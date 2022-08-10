Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Woman found shot, killed inside car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A woman was found shot and killed in her car in Robeson County Thursday night. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said they responded around 9:26 p.m. to the 6000 block of Wiregrass Road in Orrum in reference to a person shot. When deputies arrived...
3 wanted after 17-year-old shot in car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two 19-year-olds and a 16-year-old are wanted by authorities in connection with a shooting that wounded another teenager, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators obtained warrants charging Jacoby McGirt and Corey McNeil, both of Lumberton, with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and seven […]
Robeson County deputies looking for wanted SC man
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find a man wanted in South Carolina.
Two injured in Clinton shooting
Clinton, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Sampson County on Friday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of Dogwood Circle in Clinton just before 11 p.m. The two people shot received non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police said they are still searching for a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
Arrest made after Fayetteville man killed in shooting during dispute, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said Saturday night they made an arrest in a homicide after finding a man dead in his home on Friday. On Friday at 1:44 a.m., Fayetteville police responded to the 2000 block of Poplar Drive in reference to a death investigation. When officers...
1 person injured in Conway-area shooting, 2 suspects in custody
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is hurt after a shooting near Conway in Horry County Saturday. Horry County police confirmed to News13 officers are conducting a shooting investigation on Bear Bluff Road. Two people are in custody, according to authorities who added “no one else is wanted in connection” with the shooting. Police […]
Woman killed, man shot in rural area of Robeson County
Orrum, N.C. — One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting in a rural area of Robeson County Thursday night. Authorities said the shooting happened at around 9 p.m. along Wiregrass Road in Orrum, which is near Smyrna, surrounded by woods and farmland. Tamika Locklear, 41,...
WMBF
Death investigation underway in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a death that happened in the Pee Dee on Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators responded to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in Lumberton. More details are expected later. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One dead after two people shot in Robeson County
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Thursday night after two people were shot in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at 9:26 p.m. to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in the Orrum area, according to deputies. Tamika Locklear, 41, of Fairmont, was found dead in her car […]
Dillon police searching for woman missing since May
DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman. Kristin Joanne Stephens was last seen on May 27, and was reported missing on July 22, according to a post from the department, which announced Stephens’ disappearance on Friday. She is 37 years old, five feet, two inches […]
WECT
Columbus County deputies searching for pair suspected of robbing convenience store
CERRO GORDO, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for the identities of two people suspected of robbing a convenience store as seen in surveillance footage. Per the CCSO, deputies were called by an alarm on August 11 to Tiger Mart #5 on 7371...
Sheriff’s Office Crime Report: August 12
ELLERBE — At 7:59 p.m., deputies responded to Main Street to serve a warrant. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Trey Lamar Little. ROCKINGHAM — At 1:56 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Back Street following a report of a suspect going into a home and stealing a silver handgun with a pearl handle, valued at $200. The case is active.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
Traffic stop turns into drug bust: Deputies arrest man in Hoke County
MAXTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after deputies say a traffic stop led to a drug bust Friday night. At about 10 p.m., deputies say they attempted to stop an SUV for an equipment violation near the intersection of Lower Macedonia Road and South Old Wire Road in Maxton.
Man charged in Jefferson Park shooting
ROCKINGHAM — A man is facing several criminal charges following a shooting Thursday night. Deputies responded to a call of someone possibly being shot on Gardena Street in the Jefferson Park neighborhood around 8:15 p.m., according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. When the deputies arrived on scene,...
2 adults dead, 2 children injured in North Carolina head-on crash
The crash involved a Dodge Challenger and a Pontiac Bonneville, Trooper J.N. Collinsworth told CBS 17.
WIS-TV
Woman charged in crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist out on bond
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman facing charges after a crash that killed a Florence County paramedic and a motorcyclist she was rendering aid to earlier this week is now out on bond. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that 71-year-old Jacqueline Williams faces two counts of...
Suspect arrested in Maryland in connection with Fayetteville homicide
Police in Maryland arrested Karon Streets for First Degree murder in connection with a Fayetteville homicide.
Person in critical condition after hit while walking near Fayetteville intersection
Fayetteville, N.C. — A person was in critical condition Saturday morning after they were hit while walking near a busy Fayetteville intersection. The Fayetteville Police Department arrived to the corner of Owen Drive and Camden Road at around 6 a.m. and found a person who had been hit. The...
Deadly shooting suspect identified after stealing gun from family member, police say
A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect, Karon Peair Streets, robbed a family member of a handgun on North Windsor Drive and then opened fire on a home on South Windsor Drive.
Man fatally shot, handgun stolen from Fayetteville home
Fayetteville, N.C. — A person was shot and killed Thursday evening during a robbery, and the shooter is still at large, according to Fayetteville police. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a reported robbery at a home on N. Windsor Drive around 8:15 p.m. Police said shots...
Comments / 0