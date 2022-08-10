Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
LSC-Tomball Community Library September Events
TOMBALL, TX -- LSC-Tomball Community Library May 2022 Events. Join other babies and parents/caregivers for weekly story time fun! Baby Bookworms uses age-appropriate stories, songs and finger plays, and playtime to engage babies and their parents/caregivers. This story time is geared towards newborns through just walking. For more information, call the library at 832-559-4235.
Second Saturday
Come join us for some wild (and air conditioned!) fun this Saturday, August 13, for Friends of Texas Wildlife’s Second Saturday. Stop by any time from 10 am to 2 pm, come and go. Explore our educational displays and touch tables, meet one or more of our non-releasable wildlife ambassador animals, and make a fun craft to take home. Bring a cool or unique nature treasure to trade (a stone, shell, pinecone, insect exoskeleton, etc.) and choose a different treasure to take home with you. $5 per person, kids 3 and under are free. Beat the heat; come and chill with us.
123 Maple Path Place
Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3308 Sq. Ft. Lovely four bedroom home on a wooded lot in Alden Bridge! Close to a neighborhood park with nature walks, tennis courts, pool and soccer field, as well as the Alden Bridge Shopping Center for restaurants and shopping. Zoned to excellent schools too! Highlights of this home include a new roof, replaced water heaters, new fence, fresh landscaping, neutral paint, amazing storage and beautiful wood floors. This open and airy floor plan offers a formal dining with crown moulding and chair rail, two studies (one with built-ins), and a two story family room with gas log fireplace that overlooks the breakfast nook and kitchen. The island kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinet storage. Owner's suite down; three bedrooms and game room up; wood deck with built-in seating in the private backyard with flagstone pavers and huge shade trees.
Open House - 142 W Coldbrook Circle
Beautifully remodeled home on a cul-de-sac street in centrally located Cochran's Crossing! Highlights include new maple hardwood floors, high grade Mohawk carpet with extra thick pad, two new A/C units and thermostats, remodeled all baths, new privacy fence, freshly painted interior, solid wood plantation shutters, all new kitchen appliances and a recent 50 year roof installed, plus so much more! Lovely brick exterior, leaded glass solid wood entry door, detailed trim work and stunning natural light from the many windows throughout - the flow of this home is outstanding! The island kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar and walk-in pantry opens to the breakfast nook and den; both formals/flex space with butler's pantry and dry bar; newly added game room downstairs makes a great multi-purpose room; owner's retreat and three bedrooms up; private backyard provides a park-like setting with large shade trees and lush gardens.
11111 Ellwood Street
Bathroom(s): 3.0 Total Area: 2224 Sq. Ft. Newly remodeled home on a cut-de-sac street in Grogan's Mill! Freshly painted interior, new light fixtures, wood look vinyl flooring, recently replaced all windows, new Fisher and Paykel double drawer dishwasher, and new landscaping enhanced with lighting, a fire pit, fountain and hot tub hook up. Just a 5 minute drive to the Woodlands Waterway, Town Center and endless dining and shopping options, as well as I-45 and Grand Pkwy for that commute. Sleek and functional kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and sink with touchless faucet opens to the breakfast room and den with wood burning fireplace; owner's retreat down has a relaxing bath with a soaking tub and enormous shower with 4 rainfall shower heads and dual walk-in closets; 3 bedrooms and game room up; just down the street from the Woodlands Resort with walking trails along the north and west courses. Never flooded!
thevindicator.com
Joyous sounds fill Dayton skies
Anyone within earshot of the Methodist Church in Dayton of late has been in for a treat of beautiful music filling the skies. Those joyous sounds of the First United Methodist Church are nothing new to the town. Still, they have been absent for nearly a quarter of a century now, and thanks to a generous anonymous donor, the chimes have made a glorious return.
13 things to do in Houston this weekend, Aug. 12-14
One event to attend this week is the Katy Summer Nights Movies in the Park. (Courtesy Canva) Looking for something to do in the Houston area this weekend? Check out this weekend's guide!. Aug. 12: Katy Summer Nights Movies in the Park. Katy Parks & Recreation will host an outdoor...
