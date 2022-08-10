ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florissant, MO

Police: Accused gunman regretted shooting victim a third time

By Kevin S. Held
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Florissant man accused of shooting another man just after they departed a MetroBus told police he didn’t mean to shoot the victim so many times.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Johnny Evans with one count of first-degree assault and one count of armed criminal action.

According to a probable cause statement obtained from the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting occurred Tuesday, August 9, at Jennings Station and Halls Ferry roads.

Police said Evans and the victim were on the bus together. When they got off the bus, Evans allegedly took out a gun and shot the victim twice. Evans walked away but returned to shoot the victim a third time.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital to undergo surgery. There’s no word on that individual’s condition.

Evans was later apprehended and police found three guns in his bag, police said. During interrogation, Evans admitted to shooting the victim and said he regretted the third shot.

