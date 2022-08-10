ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles County, MO

Faced with $9 million in flood damage, St. Charles County looks to prepare for next time

KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VaIcg_0hCNppLh00

With $9 million in damage, more than 50 homes hit and dozens of cars swamped, St. Charles County is still recovering from the recent flash flooding. County Executive Steve Ehlmann says the day that 9-inches of rain fell was off the charts.

"That instant last week, I'm not sure we ever could have engineered to deal with that," Ehlmann said. "If we're going to protect against that, we're going to have to develop a lot further from creeks and streams and put in storm sewers that are a lot bigger than anything we've ever dreamed of in the past."

The county is now looking for new ways to pay for storm water improvements. Ehlmann said the problem with their current system is that it favors towns that collect a lot of sales tax for retail, but does little to help isolated farms in flood plains.

"Storm water ought to be dealt with on the basis of a watershed," he said. "So you ought to have a watershed and everyone within that watershed works together and pays into the pot, and so forth. "

More than 50 homes were damaged in St. Charles County after historic floods hit the region.

Comments / 4

Related
CJ Coombs

The Cold Water Cemetery in St. Louis County, Missouri dates back to the late 1790s and is still in use

Coldwater Cemetery.LittleT889, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are a lot of historic cemeteries in Missouri. There’s one in Florissant, Missouri located in north St. Louis County known as the Cold Water Cemetery which has also been referred to as the Patterson Family Cemetery. Although the cemetery is still in use, it was used largely from 1809 to 1929.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
County
Saint Charles County, MO
Saint Charles County, MO
Government
FOX2now.com

Heavy rain may be back in St. Louis next week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is a hot and dry forecast for the weekend. Temperatures will be pretty close to 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday in the St. Louis area with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A dry cold front will slip into the area during the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Sewers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
FOX2Now

Man driving stolen car hits 118 mph during chase in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A man driving a stolen car Wednesday night led police on a high-speed chase in St. Charles County. The chase started at about 10:19 p.m. when Sergeant K. Bartholmey with the Foristell Police Department clocked a gray 2016 Ford Fusion going east on I-70 near mile marker 203.4 at 101 mph. According to a court document, Bartholmey overtook the Ford just after mile marker 204.6 and turned on his emergency lights. The Ford slowed down to 84 mph, “and merged into the driving lane, then merged back into the passing lane accelerating to speeds up to 118 miles per hour,” the document said.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Pizza chain closing one St. Louis area location

ST. LOUIS — A pizza place is closing up its location in south St. Louis County this week. Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream announced the closure on social media. In a Facebook post, the pizza place said its last day at its south St. Louis County location will be Aug. 12. That's located at 7918 Watson Road.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Jackson County Democrats held a canvassing event for legislative district candidates and the party ticket starting at 10:00 a.m. at their headquarters in Lee’s Summit today. A large number of volunteers showed up, first to hear candidates speak, including Trudy Busch Valentine (D), then to embark on door-to-door canvassing.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy