Lansing, MI

One car, two stolen semi-truck computers, & two wanted

By Iz Martin
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan are staying busy this week, with four different cases that they need your help with.

Two cases involve requests for information, and the two other cases involve two people wanted for felony arrest out of Lansing.

Have any information regarding the cases mentioned below? Call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

CASE ONE

The Lansing Police Department is investigating two separate incidents where computer systems were stolen from two semi-trucks on July 21 and Aug. 5.

Not much is known about the thieves, but their images have been provided below.

CASE TWO

Know this face? Lansing Police need your help identifying this man.

Officials say the man was driving a stolen car and got into a crash and then fled the scene.

CASE THREE

Lansing Police have a warrant for kidnapping against Katherine Alvarez-Matos.

Katherine Alvarez-Matos, courtesy of the Lansing Police Department.

Alvarez-Matos is 21 years old, 5-feet 7-inches tall, and weighs around 176 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

CASE FOUR

Do you know Brandon Rashard Brown? Brown is 33 years old, standing at 6-feet 5-inches tall, and weighing around 200 pounds.

Brandon Rashard Brown, courtesy of the Lansing Police Department.

LPD has a warrant for assault for Brown’s arrest.

If you have any information regarding the cases mentioned below yu can call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

