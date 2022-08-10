ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Roseanna Christiansen Dies: ‘Dallas’ & ‘The Jeffersons’ Actress Was 71

Click here to read the full article. Roseanna Christiansen, who played the Southfork ranch maid Teresa on the final nine seasons of the original Dallas on CBS, died July 14 at Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, CA. She was 71. No cause of death was given. Christiansen joined Dallas in 1982 for its sixth season, staying through the 14th and final season in 1991. She appeared in 112 episodes. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Before her long stint on Dallas, she appeared on the CBS sitcom The Jeffersons for three episodes. She again portrayed a maid during the show’s...
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 16, Looks Lovely In White Linen Dress While Hanging With A Friend In NYC: Photo

Suri Cruise stayed cool in the New York City heatwave with a linen dress! The stylish teen, now 16, was spotted out and about in the breezy white number adorned with a subtle flower pattern on Thursday, August 4. She kept the summer white theme going with a casual tote bag on her shoulder and a well-loved pair of comfy sneakers. Suri was joined by a female friend, wearing a black dress, shoulder bag and sneakers as they explored the Big Apple.
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Grant “Making Progress Every Day” After Bike Accident That Left Her Unconscious for 10 Minutes

Amy Grant‘s bike accident left her unconscious for nearly 10 minutes and with a concussion, but her team says her recovery is going well. Grant was hospitalized July 27 after she fell while on a bicycle ride with friends in Nashville.More from The Hollywood ReporterNicki Minaj to Receive Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 MTV VMAsDespite 'Yellowstone' Snub, Popularity Is a Priority at the EmmysPeter Jackson Considered Hypnosis to Try and Forget 'The Lord of the Rings' “She is making progress every day,” a rep for Grant told Billboard on Sunday. “As Vince has announced during his concerts at the Ryman,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterDenise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32Gene LeBell, Famed Stuntman and "Godfather of Grappling," Dies at 89 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
ETOnline.com

Teddy Ray, Comedian and Actor, Dead at 32

Teddy Ray, a budding comedian and actor who was featured in the HBO Max series Pause with Sam Jay, has died. He was 32. The cause of death is not known at this time, but the tragic news comes just two weeks after he celebrated his birthday. All Def Digital, the multi-platform media company Ray collaborated with in the past, released a statement confirming the news.
NME

Olivia Wilde wins custody battle after criticising ex Jason Sudeikis over “aggressive” paper serving

Olivia Wilde has won her custody battle after a judge dismissed Jason Sudeikis’ petition to have their kids live in Brooklyn, New York. As reported by Page Six, a judge decreed that their kids’ home state is California in a legal filing signed on August 5. It comes after the Ted Lasso actor filed a motion in October 2021 to bring their two kids – Otis, eight, and five-year-old Daisy – to live with him in New York.
HipHopDX.com

The Game Taps Kanye West, Nipsey Hussle + More For ’Drillmatic’ Tracklist

The Game is gearing up to finally unleash his Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind album, and hours prior to the project’s arrival the Compton native has unveiled the tracklisting. Set to be released on Friday (August 12), the star-studded 30-song LP is executive produced by Hit-Boy, and features the likes of Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Moneybagg Yo, NBA YoungBoy and the late Nipsey Hussle.
Variety

Teddy Ray, Comedian Featured on ‘Wild N’ Out’ and ‘All Def Comedy,’ Dies at 32

Teddy Ray, a Los Angeles born-and-bred comedian, has died. He was 32 years old. Ray’s death was confirmed by Comedy Central on Friday evening. “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer,” the network wrote. “He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.” Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community. pic.twitter.com/45xrqIL4QM — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) August 13, 2022 Ray was best known as a stand-up comedian who had appeared on many prominent television and internet comedy series. His first TV gig was an appearance on BET’s “Comic View. He then appeared on multiple standup series...
Motorious

Sammy Hagar Tells The Story Behind I Can’t Drive 55

Learn about the iconic rock song and music video…. If you watched MTV back in 1984, a magical time when they actually played music videos and not garbage “reality” shows, you no doubt saw Sammy Hagar flogging a black Ferrari 512 Berlinetta while singing about how he can’t drive 55. We all know the frustration of wanting to just get on the road and drive, but you have a hot car that easily gets going well past the speed limit, then before you know it a cop chases you down to hand out a ridiculous citation. When the song came out the top speed limit in the United States was 55 mph, a federal law which many felt was outdated. But the story of this song goes beyond that, as revealed by Hagar himself.
