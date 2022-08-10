ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne’s Kids Kick It With Chris Brown After Lil Baby Atlanta Tour Stop

Atlanta, GA – Two of Lil Wayne’s children were spotted together on a night out watching Chris Brown and Lil Baby’s One of Them One’s Tour in Atlanta earlier this week. On Wednesday night (August 10), Reginae Carter and Dwayne Carter III posed for pics with C Breezy — without having to cough up the $1,000 price tag — and kicked it with the R&B star following his show.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kardinal Offishall
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Barrington Levy
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Fefe Dobson
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Trae Tha Truth
Person
Drake
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started

Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

A$AP Rocky’s Shooting Victim Was His Own Mob Member. Now He’s Coming Forward

Click here to read the full article. Former A$AP Mob member Terell Ephron, aka A$AP Relli, has come forward as the man A$AP Rocky allegedly shot last November, as Rolling Stone has learned that he plans to file a civil suit for assault, battery, and emotional distress against his high school best friend. Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested in April for assault with a deadly weapon over the alleged shooting, with police withholding the victim’s name. Mayers has not been charged, but heads to court on August 17 over the matter. But ahead of the hearing, Ephron has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Canadian#Liltunechi
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Keeps It In The Family As His Son Stars In His New Horror Movie

50 Cent has a sprawling media empire that looks set to include his son, with the 9-year-old starring in the rapper’s upcoming new horror film Skill House. Over the weekend, the G-Unit boss took to his Instagram with a series of posts showing his son Sire Jackson chatting with the film’s director Josh Stolberg.
MOVIES
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg Are 'Cooking Up' Some New Music Together

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are back in the studio together, with the latter confirming the pair are “cooking up” some new music. “We’re cooking up a little something,” Snoop Dogg told ET at the LA premiere of his new movie, Day Shift. “I don’t wanna talk about it too much, but we’re back together again. It’s been 30 years since we worked on a record, and we’re doin’ something, we’re workin’ on something.”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Ne-Yo Opens Up About Separation From His Wife: 'We Couldn’t Talk To Each Other'

Ne-Yo has opened up about separating from his wife Crystal Smith, claiming their marital issues began because they were unable to communicate with one another. In a snippet from the latest episode of Drink Champs, the “Miss Independent” crooner can be seen opening up about the very public separation he’s currently experiencing with his wife of six years, even though during the pandemic things seemed like they were in repair.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Files Motion To Be Removed From Drakeo The Ruler Lawsuit

Los Angeles, CA – Snoop Dogg has reportedly filed a motion to be removed from the Drakeo The Ruler lawsuit filed by the late rapper’s brother. In new court filings obtained by Rolling Stone, an attorney representing both Snoop Dogg’s LLC and Bobby Dee Presents says his clients, who were promotors on the Once Upon A Time In L.A. Festival where Drakeo was fatally stabbed, should be dropped from the negligence lawsuit filed by Devante Caldwell (also known as Ralfy The Plug).
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

Khloé & Tristan Just Welcomed Their 2nd Baby Together Via Surrogate After His Cheating Scandal

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke...
NFL
HipHopDX.com

Beyoncé Lands Every 'Renaissance' Track On Billboard Hot 100

Beyoncé has landed every Renaissance track on the Billboard Hot 100, just two weeks after its July 29 release. The lead single, “Break My Soul,” currently sits at No. 1 on the chart, while “Cuff It” and “Alien Superstar” have settled into the Top 20.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy