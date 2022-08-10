ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

Woman shares experience with monkeypox infection

By Shamir Owens
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lynn Williams said she got a call from the Ingham County Health Department on August 2, and that what she thought was just the flu turned out to be much worse.

“When the health doctor told me that I did have monkeypox my heart sunk,” she said.

Williams said her body has gone through a lot of changes these past few weeks.

“I was puking for about two or three days. After that, it was hot and cold flashes and stuff like that, and I had nonstop diarrhea for eight to nine days. And then the bumps start coming and they started to appear on my body.”

At first, Williams said she thought the bumps were pimples until they started to spread all over her body. And after she got her diagnosis, Williams said that her mind began to spin.

“It was very traumatic for me because I was honestly asking myself why did this happen to me and did anybody do this to me and just assuming the worst. I couldn’t use the bathroom and then I started bleeding from the rectum it just made me get scared,” she said.

But in spite of things happening to and in her body, Williams said she stayed positive, and through her experience she wants everyone to know that this disease is serious.

“I think positive instead of negative. We joke about stuff all the time but it’s no joke. We cannot take life for granted. Life is precious.”

