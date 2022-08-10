ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Police: 14-year-old arrested in killing of Bronx teen

Police say a 14-year-old male has been arrested on murder and other charges in the death of a Bronx teen. Police say the victim, 14-year-old Jacob Borbin, and the suspect were passing around a gun in the lobby of the building early Thursday morning. At some point, the gun went off and Borbin was hit in the chest.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, CT
Fairfield, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohamad
Person
Hazem Mohamed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arraignment#Violent Crime#Bridgeport Superior Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy