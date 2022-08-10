Bathroom(s): 3.0 Total Area: 2224 Sq. Ft. Newly remodeled home on a cut-de-sac street in Grogan's Mill! Freshly painted interior, new light fixtures, wood look vinyl flooring, recently replaced all windows, new Fisher and Paykel double drawer dishwasher, and new landscaping enhanced with lighting, a fire pit, fountain and hot tub hook up. Just a 5 minute drive to the Woodlands Waterway, Town Center and endless dining and shopping options, as well as I-45 and Grand Pkwy for that commute. Sleek and functional kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and sink with touchless faucet opens to the breakfast room and den with wood burning fireplace; owner's retreat down has a relaxing bath with a soaking tub and enormous shower with 4 rainfall shower heads and dual walk-in closets; 3 bedrooms and game room up; just down the street from the Woodlands Resort with walking trails along the north and west courses. Never flooded!

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO