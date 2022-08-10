ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, IL

Police think they have a way to deter catalytic converter thieves

By Nancy Harty
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xsBbR_0hCNqmyx00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — One north suburban police department is trying to stop the flood of catalytic converter thefts by spray painting a warning to thieves.

The Niles Police Department is inviting residents to come to Cassidy Tire and Service near Harlem and Dempster on Saturday Aug. 20 to have their catalytic converters spray-painted.

Officer Kevin Regal says the heat-resistant paint will “set off some alarms” at scrap-metal businesses that the part could be stolen.

“What this spray paint does is it really deters the resale value or the attempt to sell these catalytic converters at scrap metal businesses,” Regal said.

Technicians will also write a number on the catalytic converters to help track any converters that show up for sale.

So far this year, Niles police have received 79 reports of thefts of converters and other motor vehicle parts.

The Niles police initiative is on top of a new state law that requires scrap yards and other buyers to record the identity of catalytic converter sellers and report sales worth more than $600 to the IRS.

The free event is for Niles residents only from noon to 3 p.m.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niles, IL
Niles, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

$15,000 reward offered in CTA Red Line murder case

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is a new push to find the men behind a murder on the CTA's Red Line. Saturday Cook County Crime Stoppers passed out a flyer at the 79th Street Red Line Stop. It offers a $15,000 reward for help finding the two men who shot and killed Diunte Moon there last weekend. Moon's grieving mother tells CBS 2 her son was a hardworking father. He worked extra hours to pay for a party for his 8-year-old daughter. Police have released surveillance video of the two wanted men and announced plans to add more officers to trains following the shooting. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Convicted felon out on bond arrested with ghost gun, narcotics: prosecutors

WHEATON, Ill. - A 34-year-old convicted felon was denied bond Friday after he was charged with illegally possessing a loaded firearm and narcotics. Eugene Williams, of Dolton, faces felony counts of armed habitual criminal, armed violence, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and possession of MDMA, heroin and cannabis with intent to deliver, a statement from the DuPage County State's Attorney's office said.
DOLTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Catalytic Converters#Property Crime#Cassidy Tire And Service
cwbchicago.com

Man mugged at least 3 elderly women outside Portage Park grocery store, but the store manager refused to help police, prosecutors say

Prosecutors have charged a Chicago man with robbing three women, the youngest being 75-years-old, outside a Portage Park grocery store since late July. Incredibly, prosecutors said, the store manager took pictures of the robber after the first incident, but they refused to help police with the investigation. Oswaldo Garza, 44,...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Woman carjacked inside West Loop parking garage this morning, police say

A 24-year-old woman was choked and carjacked as she walked to her vehicle inside a West Loop parking garage Friday morning. Chicago police said a man confronted the woman and demanded her property inside the Presidential Towers parking garage, 32 South Jefferson, around 6:35 a.m. A police spokesperson said that...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WGN News

Man shot in Uptown now in stable condition, police say

CHICAGO — A 59-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Uptown Saturday afternoon. The Chicago Fire Department told WGN News the shooting happened around 3 p.m. According to police, the man was walking outside in the area of the 1100 block of West Argyle Street when he was shot in the right […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 suspects wanted in string of ruse burglaries on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Police are warning residents on Chicago's Northwest Side about a string of ruse burglaries. In each incident, an offender approached an elderly victim and engaged them in a conversation about home repairs or problems with their water, Chicago police said. While the victim was distracted, another offender entered...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Oak Lawn residents offer staunch support for police

Oak Lawn residents came out in force to offer support for the village’s police department after a well-publicized arrest of a teen following a traffic stop last month. Residents jammed the Oak Lawn Village Hall for the board meeting Tuesday morning to provide testimony in support of officers after the arrest of Hadi Abuatelah, 17, of Palos Hills, on July 27 after a traffic stop. Police pulled over the vehicle Abuatelah was a passenger in at a parking lot in the 9500 block of Southwest Highway.
OAK LAWN, IL
NBC Chicago

1 killed, Another Wounded in Roseland Shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, Chicago police said. A 28-year-old man was walking with another man at about 6:05 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Street and Lawrence Avenue when a person approached them and fired gunshots, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy