Loses #1 Spot to New Release
The Steam charts cataloguing the marketplace's bestsellers have been interesting recently with the top spots being a mix of new, old, and upcoming releases, but this week, we have a new contender who's taken the No. 1 spot. That game is Cult of the Lamb, the new game from Massive Monster and Devolver Digital that's part roguelike and part cult-management game. It took the spot from Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered which will soon be coming to the PC platform, though it's likely we'll see a changeup in these rankings once more after that game is released.
ComicBook
New South Park Game Announced by THQ Nordic
A New South Park game appears to be in the works at THQ Nordic. Given South Park is one of the biggest IP out there, it has a long history with video games dating back to the 90s. Sadly, a lot of these early games weren't received very well and failed to match the quality of the games being put out by other animated shows like The Simpsons and SpongeBob SquarePants. After years of this, South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker decided to become heavily involved with the game that would eventually become South Park: The Stick of Truth. The game had a long and turbulent development that saw THQ selling the game to Ubisoft after the former went bankrupt, but it proved to be worthwhile as the game was released to incredible reviews and went on to sell over 5 million copies.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z Fans Are Loving The Series' Crunchyroll Arrival
Crunchyroll has seen more than a few changes following the merging of the streaming service with Funimation. With Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super being added to Crunchyroll's library a few months ago, the Japanese subbed version of Z has landed on the platform, with this new iteration being taken from the fabled "Dragon Box" version. Needless to say, Dragon Ball fans are making the rounds on social media in reaction to this major news.
ComicBook
WWE Superstar Attends Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Premiere
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is prepared to arrive in North American theaters later this month. With Gohan and Piccolo set to fight against the reincarnated Red Ribbon Army, the English voice actors behind the film recently gathered for the star-studded premiere. Joining the likes of Sean Schimmel, Chris Sabat, and Monica Rial, one of the biggest female wrestlers of World Wrestling Entertainment decided to swing through as well, having gone on record previously that she is a big fan of Dragon Ball and all things anime.
ComicBook
Alone in the Dark Remake Officially Revealed; Written by SOMA and Amnesia Writer
Alone in the Dark is making a pretty big comeback courtesy of THQ Nordic and developer Pieces Interactive. Alone in the Dark is a seminal horror franchise in gaming, but it has largely disappeared since the Xbox 360 era when Atari published a poorly received entry in the series. The franchise has been in a rough spot for quite some time, leaving its best games in the 90s with many hoping to see more. Younger gamers may not be as familiar with the horror franchise as a result, but it influenced games like Resident Evil quite heavily, but it seems like this new version will be taking inspiration from that series now.
Comments / 0