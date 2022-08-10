Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in Bridgeport shooting; suspect arrested
Police arrested a suspect after a person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting early this morning on the East Side of Bridgeport.
Police: Suspect charged in Paterson carjacking
The Paterson Police Department announced says Imani McRae, 31, has been charged with multiple offenses related to a carjacking that took occurred on Aug. 12 in the area of 20th and Railroad avenues in Paterson.
Police: 14-year-old arrested in killing of Bronx teen
Police say a 14-year-old male has been arrested on murder and other charges in the death of a Bronx teen. Police say the victim, 14-year-old Jacob Borbin, and the suspect were passing around a gun in the lobby of the building early Thursday morning. At some point, the gun went off and Borbin was hit in the chest.
Police: Man arrested for machete attacks at Dick's Sporting Goods in Patchogue
Officers say Treyvius Tunstall, 22, was at the Dick's Sporting Goods on Sunrise Highway after 3 p.m. when he asked an employee about purchasing rifles. They say he quickly displayed his ID before walking away from the counter when he heard that there would be a background check.
Sources: Husband stabs wife, then turns knife on himself at adult community
A man living in an adult community complex in Essex County stabbed his wife and then turned the knife on himself, according to a law enforcement source.
Police: Bronx taxi driver killed during robbery attempt
Police say 52-year-old taxi driver and Bronx resident Kutin Gyimah killed during a robbery attempt at 6:30 a.m. in Queens.
Police ask public for information about car crash in Bridgeport
Officers say they received a call of a man hitting several parked cars and being ejected from his vehicle. They say he landed underneath a parked car.
Police: Pedestrian fatally struck in Ronkonkoma; driver charged with DWI
Police say a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car in Ronkonkoma early this morning. Police say 23-year-old Wade Gagliano was driving a 2005 Lexus RX330 westbound on Johnson Avenue around 1:30 a.m. when he hit a woman and left the scene. Police found Gagilano a short time later and...
NYPD: Man killed in drive-by shooting in Brooklyn
The NYPD says a 28-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting Friday night in East Flatbush.
Police: Kearny man charged for kidnapping, assaulting mentally incapacitated woman
Police say a Kearny man is charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a mentally incapacitated woman.
Tensions high in court as 2 suspects are arraigned in Bridgeport double homicide
An angry crowd was met by extra security at a Bridgeport courthouse Thursday as two men went before a judge in connection with a double homicide.
Police: Yonkers man charged in fatal stabbing of 68-year-old woman, leaving her body for days
Police say Deshawn Nunez fatally stabbed Renee Spencer Thursday at an apartment on Nepperhan Avenue near War Memorial Field.
Funeral held for 16-year-old Stepinac High School student killed in hit-and-run
Family and friends said a final goodbye Friday to Christopher Jack (CJ) Hackett - the 16-year-old Stepinac High School student killed in a hit-and-run last week. Police say DPW worker Stephen Dolan was driving under the influence and fled the scene of the accident. Funeral services were held at St....
Police: 2 wanted in Bronx robbery, assault on Morris Avenue
Two people are wanted for a Bronx robbery that took place back in July on Morris Avenue.
Police investigate Route 9 crash involving mini school bus in Dutchess County
Police are investigating a serious crash involving a school that shut down a major road in Dutchess County on Friday.
Police: 14-year-old fatally shot overnight in Fordham
A 14-year-old was shot and killed this morning in the Fordham section of the Bronx, according to the NYPD.
3 men plead not guilty in connection to death of Spring Valley teen
Three men pleaded not guilty in Rockland County court Thursday in connection to the death of a Spring Valley teen last month.
Newark fire chief: Firefighter injured in partial home collapse
A firefighter has been hospitalized after being hurt while responding to a house fire in Newark.
DA: Bellport man convicted of attacking 18-year-old with autism during home invasion
A Bellport man has been convicted of a violent armed home invasion in Shirley during which he attacked an 18-year-old who has autism. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney announced the guilty plea of Miguel Ruiz, 29, Thursday for the incident that took place on May 7, 2021. Ruiz, who...
Copiague man pleads not guilty to stabbing 2 roommates in Lindenhurst
James Domanico is being held on bail and a judge Thursday issued an order of protection for the victims.
