Tiki and Tierney: Is Aaron Boone's style capable of pulling Yankees out of current funk?

The Yankees ran themselves into all kinds of trouble in extra innings in Tuesday night’s loss to the Mariners, and while Aaron Boone said his team had to be “a little smarter,” there wasn’t much emotion or sense or urgency in his tone, as there rarely is for the calmer, optimistic manager.

Tiki Barber says that glass-half-full approach has served Boone well in the past, but he doesn’t see it helping right now as the Yanks continue to play lackluster baseball over the past month-plus.

“When things start to go awry, it takes a little bit of accountability,” Tiki said. “A little injection of energy. Hell, just get pissed off, for lack of a better description.

“The laissez faire way in which he manages works, but right now, I feel like it’s clearly not. Is he the guy to pull him out of this rock-bottom situation? I question that. I really, really do.”

Watching Boone’s postgame press conference after the 13-inning loss only heightened those questions for Tiki.

“I came away from that looking at Aaron Boone and saying, ‘I don’t know, I don’t think he’s the guy to emotionally lift this team,’” Tiki said.

“This has worked for him in the past. I think it’s one of the things that makes him a good manager for the Yankees, in that he’s very calm…I think some people appreciate that, but when you’ve been as bad as they’ve been, and made the mistake they’ve continued to make in the last three weeks. When you’ve had the same lack of accountability, the last thing that I think works is, ‘We’ll figure it out.’”

Follow WFAN's midday team on Twitter: @TikiandTierney , @TikiBarber , @BrandonTierney , and @TheHoffWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)