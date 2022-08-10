Joggers Joy: Shereé Whitfield Spotted Again With Her #LAMH Honey Martell Holt

Looks like these two are still going strong, despite detractors…

A housewife and her “Love & Marriage Huntsville” honey were recently spotted together again in Atlanta amid ongoing chatter about their relationship.

Shereé Whitfield and Martell Holt were recently seen at a park in the city enjoying a workout alongside Shereé’s Italian mastiff, Gotti.

A BOSSIP spy spotted the two walking Shereé’s dog after stretching together at the park.

At one point Shereé leaned in close to the fellow reality star…

who took off his shirt to cool down after their workout.

The latest photos come after Shereé excitedly shared last month that she’d been seeing the OWN star, who’s already met members of her family, for a little over two months.

“We’ve just been hanging out—I’m enjoying life right now,” said Shereé.

Shereé who was wearing a pair of She x Shereé booty-hugging leggings during her Martell meetup is preparing for the #RHOA finale that will showcase her long-awaited fashion show.

As previously reported the fashion show will feature Apollo Nida as a model and an appearance from her ex Tyrone Gilliams.

The fashion will indeed have fashions this time, including not only the housewife’s cake-caressing leggings, but her “VPL” joggers meant to display a man’s visible print line. [Yes, you read that right.]

Shereé And Martell Are Seemingly Together Despite Relationship Rumors

The Martell pics also come amid fellow #RHOA star Kandi Burruss expressing that she was worried that the Alabama entrepreneur might be using Shereé to garner attention.

“I don’t want her to be in a situation where it feels like she’s being used for publicity,” said Kandi .

Similarly, the pics come amid blogger Funky Dineva alleging that a source told him that Martell was “livid” that his phone was “ringing off the hook” about an alleged relationship with the housewife considering that she’s “ not his type” and he’s only working on pulling permits for Shereé’s pool.

After seeing these latest pics, what do YOU believe?