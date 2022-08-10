ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joggers Joy: Shereé Whitfield Spotted Again With Her #LAMH Honey Martell Holt

By @IamDaniCanada
Bossip
Bossip
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NvxuN_0hCNqnrg00

Looks like these two are still going strong, despite detractors…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3suQWV_0hCNqnrg00

Source: Courtesy / Bossip

A housewife and her “Love & Marriage Huntsville” honey were recently spotted together again in Atlanta amid ongoing chatter about their relationship.

Shereé Whitfield and Martell Holt were recently seen at a park in the city enjoying a workout alongside Shereé’s Italian mastiff, Gotti.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1emwun_0hCNqnrg00

Source: Courtesy / Bossip

A BOSSIP spy spotted the two walking Shereé’s dog after stretching together at the park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sxihe_0hCNqnrg00

Source: Courtesy / Bossip

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ZQmi_0hCNqnrg00

Source: Courtesy / Bossip

At one point Shereé leaned in close to the fellow reality star…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ow6yy_0hCNqnrg00

Source: Courtesy / Bossip

who took off his shirt to cool down after their workout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bHqgV_0hCNqnrg00

Source: Courtesy / Bossip

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pR6SP_0hCNqnrg00

Source: Courtesy / Bossip

The latest photos come after Shereé excitedly shared last month that she’d been seeing the OWN star, who’s already met members of her family, for a little over two months.

“We’ve just been hanging out—I’m enjoying life right now,” said Shereé.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rP4kG_0hCNqnrg00

Source: Courtesy / Bossip

Shereé who was wearing a pair of She x Shereé booty-hugging leggings during her Martell meetup is preparing for the #RHOA finale that will showcase her long-awaited fashion show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cqnZY_0hCNqnrg00

Source: Courtesy / Bossip

As previously reported the fashion show will feature Apollo Nida as a model and an appearance from her ex Tyrone Gilliams.

The fashion will indeed have fashions this time, including not only the housewife’s cake-caressing leggings, but her “VPL” joggers meant to display a man’s visible print line. [Yes, you read that right.]

Shereé And Martell Are Seemingly Together Despite Relationship Rumors

The Martell pics also come amid fellow #RHOA star Kandi Burruss expressing that she was worried that the Alabama entrepreneur might be using Shereé to garner attention.

“I don’t want her to be in a situation where it feels like she’s being used for publicity,” said Kandi .

Similarly, the pics come amid blogger Funky Dineva alleging that a source told him that Martell was “livid” that his phone was “ringing off the hook” about an alleged relationship with the housewife considering that she’s “ not his type” and he’s only working on pulling permits for Shereé’s pool.

After seeing these latest pics, what do YOU believe?

