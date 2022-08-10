ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, SC

Officials thrilled for new 130-acre South Carolina development

By Emma Withrow
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

INDIAN LAND, N.C. – A new development is breaking ground in Indian Land, contributing to the mass growth the area is currently experiencing.

Lancaster County officials joked the area’s new nickname is Boomtown and said they’re thrilled this new project is underway.

The new development is called The Exchange and will span 130 acres off Charlotte Highway 521.

The developer bringing the plans to life is actually from Charlotte, The Providence Group. They plan to build more than 700 apartments, some townhomes, shops and dining, and a Lowes Foods grocery store.

This type of growth is nothing new for Lancaster County, though; they’ve been experiencing booming growth for a few years.

Dennis Marstall, the County Administrator, is excited that these developments are coming to Indian Land but said some residents had expressed concerns.

“Everyone’s concerned, what’s the impact for traffic, how’s this going to affect my commute, what’s the quality of life change, and so we’re really paying attention to those. But as of now, the public has generally been supportive because they want more services; they don’t want to have to drive to charlotte to go to a Target or to go to a big box store,” Marstall said.

Marstall also said these developments bring more character and life to Indian Land.

“You’re seeing the identity of Lancaster County grow and evolve and emerge. And so it’s an exciting time, our citizens like to be a part of that the development of community from Charlotte’s coming down to be a part of that. And so really, I think people are feeling that sense of vibrancy, that sense of excitement I sense in the future.”

QCN reached out to The Providence Group for an interview, but they were unavailable.

Lauren
3d ago

Why can’t they build all of this mess closer to Lancaster? They need the the revenue. We don’t need more traffic & trash in our backyards!!! Guess it’s all about the $$$$$$$ 😡😡

Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

