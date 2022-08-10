Police think they have a way to deter catalytic converter thieves

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — One north suburban police department is trying to stop the flood of catalytic converter thefts by spray painting a warning to thieves.

The Niles Police Department is inviting residents to come to Cassidy Tire and Service near Harlem and Dempster on Saturday Aug. 20 to have their catalytic converters spray-painted.

Officer Kevin Regal says the heat-resistant paint will “set off some alarms” at scrap-metal businesses that the part could be stolen.

“What this spray paint does is it really deters the resale value or the attempt to sell these catalytic converters at scrap metal businesses,” Regal said.

Technicians will also write a number on the catalytic converters to help track any converters that show up for sale.

So far this year, Niles police have received 79 reports of thefts of converters and other motor vehicle parts.

The Niles police initiative is on top of a new state law that requires scrap yards and other buyers to record the identity of catalytic converter sellers and report sales worth more than $600 to the IRS.

The free event is for Niles residents only from noon to 3 p.m.