The Dripbar opens a location in Katy
The Dripbar has locations across the U.S. (Courtesy The Dripbar) The Dripbar opened a location in Katy at 9920 Gaston Road, Ste. 170, on July 30. The center offers intravenous vitamin therapies intended to provide positive nourishment for conditions including the common cold, headaches, cancer and chronic illnesses. 281-720-8218. www.thedripbar.com.
The Woodlands Township to hold Board of Directors Meeting on August 18, 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township will hold a Board of Directors Meeting on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Boulevard, The Woodlands, Texas 77381. The Board of Directors Meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. In accordance with state law, notice of...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Find The Best Tacos In Pearland
Tacos are great every day, so why wait for Taco Tuesday? Pearland has plenty of restaurants dishing up tender tortillas stuffed with flavorful fillings. There are breakfast varieties brimming with eggs, meats, beans and cheese alongside midday and evening versions showcasing seafood, veggies, specialty cuts of meat and more. When available, upscale your taco experience by pairing with indulgent cocktails such as margaritas or following up with sweet treats, like a decadent slice of tres leche. Read on below for great taco stops, and visit the Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau website for more dining ideas.
Massive Water Pipeline Project will bring relief to Katy
CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy) - There is relief in sight for City of Katy residents who are currently under mandatory water restrictions, but additional water won't be available until 2025.
defendernetwork.com
Black real estate agency host back-to-school drive
The Noel Collier Group, a leading Black woman-owned Houston real estate agency, has partnered with Howdy Homemade Ice Cream for an Exclusive Ice Cream Social and Back-to-School Drive this Saturday, August 13, 2022, from Noon-3pm, at Howdy’s, (20920 Katy Fwy Ste S) in Katy, Texas!. Noel Collier Group is...
25106 Aughton Drive
Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 2765 Sq. Ft. Beautiful move-in ready home in the Londonderry neighborhood! Wonderful curb appeal, oversized two car garage, extra wide driveway, high ceilings, crown moulding, neutral paint palette, carpet, engineered wood and tile flooring, and a nice, open floor plan. The spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances (fridge included) and granite counters opens to the breakfast room and den with gas log fireplace; formal dining (or study); all three bedrooms up; two and a half baths; fenced yard has patio and room to entertain!
Fulshear welcomes first Culver's to the area
Culver's is now open in Fulshear. The restaurant often features a frozen custard flavor of the day. (Courtesy Culver's) Culver’s opened Aug. 1 in Fulshear at 6677 Flewellen Way. The restaurant is known for its "ButterBurgers" and frozen custard, and it is the first location in the west Houston area. 346-338-0646. www.culvers.com/restaurants/fulshear-tx-flewellen-way.
houstoniamag.com
AIA Houston to Host 2022 Sandcastle Competition in Galveston
Grab your sand bucket: we’re headed to the beach. For the past 35 years, architecture firms in and around Houston have spent months ideating and developing designs for each year's annual Sandcastle Competition in Galveston. The contest is a fundraising event for the local chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the Architecture Center Houston Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting awareness of architecture’s influence in Houston communities.
OMG Wings opens on Loop 336 in Conroe
Brian Peary and Stephanie Still opened the chicken wing shop OMG Wings, which sells Illinois-style wings, on Aug. 5. (Courtesy of Stephanie Still) Brian Peary and Stephanie Still opened their wing shop, OMG Wings, on Loop 336 on Aug. 5. According to Peary, business has been “very good” since the opening.
mocomotive.com
Notice of Public Sale #4
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at EMC Wrecker located at 22821 Gasoline Alley New Caney, TX 77357 281-399-5100 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
How to get Houston's fanciest sushi for almost half the price
Uchi's happy hour is a great way to score a typically expensive meal for less.
The Royalton at River Oaks high-rise condo building evacuated amid structural concerns
The iconic, 33-story tower's residents do not know when they'll be able to return. They were evacuated in the middle of the night Thursday.
WOODLANDS WEEKEND WEATHER – 50 Hours of Shades of Grey
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The scattered thunderstorms we’ve been experiencing over the past day or so continue today as cloud cover blankets the area and the high temperature struggles to break 92 this afternoon. Most of us can expect at least some light rain as the day progresses. For some indoors fun away from the elements, how about heading out to Bayway Cadillac this evening for the delectable Platinum Vault Wine Tasting event as part of Food and Wine Week?
